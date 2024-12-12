MDA SPACE AND INDSPIRE LAUNCH NEW INDIGENOUS STUDENT SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

Scholarships focused on increasing Indigenous participation in STEM and the space industry

BRAMPTON, ON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a trusted space mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced the launch of a new MDA Space Indigenous Student Scholarship program, designed to help develop the next generation of industry leaders while promoting STEM education and opportunities in the space industry within Indigenous communities.

In partnership with Indspire, an Indigenous national charity dedicated to investing in the education of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people, the MDA Space Indigenous Student Scholarship will be awarded to five Indigenous post-secondary students enrolled in STEM-related programs.

"Indspire's vision of enriching Canada through Indigenous education and achievement aligns with our corporate values," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "The growth of MDA Space and the broader space industry is being fueled by thousands of bright, hardworking individuals who push boundaries and tackle big challenges and we are proud to be partnering with Indspire to support a new generation of Indigenous students to help take our mission to new heights."

Mike DeGagné, President & CEO of Indspire, said: "This new scholarship is a vital investment – not just in the future of the space industry and in STEM education, but also in the power of Indigenous abilities. First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students who receive this scholarship will be empowered to succeed in their educational endeavours and, ultimately, to enter careers which will have a groundbreaking impact on the global economy. We are pleased to be working with MDA Space on this transformative initiative."

Applications for the MDA Space Indigenous Student Scholarship awards can be submitted online at MDA Space – Indspire Funding. The next deadline for applications is February 1, 2025, at 11:59 pm ET.

The scholarship program is part of MDA Space LaunchPad, a unique initiative designed to incubate and nurture an ecosystem for those interested in participating in the growing space economy.

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 3,000 space experts in Canada, the US and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit mda.space .

ABOUT INDSPIRE

Indspire is a national Indigenous charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families, communities, and Canada. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire provides financial awards, delivers programs, and shares resources to help Indigenous students achieve their highest potential. In 2023-24, Indspire provided more than $30 million through over 8,300 bursaries and scholarships to Indigenous students across Canada.

SOURCE MDA Space