MD Logistics Announces Upgrade of Largest In-Network Facility

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the life sciences and pharmaceutical industry continues to grow, so does the need for compliant warehouse space. This need is what has driven leading third-party logistics provider, MD Logistics, to convert half of their largest in-network facility into cGMP warehouse space.

"With change comes opportunity." States President and CEO, John Sell. "The need for cGMP compliant, temperature controlled facilities has never been greater in the life sciences and pharmaceutical industry. That's why we are pleased to be adding 200,000 square feet of state-of-the-art temperature controlled warehouse space through the upgrade of our largest in-network facility located in Plainfield, Indiana. This space will also include a 40,000 square foot, 2-8C cooler to store our client's temperature sensitive product."

Construction on this state-of-the-art pharmaceutical facility began earlier this year. The conversion of this space is anticipated to be completed and ready to receive product by the end of the year.

"We have been fielding requests for additional capacity from new and existing clients, alike, for quite some time now." States Chad Hodges, Vice President of Life Sciences and Pharmaceutical Operations "We are excited to be offering this additional capacity to our clients in the life sciences and pharmaceuticals industry. This project will enhance our operations to continue to meet the needs of our clients, while creating growth opportunities for MD Logistics team members."

Patient Focused since 1996, the MD Logistics team is committed to providing customized solutions for your supply chain needs.

About MD Logistics

MD Logistics is a niche third-party logistics (3PL) company specializing in temperature controlled, customized supply chain solutions. Each opportunity represents unique, client-specific challenges that are evaluated utilizing proven strategic methodologies to deliver turnkey solutions. Our vertical markets include the Life Sciences and Pharmaceutical industry and Cold Chain Transportation Services. MD Logistics LLC was acquired by Nippon Express in 2020 and is a Nippon Express Group Company.

