MDA Space awarded contract with Canadian Department of National Defence to deliver Ground-Based Optical Capability for Space Surveillance

TORONTO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA) (NYSE: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, announced today that it has been contracted by Canada's Defence Investment Agency (DIA) to deliver three Ground-Based Optical (GBO) observatories as part of the Surveillance of Space 2 space domain awareness program to the Department of National Defence (DND). Valued at approximately $32 million, as part of the contract MDA Space will also operate and provide in-service support to ensure long-term sustainment of the ground stations.

The DND is modernizing Canada's continental defence capabilities to address new and emerging threats to critical space infrastructure. Once delivered, the new GBO observatories will provide additional defence capabilities to Canada's existing Sapphire satellite which currently enables the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) to detect, track, characterize and monitor objects in deep space.

Through this contract, by 2028, MDA Space will establish three remotely operated GBO observatories in Alberta, Manitoba and New Brunswick. These observatories will provide persistent, reliable space surveillance from the ground, and are an important component of Canada's broader space‑surveillance architecture.

Quotes

"As space becomes more contested, congested and competitive, persistent surveillance and space domain awareness provides the Canadian Armed Forces and trusted allies with a better understanding of what is happening in a complex environment they can't otherwise see. With decades of proven expertise providing defence and security, MDA Space is honoured to once again be selected as a trusted mission partner to Canada and to the Department of National Defence."

Mike Greenley

Chief Executive Officer, MDA Space

"Canada's security depends on the space‑based systems that enable everything from communications and navigation to weather forecasting and emergency response. Today's contract award to MDA Space will deliver the capabilities the Canadian Armed Forces need while growing Canada's world‑class space sector and creating good-paying jobs. With the Defence Investment Agency and our Defence Industrial Strategy, we are streamlining procurements and building the sovereign capabilities that will ensure Canada remains a leader in this crucial domain."

The Honourable Stephen Fuhr

Secretary of State (Defence Procurement)

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the company's current expectations regarding future events. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the scope of any actual operational and in-service support services MDA Space will provide to the GBO observatories, the capabilities of the GBO observatories once delivered and their ability to meet the evolving needs of MDA Space's customer. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by MDA Space in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate, and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDA Space to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including without limitation the risks and uncertainties detailed under the "Risk Factors" section of MDA Space's annual information form dated March 4, 2026.

Although MDA Space believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking statements. There are a number of additional risks and uncertainties affecting or that could affect MDA Space, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those described in, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information included within this press release. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, MDA Space is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA; NYSE:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global defence and space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The global MDA Space team of more than 4,000 space experts has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit mda.space.

SOCIAL MEDIA

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/mdaspace

X: twitter.com/MDA_space

Facebook: facebook.com/MDAspace

YouTube: youtube.com/c/mdaspace

Instagram: instagram.com/MDA_space

SOURCE MDA Space