MDA SPACE NAMED ONE OF GREATER TORONTO'S TOP EMPLOYERS FOR 2025

BRAMPTON, ON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a trusted space mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced it has been named one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers of 2025. This industry recognition highlights MDA Space as an exceptional employer that is raising the bar with market leading people programs and forward-thinking workplace policies.

The selection committee recognized MDA Space for its innovative workplace, with high tech facilities and flexible ways of working, and for its competitive rewards that include professional development programs, employer paid health benefits and generous employee share purchase and savings plans.

"Our people are critical to our success and this award reflects our ongoing efforts to build a best-in-class, innovative and inclusive organization that delivers an exceptional employee experience." said MDA Space Chief People, Culture & Transformation Officer Stephanie McDonald. "Retaining and attracting top talent to the Canadian space economy is paramount to our success. With over 900 new employees joining us this year alone, we'll continue to raise the bar to ensure we remain a great place to work where the best and brightest talent reside."

Earlier this year, MDA Space moved into its new Global Headquarters and Space Robotics Centre of Excellence in Brampton. Purpose-built to support the company's commercial growth strategy, the campus includes state-of-the-art labs and manufacturing, as well as a unique Space Robotics Mission Control Centre to provide critical on-orbit operations. The company has also begun construction to double its satellite manufacturing capacity in Montreal which, when completed, will be the world's largest high-volume manufacturing facility in its satellite class.

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 3,000 space experts in Canada, the US and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit mda.space .

