MDA SPACE SELECTED BY BAE SYSTEMS FOR U.S. SPACE SYSTEMS COMMAND MEO EPOCH 2 CONSTELLATION

As a proud industry partner, MDA Space is leveraging its commercial innovation to deliver critical payload technologies that will enhance the resilience and capabilities of the U.S. Space Force's missile warning and tracking national security mission. The contract will see MDA Space design and build antennas and control electronics for medium Earth orbit (MEO) national security satellites.

TORONTO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA) (NYSE: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly expanding global space industry, has been selected by BAE Systems, Inc. (NYSE: BAESY) as part of the U.S. Space Systems Command (SSC) MEO EPOCH 2 Constellation program.

A key component of the U.S. multi-orbit missile defence architecture, Epoch 2 is focused on warning and tracking of advanced ballistic and hypersonic weapons. MDA Space will design and build antennas and antenna control electronics for the MEO Resilient Missile Warning & Tracking (RMWT) satellites to be produced by BAE Systems.

This award is a continuation of previous work by MDA Space on the Space Development Agency's low Earth orbit Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture Tranche 0, 1 and 2 Transport and Tracking layers, and the SSC's EPOCH 1 constellation, for multiple prime contractors.

"Being tapped by BAE Systems for the SSC's missile warning satellite constellation affirms our capabilities in delivering reliable satellite solutions for critical defence missions," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "As governments worldwide boost their national security spending and invest in the space domain, our robust product portfolio, expertise and advanced high-volume production infrastructure set MDA Space apart to meet the growing demand and keep our partners safe today and into the future."

The contract was added to MDA Space's backlog in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, and the work is expected to be completed in 2027.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects MDA Space's current expectations regarding future events. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the ultimate completion of work and delivery of goods to MDA Space's customer and the conversion of backlog into revenue in connection with this contract. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by MDA Space in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate, and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDA Space to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including without limitation the risks and uncertainties detailed under the "Risk Factors" section of MDA Space's annual information form dated March 4, 2026.

Although MDA Space believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking statements. There are a number of additional risks and uncertainties affecting or that could affect MDA Space, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those described in, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information included within this press release. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, MDA Space is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA; NYSE:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global defence and space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The global MDA Space team of more than 4,000 space experts has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission — bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit mda.space.

ABOUT BAE SYSTEMS

BAE Systems, Inc.and our nearly 41,500 people are part of a global defense, aerospace, and security company with more than 110,000 employees worldwide. We design, build and deliver a full range of products and services for air, land, sea, space and cyberspace, as well as advanced electronics, intelligence, security, information technology solutions and support services. Our dedication shows in everything we do for our customers. Guided by a performance-driven culture of innovation and collaboration, our ambitious teams push the limits of possibility to protect those who protect us.

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SOURCE MDA Space