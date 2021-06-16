MDA Launches Pinup & Roundup Campaigns at Thousands of Retail Partner Locations Nationwide to Fund Virtual Summer Camp for Kids 8-17 Living with Muscular Dystrophy & Related Neuromuscular Diseases

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) today announced over 1,000 retail partner locations nationwide are participating with customer pinup, roundup or giving campaigns, now through October. Partners include, Albertsons Companies Foundation, Bojangles, Circle K, Food Depot, Gordon Foods, Graham C-Stores, Graham Enterprises, KFC, Marden's Surplus, Pete's Market, Pizza Hut, SPB Hospitality, Vallarta Supermarkets, Walgreens, and Weis Markets. Funds raised from these campaigns support research, care, and advocacy for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. This campaign also supports virtual MDA Summer Camp for children, ages 8-17 provided at no cost to families. To learn more about the MDA Summer Camp retail program and how to get involved, visit mda.org/summer-camp/retail

MDA’s summer retail campaign supports virtual MDA Summer Camp for children with neuromuscular diseases, at no cost to families.

Many in the neuromuscular community, at high risk for COVID-19 due to respiratory issues, are not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Until it is a safe experience for our entire camp community, MDA will produce this high-quality experience, to keep the community safe and connected. The magic of MDA Summer Camp will continue in campers' homes, keeping our youngest community members engaged while having fun, learning new skills, and making new life-long friendships. Registration is now open for campers and volunteers, here, Watch video here.

"The support of partners and their customers for fundraisers like this is such a bedrock for the development of the youngest members of our community," said Donald S. Wood, Ph.D, President and CEO of MDA. "The programming at virtual MDA Summer Camp allows campers to build upon critical social skills, and find what sparks their sense of adventure, nurture their curiosity, and build self-confidence. It's educational and engaging and our campers connect with kids facing the same challenges of living with neuromuscular diseases. They are building life-long skills and friendships throughout the summer with programming that includes science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM). We are so grateful to our retail partners and their customers who support our community nationwide."

For 70 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been committed to transforming the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through innovations in science and innovations in care. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures. Research we have supported is directly linked to life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. MDA's MOVR is the first and only data hub that aggregates clinical, genetic, and patient-reported data for multiple neuromuscular diseases to improve health outcomes and accelerate drug development. MDA supports the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best-in-class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions. Our Resource Center serves the community with one-on-one specialized support, and we offer educational conferences, events, and materials for families and healthcare providers. MDA Advocacy supports equal access for our community, and each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at summer camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. During the COVID-19 pandemic, MDA continues to produce virtual events and programming to support our community when in-person events and activities are not possible. MDA's COVID-19 guidelines and virtual events are posted at mda.org/COVID19. For more information, visit mda.org.

