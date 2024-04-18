MDA SPACE AWARDED $250M CONTRACT EXTENSION TO SUPPORT ROBOTICS OPERATIONS ON THE INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION

Engineering and operations services contract extension includes new scope for MDA Space to provide robotics flight controllers

BRAMPTON, ON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - MDA Space (TSX: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced it has received a $250 million contract extension from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) to continue supporting robotics operations on the International Space Station (ISS) from 2025 to 2030.

As part of the contract, MDA Space will now fulfil robotics flight controller duties to support mission operations on the ISS.

"Robotics flight controllers are the pilots in the control room who make real-time decisions and plan exactly how robotics on the ISS are utilized and executed to support immediate and long-term mission plans, and we're honoured to be taking on this important role," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "This further solidifies MDA Space as a trusted mission partner and global leader in mission-critical space robotics operations and strategically positions our team to offer mission operations as a commercial service to customers globally."

Since 2001, MDA Space has worked alongside the CSA and its international partners to provide operational readiness of the Mobile Servicing System (MSS), which comprises Canadarm2, Dextre and the Mobile Base System (MBS). MDA Space also provides training to the robotic operators and supports mission planning, engineering support and real-time operations.

The contract will be added to the company's backlog in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 3,000 space experts in Canada, the US and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit www.mda.space.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. MDA Space does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

