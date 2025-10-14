MD INTEGRATIONS RAISES $77 MILLION FROM UPDATA PARTNERS AND DENALI GROWTH PARTNERS TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION IN TELEHEALTH; APPOINTS PRESIDENT & COO

With triple-digit year-over-year growth and millions of consults delivered, MDI expands its doctor-only platform and leadership team to define the future of U.S. telehealth

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MD Integrations ("MDI"), the only unified telehealth platform built on a nationwide, doctor-only network, today announced it has secured a $77 million investment to accelerate growth and expansion, from Updata Partners and Denali Growth Partners, alongside the appointment of Ramin Zacharia as President & COO.

Founded in 2020 by Dr. Marc Serota, a quadruple board-certified physician, MDI has delivered millions of patient consults across all 50 states for hundreds of digital health brands, helping them launch and expand into high-demand specialties such as weight management, longevity, dermatology, women's health, allergy/immunology, men's health, urgent care, and diagnostics.

"After helping build technology and provider networks at eight telehealth companies, I saw the need for a single solution that connects brands and their customers with high-quality care delivered only by doctors, integrated with a pharmacy network and powered by technology." said Dr. Marc Serota, Founder & CEO. "With MDI, we've created a scalable, trusted platform that unites physicians, pharmacies, and diagnostics in one system. This investment enables us to accelerate innovation and set the standard for physician-led virtual care."

MDI gives high-growth telehealth brands the speed, scalability, and workflows they need to grow, powered by a doctor-only network and an enterprise-grade, integrated ecosystem.

Key differentiators include:

Every consultation is led by a board-certified MD or DO specialist for trust, continuity, and credibility. Streamlined Care Delivery Model: Designed to provide complete and comprehensive care, optimize speed to service, and scale throughput.

State-by-state guardrails embedded in workflows to stay audit-ready and protect value. Integrated Ecosystem: API-first platform, with purpose-built Shopify and WooCommerce integrations, plus pharmacy, fulfillment, EHR, and payments, all unified end-to-end.

Turnkey, no-code platform or fully customizable API integrations that allow partners to bring their own tools, technology stack, and pharmacy, without compromising compliance or scale. Growth-Optimized Infrastructure: Informed by an expansive dataset, MDI optimizes journeys from initial onboarding to ongoing care, improving efficiency and outcomes.

With this foundation, virtual care brands can partner with MDI to launch in weeks, expand into new specialties with predesigned workflows without costly rebuilds, and scale with confidence. Physicians choose MDI because the platform is built for how they practice, driving better patient outcomes, continuity of care and long-term customer relationships for partner brands.

Continued Scale and Market Leadership in MDI's Next Phase

"This investment accelerates MDI's trajectory as the leading telehealth infrastructure behind healthcare's fastest-growing and best-known brands," said Ramin Zacharia, newly appointed President & COO of MDI. "My focus is on scaling and replicating that model with our partner-centric focus, high-quality care through our expanding physician network, and forging deeper relationships and integrations across the ecosystem."

As U.S. telehealth enters its next phase, the stakes are rising: regulators are demanding stronger compliance, patients expect faster access, and healthcare brands are under pressure to expand beyond single-specialty offerings. Many platforms attempt to solve these challenges with shortcuts that plateau or rigid systems that become single points of failure. MDI provides a different path, end-to-end infrastructure that enables speed, quality, and compliance.

With this growth funding, MDI will continue expanding its partner and customer base with high-quality care, deepen its nationwide physician network, expand its pharmacy and diagnostics integrations, and accelerate innovation on its highly configurable, API-first platform.

"We are excited to partner with MDI, as Marc and the team have built a highly differentiated, scaled platform in the exciting and growing telehealth ecosystem," said Braden Snyder, General Partner at Updata Partners. "MDI's unique proposition of unifying brands with a physician-first backbone for digital health positions it to set the standard of care for how brands launch, expand, and earn lasting patient trust."

"MDI is a high-growth leader led by a domain expert that serves many leading and notable brands that we are excited to support and grow with in this next phase," said Jesse Lane, Founder and Managing Director at Denali Growth Partners. "Our investment will add more momentum to MDI's mission-driven approach and innovation in the telemedicine ecosystem. We are thrilled to be a part of the journey."

About MD Integrations

Founded in 2020 by Dr. Marc Serota, MDI is the physician-first. end-to-end telehealth platform enabling digital health brands to scale faster, operate leaner, and deliver compliant care without building clinical operations in-house. With millions of patient consults delivered across multiple specialties and all 50 states, MDI has established itself as the category-defining leader in virtual care infrastructure. Learn more at www.mdintegrations.com .

About Updata Partners

Updata Partners is a leading growth equity firm based in Washington, D.C., focused on partnering with founders and management teams of high-growth B2B software and software-driven businesses. With over $1.5 billion in committed capital, Updata combines capital and operating experience to help companies accelerate growth and success. More information is available at www.updata.com .

About Denali Growth Partners

Founded in 2021, Denali Growth Partners ("DGP") is a Boston-based growth equity firm with more than $800 million in Regulatory Assets Under Management ("RAUM") as of October 1, 2025. DGP partners with rapidly growing and capital-efficient businesses. The firm typically invests between $10 million and $100 million per investment. Additional information is available at www.denaligrowth.com .

