LAS VEGAS, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MD360, a trendsetter and innovator in the field of aesthetic treatments and branding, has launched the Silkro RF Microneedling Platform with Plasma, a cutting-edge technology that combines the two hottest trends in aesthetics and skincare. Developed in partnership with the South Korean Intelligent Design Team and Research and Developer HIRONIC, this platform offers the ultimate solution for customizable and personalized aesthetic care.

MD360 Launches Revolutionary Silkro RF Microneedling Platform with Plasma

The Silkro RF Microneedling Platform with Plasma includes four signature handpieces, Silk RF MN, Silkro Plasma, Silkro Smooth, Silkro Precision, and Silkro Gentle, and is designed to offer various treatment options for women's sexual wellness, acne, skin tightening, lifting, and reducing laxity. This technology is the first RF Microneedling platform that harnesses the thermal innovation of COAG Pro Technology, which provides safe and repeatable results for all skin types.

"The Silkro RF Microneedling Platform with Plasma is the first technology to bring together the two hottest treatments in aesthetics and skincare on one platform: RF Microneedling and Plasma," said Elijah Wheeler, CEO of MD360. "This platform opens up a world of treatment customization for aesthetic providers, providing safely repeatable results for their clients."

"COAGPRO Technology, developed by Hironic, is a game-changer in RF Energy Products as it allows for precise coagulation control before, during, and after treatment, delivering exceptional skin-tightening results that are safe and repeatable," said Chad Ponciano, COO of MD360. "With the power to customize your approach, providers now have control over treatment outcomes like never before."

The Silkro RF Microneedling Platform with Plasma offers superior results with minimal downtime and the highest return on investment. With the first-ever plasma handpiece and four additional technologies, this platform opens up a world of treatment customization for aesthetic providers, providing safely repeatable results for their clients.

The Silkro RF Microneedling Platform with Plasma is now available for purchase through MD360 LIFE. For more information, visit: https://md360life.com/silkro-rf-microneedling-plasma-treatments or contact (877) 839-4953.

