MDbio - The Doctors Brand™ - Delivers Proof-Driven Wellness Products, Exceeding Consumer Expectations

The brand's dedication to science and transparency has quickly made MDbio the leading clinically proven nutraceutical brand in America.

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by four accomplished board-certified physicians, MDbio - The Doctors Brand™ has achieved the distinction of becoming the leading clinically studied supplement brand in the U.S. for sleep, mood, and pain relief, based on rigorous gold standard clinical trials involving over 3,500 diverse Americans. This remarkable clinical trial record sets a new standard, with few supplement brands reaching this level of clinical validation.

Finally physicians and consumers have natural clinically proven solutions for pain, sleep and anxiety. Kiarash Michel, MD Post this MDbio was founded by four renowned Los Angeles physicians—Kiarash Michel, MD; Babak Larian, MD, FACS; Siamak Tabib, MD; and Kamran Jamshidinia, DPM, FACFAS. These are the doctors behind America's leading clinically proven nutraceutical brand. View PDF MDbio’s formulations were studied in more than 3,500 US adults in double-blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled trials. These have been some of the largest clinical trials in the history of supplement research.

MDbio's commitment exceeds regulatory requirements for supplements, aligning more closely with pharmaceutical standards. This blend of best practices has enabled MDbio to deliver safe and effective solutions for both practitioners and their patients. MDrelief and MDcalm join MDsleep's clinically studied status in what are some of the largest clinical trials in supplement history.

Clinical trial findings include:

MDcalm : Significantly outperformed placebo for anxiety and sleep disturbance, leading to clinically meaningful improvements in 77% and 66% of participants, respectively, in clinical trials involving 1,461 U.S. adults.

: Significantly outperformed placebo for anxiety and sleep disturbance, leading to clinically meaningful improvements in 77% and 66% of participants, respectively, in clinical trials involving 1,461 U.S. adults. MDsleep : Significantly outperformed placebo for sleep disturbance, anxiety, and stress, leading to clinically meaningful improvements in 57%, 60%, and 38% of participants, respectively, in clinical trials involving 620 U.S. adults. MDsleep also significantly outperformed placebo for improved quality of life.

: Significantly outperformed placebo for sleep disturbance, anxiety, and stress, leading to clinically meaningful improvements in 57%, 60%, and 38% of participants, respectively, in clinical trials involving 620 U.S. adults. MDsleep also significantly outperformed placebo for improved quality of life. MDrelief : Significantly outperformed placebo for pain interference and pain intensity in women below age 50 (the approximate average age of menopause). Averaged across all genders and ages (21 to 77), clinically meaningful improvements were seen in pain interference and pain intensity in 54% and 66% of participants respectively, in clinical trials involving 1,160 U.S. adults.

All studies were double-blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trials conducted by Radicle Science , a public benefit corporation powering the future of Personalized Wellness with clinical proof. The Radicle Science research team is led by scientists and physicians in collaboration with faculty from UCLA, UC San Diego. Johns Hopkins, Harvard, University of Maryland, and more.

Jeff Chen, MD, Co-founder and CEO of Radicle Science, stated, "MDbio represents the future of evidence backed natural products that are proven to deliver benefits, earning the trust of consumers, retailers, and doctors alike."

MDbio was founded by four renowned Los Angeles physicians— Kiarash Michel, MD ; Babak Larian, MD, FACS ; Siamak Tabib, MD ; and Kamran Jamshidinia, DPM, FACFAS —. Over ten years ago, they noticed patients with chronic conditions faced significant side effects from existing pharmaceutical treatments and had no scientifically-backed alternatives. This glaring consumer need led the doctors to found MDbio to offer clinically proven natural alternatives.

"Now consumers finally have natural clinically proven solutions for some of the body's most prevalent destabilizers. These include pain, sleep, and anxiety which are also often intertwined and difficult to treat in isolation," states Kiarash Michel, MD. "Physicians and clinicians now have a product line they can trust since clinical research is the only barometer that proves efficacy."

It's estimated that less than 1% of supplement brands have a single clinically proven product, and virtually no supplement brand has multiple proven products. Most brands resort to using an unproven formulation, which are often generic and used by other brands as well. These formulations might include an ingredient that underwent clinically low-quality studies involving a small number of participants, often in foreign countries like India and China ( which have been called out as hotbeds for fake medical research ). However, relying exclusively on a potentially effective ingredient isn't enough. Virtually no supplement brands can demonstrate whether their entire product is truly effective or is merely a placebo, especially for diverse Americans with distinct genetic, lifestyle, and environmental factors.

MDbio recognizes why it's critical to develop and test complete formulations with the synergy of all ingredients in mind. This poly-pharmacological approach studies any contraindications and helps maintain the mild side effect profile seen in MDbio's products that work with the body to reach homeostasis. It's only after rigorous in-house studies detect high effectiveness and a safe side effect profile does MDbio proceed with clinical trials and ultimately launch products into the market.

Key Elements of MDbio's Success:

Extensive Preclinical Research: MDbio's formulations are based on rigorous preclinical research, ensuring a strong scientific foundation. Large-Scale Clinical Trials: MDbio conducts extensive third-party double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trials. The trials for MDsleep, MDcalm and MDrelief, involved over 3,000 diverse Americans to confirm the efficacy and safety of these products. Real-World Data Surveillance: MDbio continuously monitors real-world outcomes from patients using their products, allowing ongoing assessment and optimization.

Consumers are increasingly prioritizing "proof of efficacy and scientific credibility" when selecting non-prescription wellness products, according to a 2024 McKinsey Future of Wellness report which surveyed 5,000 consumers. With 82% of U.S. consumers making wellness a daily priority and 65% trusting physicians for health advice , healthcare providers seek scientifically-backed non-pharmaceutical products to recommend confidently. Most wellness brands rely on marketing tactics, misleading labels and unverified claims.

MDbio bridges the gap between pharmaceutical science and nutraceutical safety, providing consumers with products that are both effective and have minimal side effects.

The results of the MDsleep clinical trial was published in the peer-reviewed journal, Nutrients , underscoring the credibility of MDbio's offerings, and more peer-reviewed publications are underway for MDbio's newest products and studies.

Their commitment to a scientific approach to validate formulations introduces a new standard for the supplement industry where consumers will no longer have to choose between harsh pharmaceutical side effects and unproven natural health products.

About MDbio - The Doctors Brand™

MDbio - The Doctors Brand™ is committed to patient safety and health outcomes, using a scientific and evidence-based approach to product development, clinical validation, and real-world data monitoring. With a track record of rigorous clinical trials and studies involving over 3,500 diverse Americans, MDbio has become the leading supplement brand in the U.S. for sleep, mood, and pain. U.S. patients now have access to non-prescription products that are safe, affordable, and effective for improving their overall wellness. To learn more, please visit www.mdbiowellness.com .

For more information about MDbio - The Doctors Brand™ and its products, please visit www.mdbiowellness.com .

Media contact:

Ray Drasnin

Director of Communications, MDbio - The Doctors Brand™

Phone: (619)890-6000

Email: [email protected]

This press release is available online at HERE . For additional information, follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , and YouTube .

SOURCE MDbio - The Doctors Brand