M.D. Sass Brings High Conviction Value Strategy to ETF Market

The firm's flagship Concentrated Value Strategy is being made available to all investors for the first time

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D. Sass, the independent asset management firm founded and led by Martin D. Sass, today announced the launch of its first exchange-traded fund (ETF). M.D. Sass Concentrated Value (Ticker: SASS) will be managed by Ari Sass, President of the firm, and will mirror the Concentrated Value strategy he has managed for institutional clients since 2019.

"An ETF launch continues the firm's history of delivering innovative solutions for our clients for over 50 years," said Martin D. Sass, Founder and CEO of M.D. Sass. "The liquid, transparent, and tax-efficient structure of an actively managed ETF enables us to bring our deeply researched and highest-conviction views to the investment marketplace at large."

"We believe the launch of SASS is especially timely today given the U.S. equity market's heavy concentration in AI-infrastructure stocks, which provides insufficient diversification and risk management", adds Ari Sass.

"Concentrated Value is a high conviction, opportunistic U.S. equity strategy focused on a differentiated portfolio of 20-25 large and mid-cap stocks. We seek investment opportunities where our outlook for earnings is materially above consensus and where we believe valuation provides a compelling risk/reward," says Ari. "Combined with a culture of intellectual honesty, transparency and communication, we act decisively when new information may invalidate prior beliefs."

SASS will trade on the New York Stock Exchange and will launch with more than $70 million in seed capital from existing clients and company principals. Marking M.D. Sass' entry into the ETF marketplace, this launch extends the firm's long-standing expertise and approach to value investing to the broadest range of investors.

About M.D. Sass:

M.D. Sass is an independent asset management firm that has been creating highly differentiated investment strategies for over 50 years. We take pride in identifying undiscovered and misperceived opportunities through rigorous research. Today, the firm manages capital on behalf of public funds, corporations, Taft-Hartley funds, endowments/foundations, private banks, registered investment advisors, OCIOs, and family offices.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the ETF carefully before investing. A prospectus, which contains this and other information about the ETF, may be obtained by calling 1-800-617-0004 or by visiting www.MDSassETF.com. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The ETF is a newly organized, management investment company with no operating history. In addition, there can be no assurance that the ETF will grow to, or maintain, an economically viable size, in which case the Board of the Trust may determine to liquidate the ETF. Mid-cap companies may not have the management experience, financial resources, product diversification and competitive strengths of large-cap companies and, therefore, their securities tend to be more volatile than the securities of larger, more established companies, making them less liquid than other securities. Value stocks may perform differently from the market as a whole and an investment strategy purchasing these securities may cause the ETF to at times underperform equity funds that use other investment strategies. The ETF is non-diversified. Compared to other funds, the ETF may invest more of its assets in a smaller number of companies. Gains or losses on a single stock may have greater impact on the ETF.

If the ETF focuses its investments in the securities of a particular issuer or companies in a particular country, group of countries, region, market, industry, group of industries, sector or asset class, the ETF's exposure to various risks will be heightened, including price volatility and adverse economic, market, political or regulatory occurrences affecting that issuer, country, group of countries region, market, industry, group of industries, sector or asset class. The ETF will seek to benefit from special situations, such as mergers, reorganizations, or other unusual events expected to affect a particular issuer.

Exchange-traded funds are subject to additional risks that do not apply to conventional mutual funds, including the risks that the market price of an exchange-traded fund's shares may trade at a premium or discount to its net asset value, an active secondary trading market may not develop or be maintained, or trading may be halted by the exchange in which they trade, which may impact an exchange-traded fund's ability to sell its shares. Shares of any exchange-traded fund are bought and sold at market price (not net asset value) and are not individually redeemed from the exchange-traded fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The M.D. Sass Concentrated Value ETF is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC

