M.D.C. Holdings Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

DENVER, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Larry A. Mizel, MDC's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "MDC finished the year on a strong note, generating fully diluted earnings per share of $1.42 in the fourth quarter, a 61% increase as compared to last year. We also achieved year-over-year improvements in our homebuilding gross margin and SG&A leverage, resulting in homebuilding operating margin expansion of 150 basis points. The sales environment continues to be favorable, as evidenced by the 49% growth in unit orders for the quarter. These demand trends have carried into the new year, giving our business strong momentum as we head into the spring selling season."

Mr. Mizel continued, "For the full year 2019, we posted year-over-year improvements to both revenue and profitability, which resulted in fully diluted earnings per share of $3.72. This marks our fifth consecutive year of net income growth, and we are well positioned to continue that trend in 2020 thanks to a 29% increase in homes in backlog to start the year. We also ended the year in a strong financial position with a year-over-year decrease in our debt to capital ratio and a maturity schedule that was further enhanced earlier this month by the issuance of $300 million of 3.850% senior notes due 2030."

Mr. Mizel concluded, "As we enter 2020, we will continue to focus on the more affordable segments of the market due to the ongoing lack of supply and broad-based demand we have witnessed. We believe this favorable supply-demand environment will remain in place for some time given the demographic shifts occurring in this country. These factors, coupled with our solid market positioning and growing backlog, provided us with the confidence to increase our cash dividend by 10% just a few days ago."

2019 Fourth Quarter Highlights and Comparisons to 2018 Fourth Quarter

Home sale revenues up 25% to $1,074.9 million from $858.5 million Unit deliveries up 31% to 2,389 Average selling price of deliveries down 4% to $450,000 Net income of $92.6 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, up 69% from $54.7 million or $0.88 per diluted share1 Effective tax rate of 17.5% vs. 21.0% Gross margin from home sales up 40 basis points to 18.5% from 18.1% Inventory impairments of $0.3 million vs. $10.0 million Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues ("SG&A rate") improved by 110 basis points to 9.8% from 10.9% Dollar value of net new orders up 51% to $684.9 million from $453.3 million Unit net orders increased 49% to 1,574 Monthly sales absorption pace increased 28% to 2.8 Average selling price of net orders up 2% to $435,000

2019 Full Year Highlights and Comparisons to 2018 Full Year

Home sale revenues up 7% to $3.21 billion from $2.98 billion Unit deliveries up 13% to 6,974 Net income of $238.3 million, or $3.72 per diluted share, up 13% from $210.8 million or $3.39 per diluted share1 Third highest net income in Company history Gross margin from home sales of 18.8% vs. 18.3% Inventory impairments of $0.9 million vs. $21.9 million SG&A rate of 11.3% vs. 11.1% Dollar value of net new orders up 26% to $3.50 billion from $2.77 billion Unit net orders increased 31% to 7,839 Monthly sales absorption pace increased 13% to 3.6

1 Per share amount for the 2018 fourth quarter and full year have been adjusted for the 8% stock dividend declared and paid in the 2019 first quarter.



2020 Outlook – Selected Information 2

Backlog dollar value at December 31, 2019 up 22% year-over-year to $1.75 billion Home deliveries for the 2020 first quarter between 1,550 and 1,650 Average selling price for 2020 first quarter unit deliveries between $450,000 and $460,000 Gross margin from home sales for the 2020 first quarter between 18.8% and 19.2% (excluding impairments and warranty adjustments) Active subdivision count at December 31, 2019 of 185, up 11% year-over-year Lots controlled of 27,386 at December 31, 2019, up 18% year-over-year Declared 10% increase in quarterly dividend to $0.33 ($1.32 annualized) in January 2020

About MDC

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 205,000 homebuyers since 1977. MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattle and Portland. The Company's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, including any statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, (1) general economic conditions, including changes in consumer confidence, inflation or deflation and employment levels; (2) changes in business conditions experienced by MDC, including cancellation rates, net home orders, home gross margins, land and home values and subdivision counts; (3) changes in interest rates, mortgage lending programs and the availability of credit; (4) changes in the market value of MDC's investments in marketable securities; (5) uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including repurchase requirements associated with HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation's sale of mortgage loans (6) the relative stability of debt and equity markets; (7) competition; (8) the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by MDC in its homebuilding operations; (9) the availability and cost of performance bonds and insurance covering risks associated with our business; (10) shortages and the cost of labor; (11) weather related slowdowns and natural disasters; (12) slow growth initiatives; (13) building moratoria; (14) governmental regulation, including the interpretation of tax, labor and environmental laws; (15) terrorist acts and other acts of war; (16) changes in energy prices; and (17) other factors over which MDC has little or no control. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties applicable to MDC's business is contained in MDC's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which is scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed in this press release will increase with the passage of time. MDC undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or webcasts should be consulted.

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Homebuilding:











Home sale revenues $ 1,074,852

$ 858,488

$ 3,205,248

$ 2,981,811 Home cost of sales

(876,156)



(692,856)



(2,600,196)



(2,415,139) Inventory impairments

(325)



(10,002)



(935)



(21,850) Total cost of sales

(876,481)



(702,858)



(2,601,131)



(2,436,989) Gross margin

198,371



155,630



604,117



544,822 Selling, general and administrative expenses

(105,101)



(93,366)



(362,790)



(329,801) Interest and other income

1,579



2,132



9,070



7,718 Other expense

(1,447)



(2,683)



(5,635)



(5,245) Homebuilding pretax income

93,402



61,713



244,762



217,494























Financial Services:





















Revenues

29,616



23,387



88,005



83,405 Expenses

(16,118)



(10,350)



(45,001)



(38,200) Other income (expense), net

5,346



(5,464)



17,223



1,155 Financial services pretax income

18,844



7,573



60,227



46,360























Income before income taxes

112,246



69,285



304,989



263,854 Provision for income taxes

(19,657)



(14,562)



(66,677)



(53,074) Net income $ 92,589

$ 54,723

$ 238,312

$ 210,780























Comprehensive income $ 92,589

$ 54,723

$ 238,312

$ 210,780























Earnings per share





















Basic $ 1.48

$ 0.90

$ 3.84

$ 3.46 Diluted $ 1.42

$ 0.88

$ 3.72

$ 3.39























Weighted average common shares outstanding





















Basic

62,192,849



60,764,617



61,616,988



60,571,123 Diluted

64,609,357



61,712,544



63,702,666



61,830,761























Dividends declared per share $ 0.30

$ 0.28

$ 1.18

$ 1.11

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018 ASSETS (Dollars in thousands, except

per share amounts) Homebuilding:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 424,186

$ 414,724 Restricted cash

14,279



6,363 Trade and other receivables

65,829



52,982 Inventories:









Housing completed or under construction

1,036,191



952,436 Land and land under development

1,330,384



1,180,558 Total inventories

2,366,575



2,132,994 Property and equipment, net

60,414



58,167 Deferred tax assets, net

21,768



37,178 Prepaid and other assets

78,358



45,794 Total homebuilding assets

3,031,409



2,748,202 Financial Services:









Cash and cash equivalents

35,747



49,052 Marketable securities

56,747



40,879 Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net

197,021



149,211 Other assets

17,432



13,733 Total financial services assets

306,947



252,875 Total Assets $ 3,338,356

$ 3,001,077 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Homebuilding:









Accounts payable $ 87,364

$ 50,505 Accrued and other liabilities

245,940



196,247 Revolving credit facility

15,000



15,000 Senior notes, net

989,422



987,967 Total homebuilding liabilities

1,337,726



1,249,719 Financial Services:









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

68,529



58,543 Mortgage repurchase facility

149,616



116,815 Total financial services liabilities

218,145



175,358 Total Liabilities

1,555,871



1,425,077 Stockholders' Equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding

-



- Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 62,574,961 and 56,615,352 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively











626



566 Additional paid-in-capital

1,348,733



1,168,442 Retained earnings

433,126



406,992 Total Stockholders' Equity

1,782,485



1,576,000 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,338,356

$ 3,001,077













M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Dollars in thousands) Operating Activities:





















Net income $ 92,589

$ 54,725

$ 238,312

$ 210,780 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:











































Stock-based compensation expense

7,838



5,517



26,016



14,017 Depreciation and amortization

7,576



5,920



23,054



21,326 Inventory impairments

325



10,002



935



21,850 Net loss on marketable equity securities

(3,863)



6,873



(11,797)



3,745 Amortization of discount / premiums on marketable debt securities

-



-



-



(366) Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

4,182



(363)



13,670



3,729 Net changes in assets and liabilities:





















Trade and other receivables

(8,315)



2,411



(12,997)



(4,638) Mortgage loans held-for-sale

(80,001)



(34,375)



(47,810)



(11,097) Housing completed or under construction

168,265



119,575



(83,484)



(12,082) Land and land under development

(139,116)



(154,287)



(149,577)



(304,250) Prepaid expenses and other assets

(805)



12,083



(4,694)



(245) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

42,276



23,259



66,205



49,325 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

90,951



51,340



57,833



(7,906)























Investing Activities:





















Purchases of marketable securities

(1,368)



(1,667)



(11,708)



(18,850) Maturities of marketable securities

-



-



-



50,000 Sales of marketable securities

1,360



2,920



7,637



16,230 Purchases of property and equipment

(4,586)



(7,267)



(24,714)



(27,166) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(4,594)



(6,014)



(28,785)



20,214























Financing Activities:





















Advances on mortgage repurchase facility, net

59,145



26,031



32,801



4,475 Dividend payments

(18,780)



(16,985)



(73,117)



(67,718) Payments of deferred financing costs

-



(3,026)



-



(3,026) Issuance of shares under stock-based compensation programs, net

(963)



1



15,341



9,860 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

39,402



6,021



(24,975)



(56,409)























Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

125,759



51,347



4,073



(44,101) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:





















Beginning of period

348,453



418,792



470,139



514,240 End of period $ 424,212

$ 470,139

$ 474,212

$ 470,139























Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:





















Homebuilding:





















Cash and cash equivalents $ 424,186

$ 414,724

$ 424,186

$ 414,724 Restricted cash

14,279



6,363



14,279



6,363 Financial Services:





















Cash and cash equivalents

35,747



49,052



35,747



49,052 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 474,212

$ 470,139

$ 474,212

$ 470,139

























New Home Deliveries





Three Months Ended December 31,



2019

2018

% Change



Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Price



(Dollars in thousands)

West 1,299

$ 606,558

$ 466.9

958

$ 446,826

$ 466.4

36%

36%

0%

Mountain 762



371,098



487.0

645



330,315



512.1

18%

12%

(5)%

East 328



97,196



296.3

224



81,348



363.2

46%

19%

(18)%

Total 2,389

$ 1,074,852

$ 449.9

1,827

$ 858,489

$ 469.9

31%

25%

(4)%











Year Ended December 31,



2019

2018

% Change



Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Price



(Dollars in thousands)

West 3,763

$ 1,771,061

$ 470.7

3,244

$ 1,567,141

$ 483.1

16%

13%

(3)%

Mountain 2,242



1,131,568



504.7

2,118



1,080,475



510.1

6%

5%

(1)%

East 969



302,619



312.3

835



334,195



400.2

16%

(9)%

(22)%

Total 6,974

$ 3,205,248

$ 459.6

6,197

$ 2,981,811

$ 481.2

13%

7%

(4)%

Net New Orders



Three Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018

% Change

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Monthly Absorption Rate *

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average Price

Monthly Absorption Rate *

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average Price

Monthly Absorption Rate *

(Dollars in thousands) West 884

$ 400,147

$ 452.7

3.19

573

$ 250,647

$ 437.4

2.51

54%

60%

3%

27% Mountain 436



212,772



488.0

2.21

315



149,583



474.9

1.60

38%

42%

3%

38% East 254



71,950



283.3

2.80

171



53,028



310.1

2.78

49%

36%

(9)%

1% Total 1,574

$ 684,869

$ 435.1

2.79

1,059

$ 453,258

$ 428.0

2.18

49%

51%

2%

28%











Year Ended December 31,

2019

2018

% Change

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Monthly Absorption Rate *

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average Price

Monthly Absorption Rate *

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average Price

Monthly Absorption Rate *

(Dollars in thousands) West 4,263

$ 1,963,489

$ 460.6

3.91

3,316

$ 1,535,438

$ 463.0

3.71

29%

28%

(1)%

5% Mountain 2,410



1,189,193



493.4

3.04

1,908



972,826



509.9

2.63

26%

22%

(3)%

15% East 1,166



342,469



293.7

3.68

750



262,518



350.0

2.78

55%

30%

(16)%

32% Total 7,839

$ 3,495,151

$ 445.9

3.56

5,974

$ 2,770,782

$ 463.8

3.16

31%

26%

(4)%

13%

*Calculated as total net new orders in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period

Active Subdivisions

















Average Active Subdivisions



Active Subdivisions

Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

%

December 31,

%

December 31,

%



2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

West 89

79

13%

92

76

21%

90

75

20%

Mountain 65

67

(3)%

66

65

2%

66

60

10%

East 31

20

55%

30

21

43%

27

22

23%

Total 185

166

11%

188

162

16%

183

157

17%

Backlog





At December 31,



2019

2018

% Change



Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price



(Dollars in thousands)

West 2,023

$ 960,057

$ 474.6

1,523

$ 756,335

$ 496.6

33%

27%

(4)%

Mountain 1,211



624,672



515.8

1,043



550,329



527.6

16%

14%

(2)%

East 567



160,618



283.3

370



119,303



322.4

53%

35%

(12)%

Total 3,801

$ 1,745,347

$ 459.2

2,936

$ 1,425,967

$ 485.7

29%

22%

(5)%

Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)





December 31,







2019

2018

% Change

Unsold:











Completed 122

179

(32)%

Under construction 255

263

(3)%

Total unsold started homes 377

442

(15)%

Sold homes under construction or completed 2,779

2,219

25%

Model homes under construction or completed 473

407

16%

Total homes completed or under construction 3,629

3,068

18%

Lots Owned and Optioned (including homes completed or under construction)





December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018







Lots Owned

Lots Optioned

Total

Lots Owned

Lots Optioned

Total

Total % Change

West 9,538

2,805

12,343

8,093

3,004

11,097

11%

Mountain 6,654

3,879

10,533

6,305

2,477

8,782

20%

East 2,313

2,197

4,510

1,899

1,409

3,308

36%

Total 18,505

8,881

27,386

16,297

6,890

23,187

18%

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change



(Dollars in thousands)

General and administrative expenses $ 46,178

$ 45,317

$ 861

$ 175,027

$ 161,679

$ 13,348

General and administrative expenses



































as a percentage of home sale revenues

4.3%



5.3%



(100) bps



5.5%



5.4%



10 bps







































Marketing expenses $ 23,349

$ 19,234

$ 4,115

$ 81,615

$ 70,122

$ 11,493

Marketing expenses as a percentage of



































home sale revenues

2.2%



2.2%



0 bps



2.5%



2.4%



10 bps







































Commissions expenses $ 35,574

$ 28,815

$ 6,759

$ 106,148

$ 98,000

$ 8,148

Commissions expenses as a percentage of



































home sale revenues

3.3%



3.4%



(10) bps



3.3%



3.3%



0 bps







































Total selling, general and administrative



































expenses $ 105,101

$ 93,366

$ 11,735

$ 362,790

$ 329,801

$ 32,989

Total selling, general and administrative



































expenses as a percentage of home



































sale revenues (SG&A Rate)

9.8%



10.9%



(110) bps



11.3%



11.1%



20 bps

Capitalized Interest





Year Ended December 31,



2019

2018

2017



(Dollars in thousands)

Homebuilding interest incurred $ 63,635

$ 62,631

$ 55,170

Less: Interest capitalized

(63,635)



(62,631)



(55,170)

Homebuilding interest expensed $ -

$ -

$ -





















Interest capitalized, beginning of period $ 54,845

$ 57,541

$ 68,085

Plus: Interest capitalized during period

63,635



62,631



55,170

Less: Previously capitalized interest included in home and land cost of sales

(63,170)



(65,327)



(65,714)

Interest capitalized, end of period $ 55,310

$ 54,845

$ 57,541

