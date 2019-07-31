M.D.C. Holdings Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results
Jul 31, 2019, 06:00 ET
DENVER, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Larry A. Mizel, MDC's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "MDC turned in another strong performance in the second quarter of 2019, generating net income of $55 million, or $0.86 per diluted share. We continued to see healthy demand for our new home offerings during the quarter, with a 32% year-over-year increase in net new orders on an absorption pace of 4.1 homes per community per month. The robust demand we experienced has helped to stabilize the environment for pricing and incentives, which allowed us to achieve a homebuilding gross margin for the quarter of 19.5%. It also resulted in the biggest quarter-end unit backlog for our company in over 13 years. These achievements were a direct result of the investments we have made over the last several years, our focus on the more affordable segment and the ability of our talented employees to execute our strategic plan."
Mr. Mizel continued, "We ended the second quarter with 14% more active communities than we had at the end of the second quarter of 2018. A majority of these communities are targeted for the more affordable segment, which continues to be the deepest part of the market. We believe this combination of higher community count and favorable market positioning provides MDC with the opportunity for growth as we enter the second half of 2019."
Mr. Mizel concluded, "Our return metrics have improved significantly over the last several years thanks to the strategic moves we have made. We believe this operational momentum, coupled with our industry-leading dividend payout and balance sheet strength, provide MDC with a path to continued success."
2019 Second Quarter Highlights and Comparisons to 2018 Second Quarter
- Home sale revenues of $732.8 million, down 2% from $749.6 million
- Unit deliveries nearly unchanged at 1,514
- Average selling price of deliveries down 2% to $484,000
- Pretax income of $74.3 million, down 3% from $76.6 million
- Net income of $54.6 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, down 15% from $63.9 million or $1.03 per diluted share*
- Effective tax rate of 26.6% vs. 16.6%
- Gross margin from home sales up 40 basis points to 19.5% from 19.1%
- Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues ("SG&A rate") of 11.3% vs. 10.9%
- Dollar value of net new orders up 25% to $967.9 million from $776.2 million
- Unit net orders increased 32% to 2,273
- Monthly sales absorption pace increased 12% to 4.1
- Average selling price of net orders down 6% to $425,800
* Per share amount for the 2018 second quarter has been adjusted for the 8% stock dividend declared and paid in the 2019 first quarter.
2019 Outlook – Selected Information
- Backlog dollar value at June 30, 2019 down 1% year-over-year to $1.93 billion
- Estimated gross margin from homes in backlog at June 30, 2019 slightly lower than 2019 second quarter closing gross margin of 19.5%
- Backlog conversion ratio (home deliveries divided by beginning backlog) for the third quarter estimated to be in the 39% to 41% range
- Active subdivision count at June 30, 2019 of 187, up 14% year-over-year and 13% from December 31, 2018
- Quarterly dividend of $0.30 ($1.20 annualized) declared in July 2019
About MDC
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 200,000 homebuyers since 1977. MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattle and Portland. The Company's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release, including any statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, (1) general economic conditions, including changes in consumer confidence, inflation or deflation and employment levels; (2) changes in business conditions experienced by MDC, including cancellation rates, net home orders, home gross margins, land and home values and subdivision counts; (3) changes in interest rates, mortgage lending programs and the availability of credit; (4) changes in the market value of MDC's investments in marketable securities; (5) uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including repurchase requirements associated with HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation's sale of mortgage loans (6) the relative stability of debt and equity markets; (7) competition; (8) the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by MDC in its homebuilding operations; (9) the availability and cost of performance bonds and insurance covering risks associated with our business; (10) shortages and the cost of labor; (11) weather related slowdowns and natural disasters; (12) slow growth initiatives; (13) building moratoria; (14) governmental regulation, including the interpretation of tax, labor and environmental laws; (15) terrorist acts and other acts of war; (16) changes in energy prices; and (17) other factors over which MDC has little or no control. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties applicable to MDC's business is contained in MDC's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which is scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed in this press release will increase with the passage of time. MDC undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or webcasts should be consulted.
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Homebuilding:
Home sale revenues
$
732,844
$
749,608
$
1,380,122
$
1,357,296
Home cost of sales
(590,172)
(606,403)
(1,114,724)
(1,103,035)
Inventory impairments
-
(200)
(610)
(750)
Total cost of sales
(590,172)
(606,603)
(1,115,334)
(1,103,785)
Gross profit
142,672
143,005
264,788
253,511
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(82,712)
(81,571)
(164,973)
(152,912)
Interest and other income
2,764
1,774
5,155
3,633
Other expense
(1,110)
(871)
(2,301)
(1,434)
Homebuilding pretax income
61,614
62,337
102,669
102,798
Financial Services:
Revenues
18,597
21,372
36,001
40,407
Expenses
(9,574)
(9,611)
(18,531)
(18,442)
Interest and other income
1,367
1,240
2,631
2,260
Net gain on marketable equity securities
2,327
1,278
7,167
125
Financial services pretax income
12,717
14,279
27,268
24,350
Income before income taxes
74,331
76,616
129,937
127,148
Provision for income taxes
(19,738)
(12,717)
(34,794)
(24,485)
Net income
$
54,593
$
63,899
$
95,143
$
102,663
Comprehensive income
$
54,593
$
63,899
$
95,143
$
102,663
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.88
$
1.05
$
1.55
$
1.69
Diluted
$
0.86
$
1.03
$
1.50
$
1.66
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
61,336,404
60,590,899
61,138,982
60,466,527
Diluted
63,323,267
61,604,286
63,023,149
61,525,442
Dividends declared per share
$
0.30
$
0.28
$
0.60
$
0.56
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
ASSETS
(Dollars in thousands, except
per share amounts)
Homebuilding:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
390,061
$
414,724
Restricted cash
12,911
6,363
Trade and other receivables
54,780
52,982
Inventories:
Housing completed or under construction
1,071,181
952,436
Land and land under development
1,156,009
1,180,558
Total inventories
2,227,190
2,132,994
Property and equipment, net
62,888
58,167
Operating lease right-of-use asset
31,600
-
Deferred tax asset, net
29,441
37,178
Prepaid and other assets
47,176
45,794
Total homebuilding assets
2,856,047
2,748,202
Financial Services:
Cash and cash equivalents
56,829
49,052
Marketable securities
48,105
40,879
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net
109,337
149,211
Other assets
15,779
13,733
Total financial services assets
230,050
252,875
Total Assets
$
3,086,097
$
3,001,077
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Homebuilding:
Accounts payable
$
58,986
$
50,505
Accrued liabilities
186,500
196,247
Operating lease liability
32,240
-
Revolving credit facility
15,000
15,000
Senior notes, net
988,683
987,967
Total homebuilding liabilities
1,281,409
1,249,719
Financial Services:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
60,498
58,543
Mortgage repurchase facility
83,039
116,815
Total financial services liabilities
143,537
175,358
Total Liabilities
1,424,946
1,425,077
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 61,922,406 and 56,615,352 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
619
566
Additional paid-in-capital
1,333,095
1,168,442
Retained earnings
327,437
406,992
Total Stockholders' Equity
1,661,151
1,576,000
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
3,086,097
$
3,001,077
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Dollars in thousands)
Operating Activities:
Net income
$
54,593
$
63,899
$
95,143
$
102,663
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in)
operating activities:
Stock-based compensation expense
4,132
4,824
8,383
6,075
Depreciation and amortization
5,063
5,316
9,941
9,952
Inventory impairments
-
200
610
750
Net gain on marketable equity securities
(2,327)
(1,278)
(7,167)
(125)
Amortization of discount / premiums on marketable debt securities, net
-
(184)
-
(366)
Deferred income tax expense
5,063
3,134
7,759
3,557
Net changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade and other receivables
13,735
944
(36)
(2,317)
Mortgage loans held-for-sale
1,473
5,973
39,874
30,929
Housing completed or under construction
(120,665)
(68,198)
(118,528)
(133,576)
Land and land under development
42,934
(12,905)
24,438
(84,457)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(5,291)
(5,497)
(4,206)
(5,108)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
2,607
9,070
(546)
15,835
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
1,317
5,298
55,665
(56,188)
Investing Activities:
Purchases of marketable securities
(331)
(5,898)
(5,116)
(14,659)
Maturities of marketable securities
-
50,000
-
50,000
Sales of marketable securities
320
3,760
5,057
12,460
Purchases of property and equipment
(7,474)
(6,735)
(13,860)
(13,051)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(7,485)
41,127
(13,919)
34,750
Financing Activities:
Payments on mortgage repurchase facility, net
(1,817)
(9,307)
(33,776)
(31,521)
Dividend payments
(18,521)
(16,928)
(35,636)
(33,793)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
10,241
5,553
17,328
5,835
Net cash used in financing activities
(10,097)
(20,682)
(52,084)
(59,479)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(16,265)
25,743
(10,338)
(80,917)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
Beginning of period
476,066
407,580
470,139
514,240
End of period
$
459,801
$
433,323
$
459,801
$
433,323
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
Homebuilding:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
390,061
$
378,219
$
390,061
$
378,219
Restricted cash
12,911
7,443
12,911
7,443
Financial Services:
Cash and cash equivalents
56,829
47,661
56,829
47,661
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
459,801
$
433,323
$
459,801
$
433,323
New Home Deliveries
Three Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
% Change
Homes
Home Sale
Average
Homes
Home Sale
Average
Homes
Home
Average
(Dollars in thousands)
West
785
$
384,530
$
489.8
769
$
391,806
$
509.5
2%
(2)%
(4)%
Mountain
534
287,476
538.3
522
268,541
514.4
2%
7%
5%
East
195
60,838
312.0
221
89,261
403.9
(12)%
(32)%
(23)%
Total
1,514
$
732,844
$
484.0
1,512
$
749,608
$
495.8
0%
(2)%
(2)%
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
% Change
Homes
Home Sale
Average
Homes
Home Sale
Average
Homes
Home
Average
(Dollars in thousands)
West
1,537
$
754,088
$
490.6
1,450
$
711,315
$
490.6
6%
6%
0%
Mountain
943
496,668
526.7
938
477,173
508.7
1%
4%
4%
East
392
129,366
330.0
398
168,808
424.1
(2)%
(23)%
(22)%
Total
2,872
$
1,380,122
$
480.5
2,786
$
1,357,296
$
487.2
3%
2%
(1)%
Net New Orders
Three Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
% Change
Homes
Dollar
Average
Monthly
Homes
Dollar Value
Average
Monthly
|
Homes
|
Dollar
|
Average
|
Monthly
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
West
|
1,246
|
$
|
550,742
|
$
|
442.0
|
4.46
|
1,020
|
$
|
458,082
|
$
|
449.1
|
4.55
|
22%
|
20%
|
(2)%
|
(2)%
|
Mountain
|
690
|
318,275
|
461.3
|
3.56
|
508
|
250,454
|
493.0
|
2.97
|
36%
|
27%
|
(6)%
|
20%
|
East
|
337
|
98,843
|
293.3
|
4.36
|
193
|
67,627
|
350.4
|
2.65
|
75%
|
46%
|
(16)%
|
65%
|
Total
|
2,273
|
$
|
967,860
|
$
|
425.8
|
4.13
|
1,721
|
$
|
776,163
|
$
|
451.0
|
3.68
|
32%
|
25%
|
(6)%
|
12%
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
Homes
|
Dollar
|
Average
|
Monthly
|
Homes
|
Dollar Value
|
Average
|
Monthly
|
Homes
|
Dollar
|
Average
|
Monthly
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
West
|
2,211
|
$
|
1,003,236
|
$
|
453.7
|
4.15
|
2,053
|
$
|
937,759
|
$
|
456.8
|
4.66
|
8%
|
7%
|
(1)%
|
(11)%
|
Mountain
|
1,409
|
669,523
|
475.2
|
3.53
|
1,175
|
590,045
|
502.2
|
3.45
|
20%
|
13%
|
(5)%
|
2%
|
East
|
609
|
182,141
|
299.1
|
4.33
|
397
|
147,943
|
372.7
|
2.82
|
53%
|
23%
|
(20)%
|
54%
|
Total
|
4,229
|
$
|
1,854,900
|
$
|
438.6
|
3.94
|
3,625
|
$
|
1,675,747
|
$
|
462.3
|
3.93
|
17%
|
11%
|
(5)%
|
0%
|
*Calculated as total net new orders in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period
|
Active Subdivisions
|
Average Active Subdivisions
|
Average Active Subdivisions
|
Active Subdivisions
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
%
|
June 30,
|
%
|
June 30,
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
West
|
97
|
78
|
24%
|
94
|
75
|
25%
|
89
|
73
|
22%
|
Mountain
|
65
|
61
|
7%
|
65
|
57
|
14%
|
66
|
57
|
16%
|
East
|
25
|
25
|
0%
|
26
|
24
|
8%
|
23
|
24
|
(4)%
|
Total
|
187
|
164
|
14%
|
185
|
156
|
19%
|
178
|
154
|
16%
|
Backlog
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
Homes
|
Dollar
|
Average
|
Homes
|
Dollar
|
Average
|
Homes
|
Dollar
|
Average
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
West
|
2,197
|
$
|
1,016,327
|
$
|
462.6
|
2,054
|
$
|
1,011,780
|
$
|
492.6
|
7%
|
0%
|
(6)%
|
Mountain
|
1,509
|
739,921
|
490.3
|
1,490
|
766,539
|
514.5
|
1%
|
(3)%
|
(5)%
|
East
|
587
|
173,436
|
295.5
|
454
|
170,364
|
375.3
|
29%
|
2%
|
(21)%
|
Total
|
4,293
|
$
|
1,929,684
|
$
|
449.5
|
3,998
|
$
|
1,948,683
|
$
|
487.4
|
7%
|
(1)%
|
(8)%
|
Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)
|
June 30,
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
Unsold:
|
Completed
|
96
|
86
|
12%
|
Under construction
|
236
|
268
|
(12)%
|
Total unsold started homes
|
332
|
354
|
(6)%
|
Sold homes under construction or completed
|
3,023
|
2,980
|
1%
|
Model homes under construction or completed
|
457
|
373
|
23%
|
Total homes completed or under construction
|
3,812
|
3,707
|
3%
|
Lots Owned and Optioned (including homes completed or under construction)
|
June 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
Lots
|
Lots
|
Total
|
Lots
|
Lots
|
Total
|
Total %
|
West
|
8,611
|
2,446
|
11,057
|
7,906
|
2,916
|
10,822
|
2%
|
Mountain
|
6,457
|
2,741
|
9,198
|
5,329
|
4,041
|
9,370
|
(2)%
|
East
|
2,085
|
1,267
|
3,352
|
1,509
|
1,925
|
3,434
|
(2)%
|
Total
|
17,153
6,454