MDA SPACE ANNOUNCES 2024 ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING RESULTS AND NEW BOARD CHAIR APPOINTMENT

BRAMPTON, ON, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - MDA Space (TSX: MDA) announced today the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") which took place virtually on May 9, 2024. A total of 75,404,964 common shares (representing approximately 62.872% of all issued and outstanding common shares of MDA Space) were represented at the Meeting. The complete voting results for each item of business at the Meeting are presented below.

MDA Space also announced the appointment of Mr. Brendan Paddick as the new Chair of the Board of Directors, succeeding Mr. John Risley who will continue to serve as a director. Mr. Paddick has served on the Company's Board since 2021, most recently serving as Chair of the Audit Committee. Members of the Board and the management team of MDA Space would like to acknowledge and thank Mr. Risley for his leadership, guidance and service as Chair for the past three year.

Election of Directors

The Board of Directors of MDA Space had fixed at eight the number of directors (the "Directors") to be elected at the Meeting. Following the vote at the Meeting, each of the eight nominees listed in the MDA Space Management Information Circular dated March 28, 2024 was duly elected as a Director of company's Board of Directors until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successor is appointed.

Nominee Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Alison Alfers 70,772,926 98.08 % 1,382,167 1.92 % Yaprak Baltacioglu 69,840,631 96.79 % 2,314,462 3.21 % Darren Farber 71,974,656 99.75 % 180,437 0.25 % Michael Greenley 72,150,682 99.99 % 4,411 0.01 % Brendan Paddick 71,380,008 98.93 % 775,085 1.07 % John Risley 72,146,694 99.99 % 8,399 0.01 % Jill Smith 62,715,273 86.92 % 9,439,820 13.08 % Yung Wu 72,133,778 99.97 % 21,315 0.03 %

Appointment of Auditor

Following the vote at the Meeting, KPMG LLP was appointed as the independent auditor of MDA Space until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the Directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 75,082,799 99.61 % 295,582 0.39 %

Approving Company's Name Change to MDA Space Ltd.

Following the vote at the meeting, the shareholders approved a special resolution to amend the Company's articles to change the name of the Company from MDA Ltd. to MDA Space Ltd. (the "Name Change"). Following the meeting, the Company filed such articles of amendment and, effective May 9, 2024, completed the Name Change.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 75,393,266 99.98 % 11,697 0.02 %

It is expected that the Company's common shares will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the new name at market open on or about May 14, 2024. The common shares will continue to trade under the symbol "MDA". Share certificates or DRS statements representing common shares of the Company are not affected by the Name Change and do not need to be exchanged. The Name Change does not affect the rights of the Company's shareholders and no further action is required by existing shareholders.

Re-approving Unallocated Options, Rights or Other Entitlements under Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

Following the vote at the Meeting, all the unallocated options, rights or other entitlements under the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan were re-approved.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 68,752,671 95.29 % 3,402,421 4.72 %

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 3,000 space experts in Canada, the US and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit www.mda.space.

