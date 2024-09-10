MDA SPACE AWARDED ANTENNA SYSTEM CONTRACT BY SWISSTO12 TO SUPPORT HUMMINGSAT GEO SATELLITES

Antennas will be used on three GEO SmallSats for the Inmarsat-8 Program

BRAMPTON, ON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a trusted space mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced it has been awarded a contract by SWISSto12 to provide antenna systems for three of the company's HummingSat satellites for geostationary orbit (GEO). The satellites will be deployed as part of the Inmarsat-8 program to provide crucial safety services and support advances in emergency tracking.

As part of the contract, MDA Space will design and build high-performance L-Band navigation antennas, leveraging the company's leading-edge products already supplied for multiple global navigation and Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) missions. MDA Space will also design and configure the innovative packaging concepts that are required on the GEO SmallSat platform.

"MDA Space has an established reputation for leveraging our best-in-class design and manufacturing capabilities to support safety critical missions and we look forward to working with SWISSto12 to extend these capabilities," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "Our track record of delivering on multiple constellation missions to both government and commercial partners positions us to further capitalize on repeat orders in this growing GEO SmallSat market."

SWISSto12 is one of Europe's fastest growing aerospace companies and a leading satellite and Radio Frequency product manufacturer. In 2023, the company was selected to develop three Inmarsat-8 satellites to provide additional network resilience to support Inmarsat's global L‑band safety services.

This is the second MDA Space contract in the GEO SmallSat market with SWISSto12.

The antennas will be built, assembled and tested at the state-of-the-art MDA Space satellite production facility in Montreal.

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX: MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 3,000 space experts in Canada, the US and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit mda.space.

ABOUT SWISSTO12

SWISSto12 is a leading manufacturer of advanced satellite RF products, payloads and systems, including the HummingSat: a small yet powerful geostationary telecommunications satellite developed in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) through its public-private-partnership program. The company's RF products benefit from unique and patented 3D-printing technologies and associated Radio Frequency (RF) product designs that deliver lightweight, compact, highly performing, and competitive RF functionality. SWISSto12 has developed commercially with success in Europe and in the USA and is amongst the fastest growing aerospace companies in Europe. SWISSto12 spun off in 2011 from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL), is privately owned and backed by prominent Swiss and European Investors.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in MDA Space's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. MDA Space does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOCIAL MEDIA

SOURCE MDA Space