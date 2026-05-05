MDA Space Secures 41 Early Customer Contracts and Letters of Interest for MDA CHORUS™ Data

Momentum with contracts and letters of interest demonstrates growing demand for next-generation Earth observation data ahead of late 2026 launch

TORONTO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA) (NYSE:MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced at the GEOINT Symposium that it has finalized nine early customer contracts for MDA CHORUS™ data, its next-generation Earth observation constellation expected to launch in late 2026. In addition, the company has received 32 letters of interest from customers across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America and the Middle East.

The contracts and letters of interest reflect strong commercial traction and customer demand for the company's highly trusted Earth observation data and insights that support multiple mission-critical applications, including maritime domain awareness, defence and security, mining, oil and gas, energy utilization and forestry management, among others.

"The number of early commitments to MDA CHORUS™ is a reflection of the trust customers have in MDA Space Earth observation products and the unique capabilities our next-generation constellation will bring to market," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "Demand for Earth observation data and imagery is driving increased engagement with customers globally who are looking for dependable and near real-time access to detect activity, protect critical environments, and support national security priorities. MDA CHORUS™ is ideally positioned to meet that demand."

Building on decades of radar imaging expertise at MDA Space, MDA CHORUS™ will provide enhanced multi-sensor imaging performance and operational insight. Designed to deliver EO data day or night and in all-weather conditions, MDA CHORUS™ will support more frequent imaging opportunities, faster delivery of insights, and advanced applications such as near real-time exploitation and insights. Once operational, the collaborative multi-sensor satellite constellation will provide one of the most extensive radar imaging capacity available on the market in one system, ranging from broad area coverage with a 700 km-wide swath to sub-metre very high-resolution spotlight images.

As MDA Space prepares for the launch of MDA CHORUS™, the company continues to engage customers across civil, defence and commercial markets, reinforcing its role as a leading global provider of commercial Earth observation data and mission-ready geospatial products.

Visit our booth #1413 at GEOINT to learn more.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the company's current expectations regarding future events. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the launch and operational timeline for MDA CHORUS™, the delivery of any MDA CHORUS™ data to customers under any early customer contracts or initial letters of interest, and the future performance of MDA CHORUS™ as well as the ultimate applications of Earth observation data collected by MDA CHORUS™. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by MDA Space in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate, and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDA Space to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including without limitation economic and political conditions; the possibility of catastrophic space events; policies, priorities, mandates and funding levels of government entities; the termination of our customer contracts; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed under the "Risk Factors" section of MDA Space's annual information form dated March 4, 2026.

Although MDA Space believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking statements. There are a number of additional risks and uncertainties affecting or that could affect MDA Space, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those described in, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information included within this news release. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, MDA Space is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space Ltd. (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global defence and space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The global MDA Space team of more than 4,000 space experts has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit www.mda.space.

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SOURCE MDA Space