MDA SPACE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF BOARD MEMBER ALISON ALFERS

Mar 02, 2026, 16:15 ET

BRAMPTON, ON, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA) announced today that Alison Alfers has resigned from the Board of Directors due to unexpected family circumstances. The resignation is effective March 3, 2026.

Ms. Alfers has been a valued member of the board since 2022, supporting MDA Space during a period of extraordinary growth.

"Alison's leadership, insight, and dedication has helped MDA Space navigate a period of demanding evolution and execution," said Brendan Paddick, Chair of the Board. "We are deeply grateful for her contributions and extend our sincere thanks and best wishes to her and her family."

The MDA Space Board of Directors will begin the process of finding a replacement for the open board seat.

About MDA Space

 Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX: MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global defence and space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The global MDA Space team of more than 3,800 space experts has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there.

