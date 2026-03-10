MD Local Global Ltd. and Goya Award-Winning Animation Studio Abano Producións Sign Feature Film Development Memorandum of Understanding for Journey to the West

LONDON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MD Local Global Ltd. ("MDLG" or the "Company"), London-based cultural company, today announced that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (the "MOU") with Abano Producións, a Spanish animation studio, to explore the development of an animated feature film inspired by the Chinese literary classic Journey to the West.

The MOU was signed on March 8, 2026, marking an important step in expanding the collaboration between the two parties beyond their ongoing animated short film project.

Earlier this year, Abano Producións received the 2026 Goya Award for Best Animated Feature Film for Decorado. Presented by the Spanish Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences, the Goya Awards represent the highest honor in Spanish cinema and are widely regarded as the Spanish equivalent of the Academy Awards.

The award further strengthens the international reputation of producer Chelo Loureiro, whose work has long been recognized within the global animation festival circuit.

From Short Film Collaboration to Feature Film Development

On November 12, 2025, MDLG entered into an Animation Production Agreement with Abano Producións, launching the production of the animated short film project. Building upon this ongoing collaboration, MDLG and Abano Producións signed the present MOU, expressing the parties' shared intention to explore the development of a feature-length animated film based on the creative universe established by the short film.

Within the international animation industry, artist-driven animated shorts often serve as both independent artistic works and creative foundations for larger cinematic projects.

Under the MOU, the feature film initiative will seek to expand the narrative and visual identity of the project for a global audience while exploring international co-production structures and distribution opportunities.

An International Creative Collaboration

The project brings together a distinguished international creative team whose work spans animation, cinema, music, and visual storytelling.

The short film is directed by Isabel Herguera, one of Europe's most respected animation auteurs and former Artistic Director of the Animac International Animation Festival of Catalonia.

The screenplay is written by Gianmarco Serra, an interdisciplinary filmmaker, composer, and sound artist known for integrating music, sound design, and narrative structure into a unified cinematic language.

Visual development is supported by Gina Thorstensen, an animation filmmaker and visual artist whose work explores emotional perception and experimental visual storytelling.

Together with Goya Award–winning producer Chelo Loureiro and Abano Producións, the collaboration represents a distinctive international creative partnership combining festival-recognized artistic practice, interdisciplinary storytelling, and global production experience.

Reimagining a Classical Myth for a Global Audience

Inspired by the well-known episode often referred to as "The True and the False Monkey King," the project explores enduring philosophical questions surrounding truth, illusion, identity, and self-awareness.

Through animation, the story becomes a reflection on the human mind itself — where fragmentation gives rise to illusion, while clarity emerges through self-knowledge and transformation.

By combining Chinese mythological imagination with contemporary European animation language, the project seeks to create a cinematic work capable of resonating across cultures while remaining rooted in universal philosophical themes.

Strategic and Economic Potential

Beyond its artistic ambition, the project may also present opportunities within the evolving global animation economy.

Animated films grounded in strong mythological worlds have, in certain cases, demonstrated the potential to generate cultural and commercial value across multiple platforms, including international theatrical distribution, global streaming platforms, and cross-media storytelling opportunities.

With the combination of a globally recognized literary source, a Goya Award–winning production company, and an international creative team with strong festival credentials, the Journey to the West animation initiative may be well suited to pursue both cultural relevance and economic opportunity within the international animation market.

Strategic Outlook

The combination of Abano Producións' recent Goya Award victory, the ongoing short film collaboration, and the newly signed feature film development MOU represents an important milestone for the project.

Together, these developments mark the early stages of an international animation initiative that seeks to bridge Eastern philosophical storytelling with the European auteur animation tradition.

As development progresses, the project intends to continue exploring international partnerships, festival positioning strategies, and potential distribution opportunities across both theatrical and streaming platforms.

About Abano Producións

Abano Producións is a Spanish animation studio internationally recognized for producing distinctive auteur animation projects. Led by Goya Award-winning producer Chelo Loureiro, the studio has established a strong presence across the international festival circuit, with productions selected at more than one hundred festivals worldwide.

About MD Local Global Ltd.

MD Local Global Ltd., headquartered in the United Kingdom, specializes in cultural IP development and ownership, animation film production, international licensing, cultural tourism operations, and cultural venue development.

The Company is committed to building a globally influential cultural and artistic ecosystem, bringing Eastern philosophy and aesthetics into the world through contemporary storytelling.

