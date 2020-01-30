M.D.C. Holdings Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results
Fourth quarter pretax income increased by 62% year-over-year, driving full year pretax income to exceed $300 million for the first time since 2006.
Jan 30, 2020, 06:00 ET
DENVER, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.
Larry A. Mizel, MDC's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "MDC finished the year on a strong note, generating fully diluted earnings per share of $1.42 in the fourth quarter, a 61% increase as compared to last year. We also achieved year-over-year improvements in our homebuilding gross margin and SG&A leverage, resulting in homebuilding operating margin expansion of 150 basis points. The sales environment continues to be favorable, as evidenced by the 49% growth in unit orders for the quarter. These demand trends have carried into the new year, giving our business strong momentum as we head into the spring selling season."
Mr. Mizel continued, "For the full year 2019, we posted year-over-year improvements to both revenue and profitability, which resulted in fully diluted earnings per share of $3.72. This marks our fifth consecutive year of net income growth, and we are well positioned to continue that trend in 2020 thanks to a 29% increase in homes in backlog to start the year. We also ended the year in a strong financial position with a year-over-year decrease in our debt to capital ratio and a maturity schedule that was further enhanced earlier this month by the issuance of $300 million of 3.850% senior notes due 2030."
Mr. Mizel concluded, "As we enter 2020, we will continue to focus on the more affordable segments of the market due to the ongoing lack of supply and broad-based demand we have witnessed. We believe this favorable supply-demand environment will remain in place for some time given the demographic shifts occurring in this country. These factors, coupled with our solid market positioning and growing backlog, provided us with the confidence to increase our cash dividend by 10% just a few days ago."
|
2019 Fourth Quarter Highlights and Comparisons to 2018 Fourth Quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019 Full Year Highlights and Comparisons to 2018 Full Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Per share amount for the 2018 fourth quarter and full year have been adjusted for the 8% stock dividend declared and paid in the 2019 first quarter.
|
2020 Outlook – Selected Information2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.
About MDC
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 205,000 homebuyers since 1977. MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattle and Portland. The Company's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release, including any statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, (1) general economic conditions, including changes in consumer confidence, inflation or deflation and employment levels; (2) changes in business conditions experienced by MDC, including cancellation rates, net home orders, home gross margins, land and home values and subdivision counts; (3) changes in interest rates, mortgage lending programs and the availability of credit; (4) changes in the market value of MDC's investments in marketable securities; (5) uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including repurchase requirements associated with HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation's sale of mortgage loans (6) the relative stability of debt and equity markets; (7) competition; (8) the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by MDC in its homebuilding operations; (9) the availability and cost of performance bonds and insurance covering risks associated with our business; (10) shortages and the cost of labor; (11) weather related slowdowns and natural disasters; (12) slow growth initiatives; (13) building moratoria; (14) governmental regulation, including the interpretation of tax, labor and environmental laws; (15) terrorist acts and other acts of war; (16) changes in energy prices; and (17) other factors over which MDC has little or no control. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties applicable to MDC's business is contained in MDC's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which is scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed in this press release will increase with the passage of time. MDC undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or webcasts should be consulted.
|
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Homebuilding:
|
Home sale revenues
|
$
|
1,074,852
|
$
|
858,488
|
$
|
3,205,248
|
$
|
2,981,811
|
Home cost of sales
|
(876,156)
|
(692,856)
|
(2,600,196)
|
(2,415,139)
|
Inventory impairments
|
(325)
|
(10,002)
|
(935)
|
(21,850)
|
Total cost of sales
|
(876,481)
|
(702,858)
|
(2,601,131)
|
(2,436,989)
|
Gross margin
|
198,371
|
155,630
|
604,117
|
544,822
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
(105,101)
|
(93,366)
|
(362,790)
|
(329,801)
|
Interest and other income
|
1,579
|
2,132
|
9,070
|
7,718
|
Other expense
|
(1,447)
|
(2,683)
|
(5,635)
|
(5,245)
|
Homebuilding pretax income
|
93,402
|
61,713
|
244,762
|
217,494
|
Financial Services:
|
Revenues
|
29,616
|
23,387
|
88,005
|
83,405
|
Expenses
|
(16,118)
|
(10,350)
|
(45,001)
|
(38,200)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
5,346
|
(5,464)
|
17,223
|
1,155
|
Financial services pretax income
|
18,844
|
7,573
|
60,227
|
46,360
|
Income before income taxes
|
112,246
|
69,285
|
304,989
|
263,854
|
Provision for income taxes
|
(19,657)
|
(14,562)
|
(66,677)
|
(53,074)
|
Net income
|
$
|
92,589
|
$
|
54,723
|
$
|
238,312
|
$
|
210,780
|
Comprehensive income
|
$
|
92,589
|
$
|
54,723
|
$
|
238,312
|
$
|
210,780
|
Earnings per share
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.48
|
$
|
0.90
|
$
|
3.84
|
$
|
3.46
|
Diluted
|
$
|
1.42
|
$
|
0.88
|
$
|
3.72
|
$
|
3.39
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
Basic
|
62,192,849
|
60,764,617
|
61,616,988
|
60,571,123
|
Diluted
|
64,609,357
|
61,712,544
|
63,702,666
|
61,830,761
|
Dividends declared per share
|
$
|
0.30
|
$
|
0.28
|
$
|
1.18
|
$
|
1.11
|
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(Unaudited)
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
ASSETS
|
(Dollars in thousands, except
|
per share amounts)
|
Homebuilding:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
424,186
|
$
|
414,724
|
Restricted cash
|
14,279
|
6,363
|
Trade and other receivables
|
65,829
|
52,982
|
Inventories:
|
Housing completed or under construction
|
1,036,191
|
952,436
|
Land and land under development
|
1,330,384
|
1,180,558
|
Total inventories
|
2,366,575
|
2,132,994
|
Property and equipment, net
|
60,414
|
58,167
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
21,768
|
37,178
|
Prepaid and other assets
|
78,358
|
45,794
|
Total homebuilding assets
|
3,031,409
|
2,748,202
|
Financial Services:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
35,747
|
49,052
|
Marketable securities
|
56,747
|
40,879
|
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net
|
197,021
|
149,211
|
Other assets
|
17,432
|
13,733
|
Total financial services assets
|
306,947
|
252,875
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
3,338,356
|
$
|
3,001,077
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Homebuilding:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
87,364
|
$
|
50,505
|
Accrued and other liabilities
|
245,940
|
196,247
|
Revolving credit facility
|
15,000
|
15,000
|
Senior notes, net
|
989,422
|
987,967
|
Total homebuilding liabilities
|
1,337,726
|
1,249,719
|
Financial Services:
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
68,529
|
58,543
|
Mortgage repurchase facility
|
149,616
|
116,815
|
Total financial services liabilities
|
218,145
|
175,358
|
Total Liabilities
|
1,555,871
|
1,425,077
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
|
-
|
-
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 62,574,961 and 56,615,352 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
626
|
566
|
Additional paid-in-capital
|
1,348,733
|
1,168,442
|
Retained earnings
|
433,126
|
406,992
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
1,782,485
|
1,576,000
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$
|
3,338,356
|
$
|
3,001,077
|
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Operating Activities:
|
Net income
|
$
|
92,589
|
$
|
54,725
|
$
|
238,312
|
$
|
210,780
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
7,838
|
5,517
|
26,016
|
14,017
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
7,576
|
5,920
|
23,054
|
21,326
|
Inventory impairments
|
325
|
10,002
|
935
|
21,850
|
Net loss on marketable equity securities
|
(3,863)
|
6,873
|
(11,797)
|
3,745
|
Amortization of discount / premiums on marketable debt securities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(366)
|
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)
|
4,182
|
(363)
|
13,670
|
3,729
|
Net changes in assets and liabilities:
|
Trade and other receivables
|
(8,315)
|
2,411
|
(12,997)
|
(4,638)
|
Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|
(80,001)
|
(34,375)
|
(47,810)
|
(11,097)
|
Housing completed or under construction
|
168,265
|
119,575
|
(83,484)
|
(12,082)
|
Land and land under development
|
(139,116)
|
(154,287)
|
(149,577)
|
(304,250)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
(805)
|
12,083
|
(4,694)
|
(245)
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
42,276
|
23,259
|
66,205
|
49,325
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
90,951
|
51,340
|
57,833
|
(7,906)
|
Investing Activities:
|
Purchases of marketable securities
|
(1,368)
|
(1,667)
|
(11,708)
|
(18,850)
|
Maturities of marketable securities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
50,000
|
Sales of marketable securities
|
1,360
|
2,920
|
7,637
|
16,230
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(4,586)
|
(7,267)
|
(24,714)
|
(27,166)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
(4,594)
|
(6,014)
|
(28,785)
|
20,214
|
Financing Activities:
|
Advances on mortgage repurchase facility, net
|
59,145
|
26,031
|
32,801
|
4,475
|
Dividend payments
|
(18,780)
|
(16,985)
|
(73,117)
|
(67,718)
|
Payments of deferred financing costs
|
-
|
(3,026)
|
-
|
(3,026)
|
Issuance of shares under stock-based compensation programs, net
|
(963)
|
1
|
15,341
|
9,860
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
39,402
|
6,021
|
(24,975)
|
(56,409)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
125,759
|
51,347
|
4,073
|
(44,101)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
|
Beginning of period
|
348,453
|
418,792
|
470,139
|
514,240
|
End of period
|
$
|
424,212
|
$
|
470,139
|
$
|
474,212
|
$
|
470,139
|
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
|
Homebuilding:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
424,186
|
$
|
414,724
|
$
|
424,186
|
$
|
414,724
|
Restricted cash
|
14,279
|
6,363
|
14,279
|
6,363
|
Financial Services:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
35,747
|
49,052
|
35,747
|
49,052
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
$
|
474,212
|
$
|
470,139
|
$
|
474,212
|
$
|
470,139
|
New Home Deliveries
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
Homes
|
Dollar
Value
|
Average
|
Homes
|
Dollar
Value
|
Average
|
Homes
|
Dollar Value
|
Average
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
West
|
1,299
|
$
|
606,558
|
$
|
466.9
|
958
|
$
|
446,826
|
$
|
466.4
|
36%
|
36%
|
0%
|
Mountain
|
762
|
371,098
|
487.0
|
645
|
330,315
|
512.1
|
18%
|
12%
|
(5)%
|
East
|
328
|
97,196
|
296.3
|
224
|
81,348
|
363.2
|
46%
|
19%
|
(18)%
|
Total
|
2,389
|
$
|
1,074,852
|
$
|
449.9
|
1,827
|
$
|
858,489
|
$
|
469.9
|
31%
|
25%
|
(4)%
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
Homes
|
Dollar
Value
|
Average
|
Homes
|
Dollar
Value
|
Average
|
Homes
|
Dollar
Value
|
Average
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
West
|
3,763
|
$
|
1,771,061
|
$
|
470.7
|
3,244
|
$
|
1,567,141
|
$
|
483.1
|
16%
|
13%
|
(3)%
|
Mountain
|
2,242
|
1,131,568
|
504.7
|
2,118
|
1,080,475
|
510.1
|
6%
|
5%
|
(1)%
|
East
|
969
|
302,619
|
312.3
|
835
|
334,195
|
400.2
|
16%
|
(9)%
|
(22)%
|
Total
|
6,974
|
$
|
3,205,248
|
$
|
459.6
|
6,197
|
$
|
2,981,811
|
$
|
481.2
|
13%
|
7%
|
(4)%
|
Net New Orders
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
Homes
|
Dollar
Value
|
Average Price
|
Monthly
Absorption
Rate *
|
Homes
|
Dollar
|
Average Price
|
Monthly
Absorption
Rate *
|
Homes
|
Dollar
|
Average Price
|
Monthly
Absorption
Rate *
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
West
|
884
|
$
|
400,147
|
$
|
452.7
|
3.19
|
573
|
$
|
250,647
|
$
|
437.4
|
2.51
|
54%
|
60%
|
3%
|
27%
|
Mountain
|
436
|
212,772
|
488.0
|
2.21
|
315
|
149,583
|
474.9
|
1.60
|
38%
|
42%
|
3%
|
38%
|
East
|
254
|
71,950
|
283.3
|
2.80
|
171
|
53,028
|
310.1
|
2.78
|
49%
|
36%
|
(9)%
|
1%
|
Total
|
1,574
|
$
|
684,869
|
$
|
435.1
|
2.79
|
1,059
|
$
|
453,258
|
$
|
428.0
|
2.18
|
49%
|
51%
|
2%
|
28%
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
Homes
|
Dollar
Value
|
Average Price
|
Monthly
Absorption
Rate *
|
Homes
|
Dollar
|
Average Price
|
Monthly
Absorption
Rate *
|
Homes
|
Dollar
|
Average Price
|
Monthly
Absorption
Rate *
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
West
|
4,263
|
$
|
1,963,489
|
$
|
460.6
|
3.91
|
3,316
|
$
|
1,535,438
|
$
|
463.0
|
3.71
|
29%
|
28%
|
(1)%
|
5%
|
Mountain
|
2,410
|
1,189,193
|
493.4
|
3.04
|
1,908
|
972,826
|
509.9
|
2.63
|
26%
|
22%
|
(3)%
|
15%
|
East
|
1,166
|
342,469
|
293.7
|
3.68
|
750
|
262,518
|
350.0
|
2.78
|
55%
|
30%
|
(16)%
|
32%
|
Total
|
7,839
|
$
|
3,495,151
|
$
|
445.9
|
3.56
|
5,974
|
$
|
2,770,782
|
$
|
463.8
|
3.16
|
31%
|
26%
|
(4)%
|
13%
|
*Calculated as total net new orders in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period
|
Active Subdivisions
|
Average Active Subdivisions
|
Active Subdivisions
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
December 31,
|
%
|
December 31,
|
%
|
December 31,
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
West
|
89
|
79
|
13%
|
92
|
76
|
21%
|
90
|
75
|
20%
|
Mountain
|
65
|
67
|
(3)%
|
66
|
65
|
2%
|
66
|
60
|
10%
|
East
|
31
|
20
|
55%
|
30
|
21
|
43%
|
27
|
22
|
23%
|
Total
|
185
|
166
|
11%
|
188
|
162
|
16%
|
183
|
157
|
17%
|
Backlog
|
At December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
Homes
|
Dollar
Value
|
Average Price
|
Homes
|
Dollar
Value
|
Average Price
|
Homes
|
Dollar
Value
|
Average Price
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
West
|
2,023
|
$
|
960,057
|
$
|
474.6
|
1,523
|
$
|
756,335
|
$
|
496.6
|
33%
|
27%
|
(4)%
|
Mountain
|
1,211
|
624,672
|
515.8
|
1,043
|
550,329
|
527.6
|
16%
|
14%
|
(2)%
|
East
|
567
|
160,618
|
283.3
|
370
|
119,303
|
322.4
|
53%
|
35%
|
(12)%
|
Total
|
3,801
|
$
|
1,745,347
|
$
|
459.2
|
2,936
|
$
|
1,425,967
|
$
|
485.7
|
29%
|
22%
|
(5)%
|
Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
Unsold:
|
Completed
|
122
|
179
|
(32)%
|
Under construction
|
255
|
263
|
(3)%
|
Total unsold started homes
|
377
|
442
|
(15)%
|
Sold homes under construction or completed
|
2,779
|
2,219
|
25%
|
Model homes under construction or completed
|
473
|
407
|
16%
|
Total homes completed or under construction
|
3,629
|
3,068
|
18%
|
Lots Owned and Optioned (including homes completed or under construction)
|
December 31, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
Lots Owned
|
Lots Optioned
|
Total
|
Lots Owned
|
Lots Optioned
|
Total
|
Total % Change
|
West
|
9,538
|
2,805
|
12,343
|
8,093
|
3,004
|
11,097
|
11%
|
Mountain
|
6,654
|
3,879
|
10,533
|
6,305
|
2,477
|
8,782
|
20%
|
East
|
2,313
|
2,197
|
4,510
|
1,899
|
1,409
|
3,308
|
36%
|
Total
|
18,505
|
8,881
|
27,386
|
16,297
|
6,890
|
23,187
|
18%
|
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
$
|
46,178
|
$
|
45,317
|
$
|
861
|
$
|
175,027
|
$
|
161,679
|
$
|
13,348
|
General and administrative expenses
|
as a percentage of home sale revenues
|
4.3%
|
5.3%
|
(100) bps
|
5.5%
|
5.4%
|
10 bps
|
Marketing expenses
|
$
|
23,349
|
$
|
19,234
|
$
|
4,115
|
$
|
81,615
|
$
|
70,122
|
$
|
11,493
|
Marketing expenses as a percentage of
|
home sale revenues
|
2.2%
|
2.2%
|
0 bps
|
2.5%
|
2.4%
|
10 bps
|
Commissions expenses
|
$
|
35,574
|
$
|
28,815
|
$
|
6,759
|
$
|
106,148
|
$
|
98,000
|
$
|
8,148
|
Commissions expenses as a percentage of
|
home sale revenues
|
3.3%
|
3.4%
|
(10) bps
|
3.3%
|
3.3%
|
0 bps
|
Total selling, general and administrative
|
expenses
|
$
|
105,101
|
$
|
93,366
|
$
|
11,735
|
$
|
362,790
|
$
|
329,801
|
$
|
32,989
|
Total selling, general and administrative
|
expenses as a percentage of home
|
sale revenues (SG&A Rate)
|
9.8%
|
10.9%
|
(110) bps
|
11.3%
|
11.1%
|
20 bps
|
Capitalized Interest
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2017
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Homebuilding interest incurred
|
$
|
63,635
|
$
|
62,631
|
$
|
55,170
|
Less: Interest capitalized
|
(63,635)
|
(62,631)
|
(55,170)
|
Homebuilding interest expensed
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
Interest capitalized, beginning of period
|
$
|
54,845
|
$
|
57,541
|
$
|
68,085
|
Plus: Interest capitalized during period
|
63,635
|
62,631
|
55,170
|
Less: Previously capitalized interest included in home and land cost of sales
|
(63,170)
|
(65,327)
|
(65,714)
|
Interest capitalized, end of period
|
$
|
55,310
|
$
|
54,845
|
$
|
57,541
SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.
