MD Logistics, Leader in Pharmaceutical 3PL Solutions, Announces Key Addition to Executive Team

PLAINFIELD, Ind., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Poised to take advantage of another year of growth, MD Logistics is pleased to announce the hiring of Rob Standish to the MD Logistics Executive Team. Rob joins the MD Logistics organization as the Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Technology, a new position created within the organization. The creation of this position allows MD Logistics to continue to drive strategic growth of 3PL solutions within the pharmaceutical industry.

Rob brings a wealth of logistics knowledge to the organization, having most recently served as Vice President of Global Operations for a global electronics manufacturer. With more than 25 years of experience within the logistics industry, Rob has driven strategic growth and process improvements for large organizations across industries. In addition to his extensive supply chain experience, Rob holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business with an emphasis in Computer and Information Systems from Indiana University.

"We are excited to welcome Rob to the MD Logistics team." States John Sell, President and CEO, MD Logistics. "Throughout the course of Rob's career, he has demonstrated a proven track record of process improvements regarding warehouse and logistics operations, focusing on scaling technology and infrastructure. At MD Logistics, we pride ourselves in empowering our team to be leaders in 3PL solutions. We are confident that Rob will bring his extensive knowledge and experience to this new role, bringing new and innovative ideas to ensure MD Logistics is well positioned to respond to the high demands of the 3PL market. The addition of new positions within the MD Logistics executive team signifies our growth as an organization and we are excited for all that awaits us in the coming year."

As part of the executive team, Rob will be instrumental in managing all in-network facilities and infrastructure to position the organization for continued growth. Possessing an extensive background in managing global logistics networks and information systems will help him lead the organization towards achieving scalable growth initiatives by leveraging state-of-the-art technology and facilities.

"I am thrilled to join the MD Logistics family. I look forward to contributing to the company's legacy of growth and delivering exceptional value to our clients and partners."

As an established 3PL provider, MD Logistics has experienced exponential growth in recent years. Most recently, an expansion to the Southeast with the opening of the organization's fifth state of the art facility serving the life sciences and pharmaceutical industry. Poised to respond to additional client and industry demand, MD Logistics has been preparing to open their fourth, state of the art, cGMP compliant facility dedicated to the life sciences and pharmaceutical industry in Central Indiana later this year, the organization's sixth facility.

