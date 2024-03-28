MDA SPACE INCLUDED IN THE GLOBE & MAIL'S ANNUAL WOMEN LEAD HERE RANKING

Annual list is a benchmark ranking of Canadian companies leading in executive gender diversity

BRAMPTON, ON, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - MDA Space (TSX: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, announced today that it has been recognized on The Globe and Mail's Report on Business magazine's prestigious Women Lead Here list. This annual evaluation identifies Canadian businesses with the highest executive gender diversity and is considered a benchmark ranking for Canadian companies.

Currently 40% of the MDA Space executive leadership team are female, including three of the company's four executives with profit and loss responsibilities.

"At MDA Space, we know that diversity, equity and inclusion are driving factors in our success and that greater gender balance is tied to better business performance," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "Bringing to bear a wide range of diversity of thought, perspectives and experiences is critical to our ability to innovate and tackle some of the greatest challenges on Earth and in space. This Women Lead Here ranking recognizes the significant contributions and business impact of women at MDA Space."

For the 2024 ranking, Report on Business conducted a journalistic analysis of close to 500 large publicly-traded Canadian companies. In total, 97 companies earned the 2024 Women Lead Here seal. The ranked companies have made tangible and organizational progress related to gender parity.

"Recognizing the achievements of companies that effectively address the challenges of executive gender parity represents a pivotal stride forward," says Dawn Calleja, the editor of Report on Business magazine. "Although there's always more that can be done, the businesses showcased here serve as catalyst for corporate Canada, inspiring them to progress toward gender parity and, in turn, cultivate exceptional enterprises."

