MD Local Global Announces Strategic Cultural Partnership with H5 for Fernie Castle Animation Art Gallery

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MD Local Global Limited ("MDLG"), the UK-based wholly owned subsidiary of MDJM LTD (NASDAQ: UOKA) (the "Company"), today announced that on February 20, 2026, MDLG entered into a Deal Memo with H5 S.A.R.L. ("H5"), a Paris-based creative studio, establishing a long-term partnership for the artistic conception and curatorial development of the Company's planned Fernie Castle Animation Art Gallery (the "Gallery") in Scotland.

Previously, on November 20, 2025, the parties entered into a Development and Co-Production Deal Memo for an Animated Short Film. Together, the short film collaboration and the Gallery curatorial partnership reflect a broader strategic relationship between MDLG and H5, combining animation production with the long-term artistic development of the Gallery.

Under the new deal memo, H5 has been appointed as curator of the Gallery and will collaborate with MDLG on the overall curatorial vision, narrative structure, and artistic positioning of the Gallery. This includes the development of its conceptual framework, the design and curation of the permanent collection, and the creation of the inaugural exhibition.

The Gallery is conceived as a distinctive European platform dedicated to animation as an art form. The Gallery is expected to integrate heritage architecture with contemporary animation culture through exhibitions, screenings, educational initiatives, artist residencies, and interdisciplinary cultural programming.

The collaboration further contemplates broader cooperation in visual identity development and curation of future temporary exhibitions, subject to separate agreements between MDLG and H5.

MDLG will finance and oversee the physical production and implementation of the Gallery and its exhibitions, engaging third-party production teams in mutual consultation with H5. H5 will provide artistic leadership and curatorial direction within the scope of its appointed missions.

This strategic partnership establishes the foundation for the commercial extension of a uniquely positioned European animation art initiative and represents a significant step toward the broader economic objectives of the cultural development project.

About MD Local Global Ltd.

MD Local Global Ltd. is a UK-based cultural innovation company specializing in cultural IP development, animation production, international licensing, and cultural venue operations. The company aims to integrate Eastern philosophy with international artistic practices, creating a global cultural ecosystem built on storytelling and immersive experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Act. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

