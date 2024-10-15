MD Home Health Expands Services with In-Clinic, Virtual Care, Remote Patient Monitoring, House Calls and Hospice

Leading Home Health Agency in Arizona Launches Comprehensive Omnichannel Healthcare Approach

PHOENIX, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MD Home Health, a privately-held leading Arizona-based home health agency, today announced the expansion of its healthcare services to include in-clinic care, virtual care, remote patient monitoring, house calls, and hospice, making it one of the first privately-held home health agencies in Arizona to offer a full and comprehensive omnichannel healthcare approach. This expansion allows the firm to broaden its healthcare offering to significantly increase access to comprehensive, quality and convenient healthcare for residents across the Phoenix metro area.

James Vogt, M.D., leads MD Home Health’s new MD Medical Group with expanded offerings: in-clinic care, virtual care, remote patient monitoring and house calls. MD Hospice Care was also recently launched to provide quality and much-needed hospice services and is expecting to accept new patients later this fall. The new offerings position the company as a comprehensive healthcare services organization providing Phoenix-area patients options to receive healthcare how, when and where they need it.

"Our new and comprehensive services are designed to ensure that patients have convenient and flexible options to access quality healthcare how, when and where they need it," said David P. Tusa, President and Chief Executive Officer of MD Home Health. "For decades, MD Home Health has been a leader providing top-notch home healthcare services in Maricopa County, and we are proud to expand our offerings, positioning the company as a new comprehensive healthcare services organization. The omnichannel approach is designed to open access, enhance patient experiences, reduce wait times, improve health outcomes, and advance quality care."

The expansion marks a pivotal shift for MD Home Health, evolving from a leading home healthcare provider to a full-service, patient-centered comprehensive healthcare provider. The news was featured in this article posted by leading national healthcare media outlet, Healthcare IT News.

By integrating traditional home care with in-person, virtual care, remote patient monitoring, house call visits and hospice, the nearly 40-year-old company now offers patients a variety of ways to access quality and convenient care, empowering them to stay healthy and independent.

MD Home Health's new offering includes:

Hospice Care offers compassionate care and support for both patients and their families and loved ones. The care comes to the patient whether in their home or an assisted living facility. New patients are expected to be admitted this fall.

offers compassionate care and support for both patients and their families and loved ones. The care comes to the patient whether in their home or an assisted living facility. New patients are expected to be admitted this fall. Virtual Visits allow patients to connect with their healthcare providers via online video for convenient care and consultations.

allow patients to connect with their healthcare providers via online video for convenient care and consultations. House Calls , expected to be offered by the end of the year, deliver quality and convenient medical care treatment by a Nurse Practitioner or Physician in the home when a trip to a clinic is inconvenient, too difficult or not possible.

, expected to be offered by the end of the year, deliver quality and convenient medical care treatment by a Nurse Practitioner or Physician in the home when a trip to a clinic is inconvenient, too difficult or not possible. Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) enables patients to share key health metrics via a variety of connected devices – heart monitors, glucometers, pulse oximeters, thermometers, body weight scales and blood pressure cuffs – sharing vital data with a provider in real-time. RPM has been shown to reduce hospital readmissions, improve patient satisfaction, and improve health outcomes. In fact, a recent study shows a 50% reduction in readmissions for cardiac patients.

(RPM) enables patients to share key health metrics via a variety of connected devices – heart monitors, glucometers, pulse oximeters, thermometers, body weight scales and blood pressure cuffs – sharing vital data with a provider in real-time. RPM has been shown to reduce hospital readmissions, improve patient satisfaction, and improve health outcomes. In fact, a recent study shows a 50% reduction in readmissions for cardiac patients. MD Home Health's brick-and-mortar clinic, MD Medical Group, located at 7500 Dreamy Draw Drive, Suite 211A, in northeast Phoenix , is led by long-time, well-respected and highly rated primary care provider James Vogt M.D . The clinic provides in-person care for patients preferring face-to-face, hands-on treatment and consultation.

"The company has transitioned from a long-standing and successful quality home healthcare organization to a comprehensive healthcare services provider focused on delivering quality and convenient care to patients across Maricopa County," added Tusa.

To inquire about services, care or schedule an appointment, please see contact information below for each of MD Home Health's quality Healthcare Services:

Home Healthcare Services/RPM

Intake Department

7500 Dreamy Draw Drive, Suite 200

Phoenix AZ 85020

602-266-9971

Hospice Services

Intake Department

7500 Dreamy Draw Drive, Suite 211B

Phoenix AZ 85020

602-469-8229

In-Clinic Healthcare Services/MD Medical Group

Lauren Hall, Practice Manager

7500 Dreamy Draw Drive, Suite 211A

Phoenix, AZ 85020

Phone: 602-878-1783

Virtual & House Call Services

Lauren Hall, Practice Manager

7500 Dreamy Draw Drive, Suite 211A

Phoenix, AZ 85020

Phone: 602-878-1783

About MD Home Health

Founded in 1985, MD Home Health is a leading comprehensive healthcare services provider in Arizona, delivering a full range of services including home healthcare, hospice, as well as virtual and house call care, remote patient monitoring and in-clinic healthcare services led by James Vogt, M.D. As one of the first privately-held home health agencies in Arizona to implement a comprehensive omnichannel home healthcare approach, it continues to lead the way in healthcare innovation with the broadest range of options delivered through its staff of more than 120 skilled clinicians and professionals. MD Home Health is dedicated to advancing patient care, improving outcomes, reducing hospital readmissions and improving quality of life for all its patients.

To learn more, visit the agency's new website at https://mdhomehealth.com/. For career opportunities, please visit the MD Home Health Careers webpage.

Media Contact: Mardi Larson, Amendola for MD Home Health, [email protected]

SOURCE MD Home Health