MD Revolution Acquires NavCare to Expand Remote Patient Care Management Services

MD Revolution

01 Aug, 2023, 08:51 ET

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MD Revolution, a leading provider of remote care management and clinical services has acquired NavCare, a remote patient care services company specializing in comprehensive chronic care management (CCM).

The acquisition provides NavCare clients with enhanced clinical and patient management tools, patient engagement applications and bi-directional integrations. Direct patient care will continue to be delivered by the same teams as NavCare patients migrate to MD Revolution's RevUp Care Management Platform. The expanded leadership team will support all clients.

MD Revolution has been at the forefront of remote health innovation since 2011, providing remote patient monitoring (RPM) and CCM to over 1,700 providers and 150,000 patients, collecting and evaluating over 19 million vital measurements through care delivery.

NavCare has been providing proactive and preventative health assessments, screenings, and vital tracking through connected remote monitoring devices, 24/7 Care Team support, and the NavCare Connect integrated health platform since 2008. NavCare is located in Augusta, Georgia.

"MD Revolution offers not only extensive experience but also the best technology platform, and proven SaaS offering, to serve our growing client base" said Rick Griffin, CEO, NavCare. "We share the same culture and desire to provide exceptional personalized care to our patients, along with maintaining the highest clinical standards."

NavCare teams will become employees of MD Revolution.  Chris MacInnis will become Chief Operating Officer of MD Revolution and Theresa Lantz will become Vice President of Client Success.  They will Join Kyle Williams, CEO, Paul Huffman, VP of Sales and Marketing and Michael Moore, VP of Product Management to lead the combined teams.

"NavCare's experience in hospitals and its track record with annual wellness visits (AWV) and transitional care management (TCM) aligns with our growth strategy," said Kyle Williams, CEO, MD Revolution. "Our operations will allow for better scaling of services and our combined care delivery and account management teams will mean improved capabilities benefitting all of our clients."

Williams said that this merger will lead to MD Revolution being able to offer greatly expanded service to clients and patients.

"With this new relationship, we look forward to continued growth as we expand our services to the marketplace," Williams said.

About NavCare
NavCare™ provides virtual CCM, RPM and telehealth care management. The clinician-led Care Center delivers the additional support patients need, and the insights providers need to meet MIPS.

About MD Revolution 
MD Revolution delivers purpose-built remote care management programs for Chronic Care Management, Remote Patient Monitoring, and more, powered by a best-in-class care management platform to proactively plan ongoing care, engage patients through connected devices and applications, and provide compliance and billing operations. Services can include clinical care delivery or be licensed as a Software as a Service. Through user-friendly communications and task-based workflows, providers and their teams gain actionable, data-informed insights to enhance and extend patient care. As a partner to the leading EHRs and digital device manufacturers, MD Revolution has successfully managed an array of complex integrations to accommodate large, diverse patient populations and unique care and payment models. For more information, visit http://www.mdrevolution.com, or find MD Revolution on LinkedIn or Facebook.

For more information:
John Gonda
Sage Growth Partners
616-309-4888
[email protected]

SOURCE MD Revolution

