MD Revolution Leads the Chronic Care Management+ Category as the First Awarded Partner on Panda Health's Platform

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MD Revolution, the leader in curated remote care management solutions and design for health systems and large multi-specialty clinics, announced today it has been recognized as the first awarded partner in Panda Health's Chronic Care Management+ category. Panda Health, is a company that connects hospitals and digital health companies, ensuring easier solution identification, selection, and procurement.

MD Revolution simplifies and enhances the effectiveness of remote care plans by delivering insights between outpatient and acute care settings and the patients' homes. Their comprehensive suite of technologies and clinical care solutions improve adherence to care plans enabling better patient outcomes for all populations. 

"As we build out our Chronic Care Management+ category, we're pleased to welcome MD Revolution onto our Platform." Said Ryan Bengtson, President, and COO of Panda Health. "With roughly 60% of the U.S. population afflicted with at least one chronic disease, it's critical to have offerings like this that focus on the long-term management and ongoing support of chronic conditions."

Panda Health conducted a thorough evaluation of MD Revolution across several key areas: technology quality, security, usability, and services and delivery. In their independent assessment, Panda Health determined that MD Revolution's platform excelled in services and technology integration, providing large health systems with the flexibility to tailor the solution to their specific needs. Feedback from both current and former customers revealed overwhelming satisfaction, and MD Revolution boasted the leading retention rate among its competitors. 

"There's a lot of noise in the digital health space, and it can be challenging for healthcare providers to identify partners who can provide the latest in remote care technology engagement combined with the clinical implementation expertise needed for success. Our partnership with Panda Health, a respected leader in the digital health industry, is recognition of MD Revolution's world-class remote care technology and solution design," said Kyle Williams, CEO of MD Revolution. 

MD Revolution has been at the forefront of remote health innovation since 2011, representing over 1,700 providers and 150,000 patients. MD Revolution has an array of solution designs, from technology engagement to full-service programs with clinical health coaches to walk with patients on their health improvement journey. MD Revolution's objective solution guidance and implementation expertise make it the best collaboration partner to help large healthcare providers deliver exceptional remote patient care.

About MD Revolution 
MD Revolution delivers purpose-built remote care management programs for Chronic Care Management, Remote Patient Monitoring, Transitional Care Management, Annual Wellness Visits and more, powered by a best-in-class care management platform to proactively plan ongoing care, engage patients through connected devices and applications, and provide compliance and billing operations. Services can include clinical care delivery or be licensed as a Software as a Service. Through user-friendly communications and task-based workflows, providers and their teams gain actionable, data-informed insights to enhance and extend patient care. As a partner to the leading EHRs and digital device manufacturers, MD Revolution has successfully managed an array of complex integrations to accommodate large, diverse patient populations and unique care and payment models. For more information, visit http://www.mdrevolution.com, or find MD Revolution on LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Panda Health
Panda Health transforms how health systems connect with, explore, and adopt leading digital health technologies that improve the lives of patients and providers. Panda's deep market intelligence and personalized guidance de-risks the digital health procurement process. Panda was founded in 2020 through a partnership between CentraCare, Gundersen Health System, and ThedaCare, with the development and investment firm Fitzroy Health. 

