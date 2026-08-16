MDA SPACE SATELLITES FOR GLOBALSTAR SUCCESSFULLY LAUNCHED

First set of eight satellites for Globalstar 2-R mission deployed to low Earth orbit on a

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, marking the beginning of the commissioning phase

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA) (NYSE: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly expanding global space industry, confirms the successful deployment of the initial eight replenishment satellites for Globalstar Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GSAT) existing low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation. Developed and fully integrated and tested in Montréal, the satellites were launched on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, at 9:12 p.m. ET aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 in Cape Canaveral, Florida, and will now undergo a series of in-orbit tests as part of the commissioning phase.

MDA Space satellites developed, fully integrated and tested in Montréal for Globalstar 2-R mission.

This marks a defining moment in MDA Space history, as these LEO satellites are the first to be delivered by MDA Space as a prime contractor for commercial communications constellations.

"This program for Globalstar marked a major transformation in our design and high-volume satellite production process, enabling us to accelerate development and manufacturing," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "With the execution of this constellation nearing completion, and with our new high-volume manufacturing facility now in operation, we are ramping up even further, giving us the capacity to meet customer requirements as market demand increases."

The remaining nine satellites on order are in the final stages of integration at MDA Space. Once fully operational on orbit, they will enable Globalstar to extend the life of its existing constellation, which supports direct-to-device satellite-enabled services on select mobile phones and IoT applications.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects MDA Space's current expectations regarding future events. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the commissioning of the satellites following in-orbit testing, completion of the Globalstar constellation program, and integration of the delivered satellites into Globalstar's existing LEO constellation. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by MDA Space in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate, and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDA Space to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including without limitation the risks and uncertainties detailed under the "Risk Factors" section of MDA Space's annual information form dated March 4, 2026 and MDA Space's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, each of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Although MDA Space believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking statements. There are a number of additional risks and uncertainties affecting or that could affect MDA Space, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those described in, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information included within this news release. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, MDA Space is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT MDA SPACE



Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA; NYSE:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global defence and space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The global MDA Space team of more than 4,000 space experts has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission—bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit mda.space.

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SOURCE MDA Space