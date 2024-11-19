MD Hyperbaric Plans Expansion in the Northeast

Leading Hyperbaric Franchise is Set to Double in Size in Q1 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MD Hyperbaric , a leading provider of advanced hyperbaric oxygen therapy, is thrilled to announce its plan to open 7 new locations throughout New York as a key part of its national expansion. The first three facilities, opening in Westchester, Syracuse and Long Island, will open in Q1 2025 and will double the current MD Hyperbaric footprint, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion.

With a goal of bringing state-of-the-art, medical-grade hyperbaric oxygen therapy to local communities across the country, MD Hyperbaric is partnering with physicians and franchise operators alike to offer area residents access to this impactful and often inaccessible therapy. Some of the benefits of hyperbaric oxygen therapy include enhancing the body's natural healing process, improving post-surgical recovery, enhancing brain function, and more.

"We're excited to continue our mission of making medical-grade hyperbaric more accessible by introducing MD Hyperbaric's services to more communities across the country," said Chris Neal, CEO of MD Hyperbaric. "The new year marks the beginning of our ambitious national expansion efforts. We aim to offer further education around the benefits and uses of hyperbaric oxygen therapy while supporting individuals in achieving their individualized health and wellness goals."

The first three openings of 2025 are part of a partnership with local physicians to bring 7 new MD Hyperbaric locations to New York state. As a system, MD Hyperbaric is projecting close to a 20-location footprint by the end of 2025.

For more information about MD Hyperbaric, please visit: https://mdhyperbaric.com/

About MD Hyperbaric

MD Hyperbaric is a premier provider of medical-grade hyperbaric oxygen therapy, committed to enhancing health and wellness through advanced therapeutic techniques. With a growing network of corporate and franchise-owned locations, MD Hyperbaric is dedicated to delivering exceptional care and personalized solutions to support optimal recovery and overall well-being. For more information, visit https://mdhyperbaric.com/ .

SOURCE MD Hyperbaric