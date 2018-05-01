MDA and Nanowave join forces to produce an innovative radar transceiver payload

Mike Greenley, group president of MDA said, "MDA's long heritage in space radar payloads was the perfect complement to the rich heritage of Nanowave's advanced microwave expertise. Blending leading edge technical capability with timely, cost effective execution and extensive heritage, MDA's space radar solutions provide a unique value proposition to customers worldwide."

MDA is a global leader in space radar systems, previously acting as the prime contractor for Canada's RADARSAT-2 satellite and currently as the prime contractor for the upcoming RADARSAT Constellation Mission being built for the Canadian Space Agency.

About MDA

MDA is an internationally recognized leader in space robotics, satellite payloads, antennas and subsystems, surveillance and intelligence systems, defence and maritime systems, and geospatial radar imagery. MDA's extensive space expertise and heritage translates into mission-critical defence and commercial applications that include multi-platform command, control and surveillance systems, aeronautical information systems, land administration systems and terrestrial robotics. MDA is also a leading supplier of actionable mission-critical information and insights derived from multiple data sources. Founded in 1969, MDA is recognized as one of Canada's most successful technology ventures with locations in Richmond, Ottawa, Brampton, Montreal and Halifax. MDA is a Maxar Technologies company (TSX: MAXR; NYSE: MAXR). For more information, visit www.mdacorporation.com.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies (formerly MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates) is a leading global provider of advanced space technology solutions for commercial and government markets including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. As a trusted partner, Maxar Technologies provides unmatched integrated capabilities, solutions and expertise to help customers anticipate and address their most complex mission-critical challenges with confidence. With more than 6,500 employees in over 31 locations, the Maxar Technologies portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Every day, billions of people rely on Maxar Technologies to communicate, share information and data, and deliver insights that Build a Better World. Maxar trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information visit www.maxar.com.

About Nanowave Technologies

Founded in 1992 with headquarters in Toronto, Canada, Nanowave Technologies Inc., designs and manufactures high efficiency electromagnetic sensing and communications equipment for the defence, aerospace and space industries. The company's hardware is present on practically all major commercial aerospace platforms. Nanowave combines its more than 25-year history of high reliability avionics manufacturing with the specialized design expertise at its centers of excellence in Canada, Europe and the United States to address the unique requirements of the emerging New Space market.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements and information, which reflect the current view of Maxar Technologies Ltd. (the "Company") with respect to future events and financial performance. The forward-looking statements in this regard include statements regarding the award of a contract. Any such forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends. The factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this release include contracts not being terminated. Any such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The Company cautions readers that should certain risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from those expected. The risks that could cause actual results to differ from current expectations include, but are not limited to: risks associated with operating a satellite including in-orbit failures or impaired satellite performance; quality issues, failure of systems to meet performance requirements, potential for product liability, or the occurrence of defects in products or systems could result in lost revenue and harm to the Company's reputation; failure of third parties and subcontractors; and failure to anticipate changes in technology, technical standards and offerings or compliance with the requisite standards, or failure to maintain technological advances and offer new products to retain customers and market position.

For additional information with respect to certain of these risks or factors, plus additional risks or factors, reference should be made to the Company's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities, which are available online under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov or on the Company's website at www.mdacorporation.com.

Contact

Wendy Keyzer | MDA Media Contact | 1-604-231-2743 | wendy.keyzer@mdacorporation.com

Marissa Poratto | MDA Investor Relations | 1-604-331-2044 | marissa.poratto@maxar.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mda-and-nanowave-join-forces-to-produce-an-innovative-radar-transceiver-payload-300640378.html

SOURCE Maxar Technologies Ltd.

Related Links

www.maxar.com

