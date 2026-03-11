MD Local Global Launches Cultural RWA Initiative Integrating Historic Fernie Castle, Global Animation IP and Immersive Cultural Infrastructure

LONDON, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MD Local Global Ltd., a London-based cultural development company, today announced the launch of a Cultural Real World Asset (RWA) initiative designed to integrate historic cultural infrastructure, original animation intellectual property, and immersive cultural experiences into a unified cultural asset framework.

The initiative forms part of the company's long-term strategy to develop Fernie Castle in Scotland into an international center for animation, narrative arts, and immersive cultural experiences.

Unlike conventional RWA initiatives that primarily focus on financial assets or real estate, MD Local Global's Cultural RWA framework seeks to connect multiple layers of real-world cultural value — including heritage architecture, creative intellectual property, and experiential cultural programming — within a single long-term cultural ecosystem.

The initiative represents one of the first attempts to structure a cultural infrastructure project combining heritage architecture, animation intellectual property and immersive cultural experiences within a Real World Asset framework.

Cultural RWA Framework

At the core of the initiative is the development of a three-layer cultural asset structure.

The first layer consists of physical cultural infrastructure. This includes the historic Fernie Castle estate in Scotland, which MD Local Global is developing into an international animation and narrative arts museum. The broader cultural complex will also include immersive exhibition environments and a large-scale Oriental Garden landscape inspired by Eastern aesthetics and philosophy.

The second layer centers on creative intellectual property emerging from the company's animation initiatives. MD Local Global is collaborating with internationally recognized European animation partners to develop original animated works inspired by classical Eastern mythological and philosophical traditions.

The third layer encompasses the long-term cultural operating ecosystem surrounding the site, including exhibitions, cultural programming, educational initiatives, and visitor-based experiences.

Together, these three components form an integrated cultural asset platform that may support new approaches to long-term cultural financing associated with Real World Asset frameworks.

Animation and Global Creative Collaboration

Animation plays a central role in the cultural ecosystem being developed under the Cultural RWA initiative.

MD Local Global is currently collaborating with leading European animation studios and internationally recognized creative talent on a series of animation projects inspired by classical Chinese literature and philosophy.

Among these initiatives is an animated short film inspired by the Chinese literary classic *Journey to the West*, produced in collaboration with Spanish animation studio Abano Producións. The short film is also being developed as the creative foundation for a potential feature-length animated adaptation.

The project is directed by internationally acclaimed animation filmmaker Isabel Herguera, with a screenplay by interdisciplinary filmmaker and composer Gianmarco Serra and visual development by animation artist Gina Thorstensen.

Abano Producións is led by Goya Award-winning producer Chelo Loureiro, whose studio recently received the 2026 Goya Award for Best Animated Feature Film for *Decorado*.

In parallel, MD Local Global is also collaborating with additional European creative partners on new animation works exploring philosophical storytelling traditions and narrative experimentation.

A Cultural Infrastructure Model

The integration of cultural heritage sites, original narrative intellectual property, and immersive visitor experiences reflects a broader transformation within the global creative economy.

Cultural destinations increasingly serve not only as tourism landmarks but also as platforms for creative production, storytelling, and global cultural exchange.

By combining heritage architecture, animation intellectual property and immersive narrative environments, the Fernie Castle initiative represents an emerging model of cultural infrastructure capable of supporting long-term creative production and international cultural engagement.

Strategic and Economic Outlook

The global animation industry, immersive entertainment sector and cultural tourism economy are becoming increasingly interconnected.

Narrative intellectual property often serves as the foundation for multi-platform cultural ecosystems spanning film distribution, streaming platforms, immersive exhibitions, and destination-based cultural experiences.

By integrating a historic cultural site with original animation IP and immersive storytelling environments, MD Local Global believes the Fernie Castle initiative has the potential to establish a distinctive cultural platform within the international creative landscape.

The Cultural RWA initiative is intended to support the long-term development of this ecosystem while exploring emerging asset-based financing frameworks capable of supporting sustainable cultural infrastructure.

Strategic Outlook

MD Local Global emphasizes that the Cultural RWA initiative represents a strategic development framework. Any potential digital asset structures would be implemented in accordance with applicable regulatory standards.

The company views the Fernie Castle project as a multi-phase cultural infrastructure initiative expected to evolve over time — beginning with animation production and site development, and expanding into a broader international platform for animation, philosophy, and immersive cultural storytelling.

By integrating historic cultural heritage, global animation talent, and emerging cultural infrastructure models, MD Local Global aims to establish a new paradigm for how cultural institutions and creative industries may collaborate in the decades ahead.

About MD Local Global Ltd.

MD Local Global Ltd. is a London-based cultural company dedicated to developing international animation and cultural initiatives that connect Eastern philosophical traditions with contemporary global storytelling.

