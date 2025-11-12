MD Johnson Inc. Advises Geoff Emery on the Sale of Porsche of Beverly Hills and Santa Monica Audi to Lithia & Driveway (LAD)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD), the largest publicly traded automotive retailer in the world, today announced the acquisition of Porsche Beverly Hills and Santa Monica Audi. The transaction, exclusively advised by MD Johnson Inc. on behalf of Geoff Emery, is projected to contribute nearly $450 million in annual revenues to Lithia & Driveway.

Strategic Significance

Mark Johnson, President, MD Johnson Inc. Author of "Buying, Selling and Valuing New Car Dealerships in the Era of AI and Tariffs"

Located in the affluent West Side of Los Angeles, these dealerships serve Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Bel Air, Holmby Hills, Brentwood, Hollywood, Venice, Pacific Palisades, Culver City, and Malibu. The dealerships are in what is widely regarded as the most prestigious luxury automotive market in the United States.

Mark Johnson stated, "Both the Porsche dealership and Audi dealership are arguably close to, if not the top retailers of Porsche and Audi products in the U.S."

Leadership Perspectives

Geoff Emery, President and CEO of the dealerships and a respected industry leader with 34 years of service, expressed confidence in the transition:

"From the outset, Mark Johnson and Bryan DeBoer created a transaction that exceeded every expectation I had. I have complete confidence in Lithia and Bryan's exceptional team to take great care of my customers and my employees. It is Mark Johnson's remarkable expertise and Litha's exceptional team that got this transaction over the finish line".

Bryan DeBoer, CEO of Lithia Motors, commented,

"I have a long, successful relationship with Mark Johnson (MD Johnson Inc.) going back more than 25 years and couldn't be happier with the opportunity brought to us by Mark and his company."

Mark Johnson, President of MD Johnson Inc., stated,

"I am thankful to have had the opportunity to assist and work with my two longtime friends, Bryan and Geoff. The exit plan that was crafted in this transaction creates value for both parties, and given my experience with Bryan, I am very confident that every customer and every employee will enjoy their experience with Lithia.

Advisory and Legal Counsel

Cliff Spencer of Ballard Spahr provided legal representation to the Seller.

About Porsche Beverly Hills and Audi Santa Monica

Almost 36 years ago, the prior owners sought help from a law firm, and Geoff Emery—then a practicing attorney—was assigned to help the owners of the dealership regarding financial matters. Mr. Emery is still working at the dealerships and is now the primary shareholder.

The dealerships were once located on Wilshire Blvd in the heart of Beverly Hills but have expanded over the past 30 years to include the entire West Side of Los Angeles and part of the San Fernando Valley. For 30 years, they have been among the top-performing dealerships in North America.

About MD Johnson Inc.

Founded 25 years ago, MD Johnson Inc. is a premier dealership sell-side advisory firm specializing in the valuation and sale of automotive dealerships as well as advising on the disposition of dealership real estate through their wholly owned real property advisory firm, MDJ Realty Inc. With more than $8 billion in transaction work across all brands, the firm has built its reputation on process excellence and client advocacy. The firm specializes in creating and delivering unmatched client value as sell-side advisors.

Mark Johnson commented, "Our disciplined approach establishes trust between buyers, sellers, and manufacturers and has resulted in an unmatched track record: every client asset purchase agreement we have submitted to a manufacturer has received factory approval and closed successfully over MD Johnson, Inc.'s 25-year history".

Mark Johnson is the award-winning author of "Buying, Selling and Valuing New Car Dealerships in the Era of AI and Tariffs", a definitive guide to navigating the complex and evolving landscape of franchised dealership sale transactions in an era defined by rapid technological change and global trade challenges.

