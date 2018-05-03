M.D.C. Holdings Announces 2018 First Quarter Results

Larry A. Mizel, MDC's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased with our 2018 first quarter results, highlighted by a 74% year-over-year increase in net income. Our quarter benefited from solid top-line growth, a significant expansion of our gross margin percentage and a much lower effective tax rate. At the same time, our 2018 spring selling season kicked off with our strongest first quarter net order absorption rate since 2006. We believe that this robust sales activity was driven by strong consumer demand and limited housing supply, combined with our increased offering of more affordable homes, which more than offset any negative impact from rising mortgage rates."

Mr. Mizel continued, "We approved over 4,000 lots for purchase in the 2018 first quarter, with almost 50% of those lots designated for the Seasons™ collection, which is the centerpiece of our efforts to drive affordability. Even at this lower price point, we continue to offer the benefits of a build-to-order model, where our customers can personalize their homes to match their own unique preferences. We believe that this approach provides us with a competitive advantage as we look to continue to drive our growth through this important homebuyer segment."

Mr. Mizel concluded, "With our ending backlog value up nearly 20% from a year ago, we enter our second quarter with the opportunity for more significant year-over-year growth in revenues for the balance of the year, which could drive enhanced operating leverage to complement our already significantly expanded gross margin from home sales. With that in mind, we are optimistic about our prospects for the continued growth of the Company's core* pretax operating margin and return on equity in 2018."

2018 First Quarter Highlights and Comparisons to 2017 First Quarter

Net income up 74% to $38.8 million , or $0.68 per diluted share, from $22.2 million or $0.40 per diluted share**

Pretax income up 39% to $50.5 million from $36.4 million

from Home sale revenues up 8% to $607.7 million from $563.5 million

from Average selling price of homes delivered up 6% to $477,000

Gross margin from home sales percentage up 230 basis points to 18.2% from 15.9%

Impairments of $0.6 million vs. $4.9 million

vs. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues ("SG&A rate") improved 10 basis points year-over-year to 11.7%

Dollar value of net new orders up 15% to $863.7 million from $750.0 million

from Monthly sales absorption pace of 4.19, up 19%

Ending backlog dollar value up 18% to $1.88 billion from $1.59 billion

from Lot purchase approvals more than doubled to 4,072 lots in 47 communities

* Excluding the impact of significant one-time or infrequent items

** Per share amount has been adjusted for the 8% stock dividend declared and paid in the 2017 fourth quarter

2018 Outlook – Selected Information

Backlog dollar value at March 31, 2018 up 18% year-over-year to $1.88 billion

up 18% year-over-year to Gross margin from home sales in backlog at 3/31/2018 modestly exceeds 2018 first quarter closing gross margin of 18.2%

Backlog conversion ratio (home deliveries divided by beginning backlog) for Q2 2018 estimated to be in the 39% to 40% range

Active subdivision count at 3/31/2018 of 155, down 3% year-over-year but up 3% from 12/31/2017

Targeting a 10% year-over-year increase in active subdivision count by year end (from 151 at 12/31/2017 to at least 166 at 12/31/2018)

to at least 166 at 12/31/2018) Lots controlled of 21,453 at 3/31/2018, up 44% year-over-year

Quarterly dividend of $0.30 ( $1.20 annualized) declared in April 2018 , up 30% year-over-year (after adjusting for 8% stock dividend in December 2017 )

Revised estimate for full year 2018 effective tax rate of 24% to 26%, excluding impact of any further discrete items

About MDC

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 195,000 homebuyers since 1977. MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, South Florida, Seattle and Portland. The Company's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, including any statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, (1) general economic conditions, including changes in consumer confidence, inflation or deflation and employment levels; (2) changes in business conditions experienced by MDC, including cancellation rates, net home orders, home gross margins, land and home values and subdivision counts; (3) changes in interest rates, mortgage lending programs and the availability of credit; (4) changes in the market value of MDC's investments in marketable securities; (5) uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including repurchase requirements associated with HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation's sale of mortgage loans (6) the relative stability of debt and equity markets; (7) competition; (8) the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by MDC in its homebuilding operations; (9) the availability and cost of performance bonds and insurance covering risks associated with our business; (10) shortages and the cost of labor; (11) weather related slowdowns and natural disasters; (12) slow growth initiatives; (13) building moratoria; (14) governmental regulation, including the interpretation of tax, labor and environmental laws; (15) terrorist acts and other acts of war; (16) changes in energy prices; and (17) other factors over which MDC has little or no control. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties applicable to MDC's business is contained in MDC's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, which is scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed in this press release will increase with the passage of time. MDC undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or webcasts should be consulted.

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

(Dollars in thousands, except per

share amounts)

(Unaudited) Homebuilding:









Home sale revenues $ 607,688

$ 563,479 Land sale revenues

-



247 Total home and land sale revenues

607,688



563,726 Home cost of sales

(496,632)



(468,942) Land cost of sales

-



(211) Inventory impairments

(550)



(4,850) Total cost of sales

(497,182)



(474,003) Gross profit

110,506



89,723 Selling, general and administrative expenses

(71,341)



(66,298) Interest and other income

1,859



2,327 Other expense

(563)



(351) Other-than-temporary impairment of marketable securities

-



(50) Homebuilding pretax income

40,461



25,351











Financial Services:









Revenues

19,035



17,979 Expenses

(8,831)



(7,898) Interest and other income

1,020



979 Other expense

(1,153)



- Other-than-temporary impairment of marketable securities

-



(51) Financial services pretax income

10,071



11,009











Income before income taxes

50,532



36,360 Provision for income taxes

(11,768)



(14,111) Net income $ 38,764

$ 22,249











Other comprehensive income related to available for sale securities, net of tax

-



1,986 Comprehensive income $ 38,764

$ 24,235











Earnings per share:









Basic $ 0.69

$ 0.40 Diluted $ 0.68

$ 0.40











Weighted average common shares outstanding:









Basic

55,871,087



55,448,161 Diluted

56,895,892



55,717,218











Dividends declared per share $ 0.30

$ 0.23

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets



March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017 ASSETS (Dollars in thousands, except

per share amounts) Homebuilding:

(Unaudited)





Cash and cash equivalents $ 352,868

$ 472,957 Marketable securities

49,817



49,634 Restricted cash

6,198



8,812 Trade and other receivables

52,909



53,362 Inventories:









Housing completed or under construction

1,009,197



936,685 Land and land under development

964,660



893,051 Total inventories

1,973,857



1,829,736 Property and equipment, net

53,368



26,439 Deferred tax asset, net

40,484



41,480 Prepaid and other assets

38,015



75,666 Total homebuilding assets

2,567,516



2,558,086 Financial Services:









Cash and cash equivalents

48,514



32,471 Marketable securities

40,912



42,004 Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net

113,158



138,114 Other assets

17,062



9,617 Total financial services assets

219,646



222,206 Total Assets $ 2,787,162

$ 2,780,292 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Homebuilding:









Accounts payable $ 53,347

$ 39,655 Accrued liabilities

155,245



166,312 Revolving credit facility

15,000



15,000 Senior notes, net

986,932



986,597 Total homebuilding liabilities

1,210,524



1,207,564 Financial Services:









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

54,019



53,101 Mortgage repurchase facility

90,126



112,340 Total financial services liabilities

144,145



165,441 Total Liabilities

1,354,669



1,373,005 Stockholders' Equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding

-



- Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 56,219,643 and 56,123,228 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively

562



561 Additional paid-in-capital

1,146,102



1,144,570 Retained earnings

285,829



258,164 Accumulated other comprehensive income

-



3,992 Total Stockholders' Equity

1,432,493



1,407,287 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,787,162

$ 2,780,292

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) Operating Activities:







Net income $ 38,764

$ 22,249 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:









Stock-based compensation expense

1,251



595 Depreciation and amortization

4,636



1,328 Inventory impairments

550



4,850 Other-than-temporary impairment of marketable securities

-



101 Net gain on sale of available-for-sale marketable securities

-



(561) Net loss on marketable equity securities

1,153



- Amortization of discount / premiums on marketable debt securities, net

(182)



- Deferred income tax expense

423



3,220 Net changes in assets and liabilities:









Trade and other receivables

(3,261)



7,326 Mortgage loans held-for-sale

24,956



41,401 Housing completed or under construction

(65,378)



(20,866) Land and land under development

(71,552)



29,030 Prepaid and other assets

389



(2,407) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

6,765



8,071 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(61,486)



94,337











Investing Activities:









Purchases of marketable securities

(8,761)



(5,361) Sales of marketable securities

8,700



4,983 Purchases of property and equipment

(6,316)



(1,122) Net cash used in investing activities

(6,377)



(1,500)











Financing Activities:









Payments on mortgage repurchase facility, net

(22,214)



(43,943) Dividend payments

(16,865)



(12,897) Proceeds from exercise of stock options

282



1,607 Net cash used in financing activities

(38,797)



(55,233)











Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(106,660)



37,604 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:









Beginning of period

514,240



286,687 End of period $ 407,580

$ 324,291











Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:









Homebuilding:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 352,868

$ 296,731 Restricted cash

6,198



4,229 Financial Services:









Cash and cash equivalents

48,514



23,331 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 407,580

$ 324,291

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Homebuilding Operational Data

New Home Deliveries





Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017

% Change



Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price



(Dollars in thousands)

West 681

$ 319,509

$ 469.2

705

$ 309,080

$ 438.4

(3)%

3%

7%

Mountain 416



208,632



501.5

369

172,891

468.5

13%

21%

7%

East 177



79,547



449.4

182



81,508



447.8

(3)%

(2)%

0%

Total 1,274

$ 607,688

$ 477.0

1,256

$ 563,479

$ 448.6

1%

8%

6%

Net New Orders



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

% Change

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate *

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate *

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate

(Dollars in thousands) West 1,033

$ 458,195

$ 443.6

4.78

893

$ 387,399

$ 433.8

3.83

16%

18%

2%

25% Mountain 667

327,006

490.3

3.92

557

256,092

459.8

3.87

20%

28%

7%

1% East 204



78,459



384.6

2.99

246



106,512



433.0

2.34

(17)%

(26)%

(11)%

28% Total 1,904

$ 863,660

$ 453.6

4.19

1,696

$ 750,003

$ 442.2

3.52

12%

15%

3%

19%







*Calculated as total net new orders in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period

Active Subdivisions

















Average Active Subdivisions



Active Subdivisions

Three Months Ended



March 31,

%

March 31,

%



2018

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change

West 73

77

(5)%

72

79

(9)%

Mountain 58

48

21%

57

48

19%

East 24

35

(31)%

23

36

(36)%

Total 155

160

(3)%

152

163

(7)%

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Homebuilding Operational Data

Backlog





March 31,



2018

2017

% Change



Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price



(Dollars in thousands)

West 1,803

$ 923,326

$ 512.1

1,535

$ 733,576

$ 477.9

17%

26%

7%

Mountain 1,504



766,010



509.3

1,256



600,793



478.3

20%

27%

6%

East 482



190,102



394.4

533



252,615



473.9

(10)%

(25)%

(17)%

Total 3,789

$ 1,879,438

$ 496.0

3,324

$ 1,586,984

$ 477.4

14%

18%

4%

Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)





March 31,

%



2018

2017

Change

Unsold:











Completed 86

82

5%

Under construction 203

212

(4)%

Total unsold started homes 289

294

(2)%

Sold homes under construction or completed 2,549

2,322

10%

Model homes under construction or completed 366

324

13%

Total homes completed or under construction 3,204

2,940

9%

Lots Owned and Optioned (including homes completed or under construction)





March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017







Lots

Owned

Lots

Optioned

Total

Lots

Owned

Lots

Optioned

Total

Total %

Change

West 7,421

2,205

9,626

5,851

767

6,618

45%

Mountain 5,206

3,398

8,604

4,615

1,447

6,062

42%

East 1,531

1,692

3,223

1,377

818

2,195

47%

Total 14,158

7,295

21,453

11,843

3,032

14,875

44%

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Other Financial Data

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses





Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017

Change



(Dollars in thousands)

General and administrative expenses $ 35,753

$ 32,369

$ 3,384

General and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues

5.9%



5.7%



20 bps





















Marketing expenses $ 15,571

$ 15,124

$ 448

Marketing expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues

2.6%



2.7%



(10) bps





















Commissions expenses $ 20,017

$ 18,805

$ 1,212

Commissions expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues

3.3%



3.3%



0 bps





















Total selling, general and administrative expenses $ 71,341

$ 66,298

$ 5,044

Total selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues

11.7%



11.8%



(10) bps

Capitalized Interest





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2018

2017



(Dollars in thousands)

Homebuilding interest incurred $ 15,625

$ 13,188

Less: Interest capitalized

(15,625)



(13,188)

Homebuilding interest expensed $ -

$ -















Interest capitalized, beginning of period $ 57,541

$ 68,085

Plus: Interest capitalized during period

15,625



13,188

Less: Previously capitalized interest included in home and land cost of sales

(14,428)



(15,197)

Interest capitalized, end of period $ 58,738

$ 66,076

