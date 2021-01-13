MDA Names Kristine Welker as Chief of Staff

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) today announced it has appointed Kristine Welker to the newly created role of chief of staff. She was a member of the MDA board of directors from 2014-2020 and served as interim president and CEO from January through October 2017. Welker joined the board as a mother of a child with muscular dystrophy and to leverage her experience and expertise to help shape the future of the organization and pioneer new strategies to evolve MDA's mission.

"Along the way, I had the privilege of meeting so many incredible people impacted by rare neuromuscular diseases, in particular Mattie Stepanek," said Welker. "I am committed to building upon his profound wisdom as a young poet and peacemaker, who said it best: 'Unity is strength… when there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved.'"

In her new role Welker will work alongside Donald S. Wood, PhD, MDA's president and chief executive officer, and Steve Farella, chairman of the board, to ensure that together they design and deliver on the highest value strategic objectives to drive the mission process forward. Each of the three leaders has supported MDA for decades. They now join to leverage their collective experience as researcher, entrepreneur, business leader, and parent and unify the team, mission, and community at large.

"We are thrilled to have Kristine join the management team of MDA," said Don Wood. "I am highly confident about the future of MDA as we work together to launch next chapter of scientific discoveries and innovative medical services that will continue to transform the lives of people with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases."

"Kristine's emphasis on unity is perfect for today. Our board, management and staff are unified in our mission and focused on having an impactful 2021," said Steve Farella.

Before joining MDA, Welker was principal and chief development officer for Alternate Resources, a certified women-owned business. She was also publisher and chief revenue officer for Dr. Oz Magazine, chief revenue officer for Hearst Digital Media, and vice president and founding publisher of CosmoGIRL!.

