M.D.C. Holdings Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results

DENVER, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Larry A. Mizel, MDC's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "MDC turned in another strong performance in the second quarter of 2019, generating net income of $55 million, or $0.86 per diluted share. We continued to see healthy demand for our new home offerings during the quarter, with a 32% year-over-year increase in net new orders on an absorption pace of 4.1 homes per community per month. The robust demand we experienced has helped to stabilize the environment for pricing and incentives, which allowed us to achieve a homebuilding gross margin for the quarter of 19.5%. It also resulted in the biggest quarter-end unit backlog for our company in over 13 years. These achievements were a direct result of the investments we have made over the last several years, our focus on the more affordable segment and the ability of our talented employees to execute our strategic plan."

Mr. Mizel continued, "We ended the second quarter with 14% more active communities than we had at the end of the second quarter of 2018. A majority of these communities are targeted for the more affordable segment, which continues to be the deepest part of the market. We believe this combination of higher community count and favorable market positioning provides MDC with the opportunity for growth as we enter the second half of 2019."

Mr. Mizel concluded, "Our return metrics have improved significantly over the last several years thanks to the strategic moves we have made. We believe this operational momentum, coupled with our industry-leading dividend payout and balance sheet strength, provide MDC with a path to continued success."

2019 Second Quarter Highlights and Comparisons to 2018 Second Quarter

Home sale revenues of $732.8 million , down 2% from $749.6 million

, down 2% from Unit deliveries nearly unchanged at 1,514



Average selling price of deliveries down 2% to $484,000

Pretax income of $74.3 million , down 3% from $76.6 million

, down 3% from Net income of $54.6 million , or $0.86 per diluted share, down 15% from $63.9 million or $1.03 per diluted share*

, or per diluted share, down 15% from or per diluted share* Effective tax rate of 26.6% vs. 16.6%

Gross margin from home sales up 40 basis points to 19.5% from 19.1%

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues ("SG&A rate") of 11.3% vs. 10.9%

Dollar value of net new orders up 25% to $967.9 million from $776.2 million

from Unit net orders increased 32% to 2,273



Monthly sales absorption pace increased 12% to 4.1



Average selling price of net orders down 6% to $425,800

* Per share amount for the 2018 second quarter has been adjusted for the 8% stock dividend declared and paid in the 2019 first quarter.

2019 Outlook – Selected Information

Backlog dollar value at June 30, 2019 down 1% year-over-year to $1.93 billion

down 1% year-over-year to Estimated gross margin from homes in backlog at June 30, 2019 slightly lower than 2019 second quarter closing gross margin of 19.5%

slightly lower than 2019 second quarter closing gross margin of 19.5%

Backlog conversion ratio (home deliveries divided by beginning backlog) for the third quarter estimated to be in the 39% to 41% range

Active subdivision count at June 30, 2019 of 187, up 14% year-over-year and 13% from December 31, 2018

of 187, up 14% year-over-year and 13% from Quarterly dividend of $0.30 ( $1.20 annualized) declared in July 2019

About MDC

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 200,000 homebuyers since 1977. MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattle and Portland. The Company's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, including any statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, (1) general economic conditions, including changes in consumer confidence, inflation or deflation and employment levels; (2) changes in business conditions experienced by MDC, including cancellation rates, net home orders, home gross margins, land and home values and subdivision counts; (3) changes in interest rates, mortgage lending programs and the availability of credit; (4) changes in the market value of MDC's investments in marketable securities; (5) uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including repurchase requirements associated with HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation's sale of mortgage loans (6) the relative stability of debt and equity markets; (7) competition; (8) the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by MDC in its homebuilding operations; (9) the availability and cost of performance bonds and insurance covering risks associated with our business; (10) shortages and the cost of labor; (11) weather related slowdowns and natural disasters; (12) slow growth initiatives; (13) building moratoria; (14) governmental regulation, including the interpretation of tax, labor and environmental laws; (15) terrorist acts and other acts of war; (16) changes in energy prices; and (17) other factors over which MDC has little or no control. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties applicable to MDC's business is contained in MDC's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which is scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed in this press release will increase with the passage of time. MDC undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or webcasts should be consulted.

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Homebuilding:





















Home sale revenues $ 732,844

$ 749,608

$ 1,380,122

$ 1,357,296 Home cost of sales

(590,172)



(606,403)



(1,114,724)



(1,103,035) Inventory impairments

-



(200)



(610)



(750) Total cost of sales

(590,172)



(606,603)



(1,115,334)



(1,103,785) Gross profit

142,672



143,005



264,788



253,511 Selling, general and administrative expenses

(82,712)



(81,571)



(164,973)



(152,912) Interest and other income

2,764



1,774



5,155



3,633 Other expense

(1,110)



(871)



(2,301)



(1,434) Homebuilding pretax income

61,614



62,337



102,669



102,798























Financial Services:





















Revenues

18,597



21,372



36,001



40,407 Expenses

(9,574)



(9,611)



(18,531)



(18,442) Interest and other income

1,367



1,240



2,631



2,260 Net gain on marketable equity securities

2,327



1,278



7,167



125 Financial services pretax income

12,717



14,279



27,268



24,350























Income before income taxes

74,331



76,616



129,937



127,148 Provision for income taxes

(19,738)



(12,717)



(34,794)



(24,485) Net income $ 54,593

$ 63,899

$ 95,143

$ 102,663























Comprehensive income $ 54,593

$ 63,899

$ 95,143

$ 102,663























Earnings per share:





















Basic $ 0.88

$ 1.05

$ 1.55

$ 1.69 Diluted $ 0.86

$ 1.03

$ 1.50

$ 1.66























Weighted average common shares outstanding:





















Basic

61,336,404



60,590,899



61,138,982



60,466,527 Diluted

63,323,267



61,604,286



63,023,149



61,525,442























Dividends declared per share $ 0.30

$ 0.28

$ 0.60

$ 0.56

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018 ASSETS (Dollars in thousands, except

per share amounts) Homebuilding:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 390,061

$ 414,724 Restricted cash

12,911



6,363 Trade and other receivables

54,780



52,982 Inventories:









Housing completed or under construction

1,071,181



952,436 Land and land under development

1,156,009



1,180,558 Total inventories

2,227,190



2,132,994 Property and equipment, net

62,888



58,167 Operating lease right-of-use asset

31,600



- Deferred tax asset, net

29,441



37,178 Prepaid and other assets

47,176



45,794 Total homebuilding assets

2,856,047



2,748,202 Financial Services:









Cash and cash equivalents

56,829



49,052 Marketable securities

48,105



40,879 Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net

109,337



149,211 Other assets

15,779



13,733 Total financial services assets

230,050



252,875 Total Assets $ 3,086,097

$ 3,001,077 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Homebuilding:









Accounts payable $ 58,986

$ 50,505 Accrued liabilities

186,500



196,247 Operating lease liability

32,240



- Revolving credit facility

15,000



15,000 Senior notes, net

988,683



987,967 Total homebuilding liabilities

1,281,409



1,249,719 Financial Services:









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

60,498



58,543 Mortgage repurchase facility

83,039



116,815 Total financial services liabilities

143,537



175,358 Total Liabilities

1,424,946



1,425,077 Stockholders' Equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding

-



- Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 61,922,406 and 56,615,352 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

619



566 Additional paid-in-capital

1,333,095



1,168,442 Retained earnings

327,437



406,992 Total Stockholders' Equity

1,661,151



1,576,000 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,086,097

$ 3,001,077

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Dollars in thousands) Operating Activities:





















Net income $ 54,593

$ 63,899

$ 95,143

$ 102,663 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in)





















operating activities:





















Stock-based compensation expense

4,132



4,824



8,383



6,075 Depreciation and amortization

5,063



5,316



9,941



9,952 Inventory impairments

-



200



610



750 Net gain on marketable equity securities

(2,327)



(1,278)



(7,167)



(125) Amortization of discount / premiums on marketable debt securities, net

-



(184)



-



(366) Deferred income tax expense

5,063



3,134



7,759



3,557 Net changes in assets and liabilities:





















Trade and other receivables

13,735



944



(36)



(2,317) Mortgage loans held-for-sale

1,473



5,973



39,874



30,929 Housing completed or under construction

(120,665)



(68,198)



(118,528)



(133,576) Land and land under development

42,934



(12,905)



24,438



(84,457) Prepaid expenses and other assets

(5,291)



(5,497)



(4,206)



(5,108) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

2,607



9,070



(546)



15,835 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

1,317



5,298



55,665



(56,188)























Investing Activities:





















Purchases of marketable securities

(331)



(5,898)



(5,116)



(14,659) Maturities of marketable securities

-



50,000



-



50,000 Sales of marketable securities

320



3,760



5,057



12,460 Purchases of property and equipment

(7,474)



(6,735)



(13,860)



(13,051) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(7,485)



41,127



(13,919)



34,750























Financing Activities:





















Payments on mortgage repurchase facility, net

(1,817)



(9,307)



(33,776)



(31,521) Dividend payments

(18,521)



(16,928)



(35,636)



(33,793) Proceeds from exercise of stock options

10,241



5,553



17,328



5,835 Net cash used in financing activities

(10,097)



(20,682)



(52,084)



(59,479)























Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(16,265)



25,743



(10,338)



(80,917) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:





















Beginning of period

476,066



407,580



470,139



514,240 End of period $ 459,801

$ 433,323

$ 459,801

$ 433,323























Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:





















Homebuilding:





















Cash and cash equivalents $ 390,061

$ 378,219

$ 390,061

$ 378,219 Restricted cash

12,911



7,443



12,911



7,443 Financial Services:





















Cash and cash equivalents

56,829



47,661



56,829



47,661 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 459,801

$ 433,323

$ 459,801

$ 433,323

New Home Deliveries





Three Months Ended June 30,



2019

2018

% Change



Homes

Home Sale

Revenues

Average

Price

Homes

Home Sale

Revenues

Average

Price

Homes

Home

Sale

Revenues Average

Price



(Dollars in thousands)

West 785

$ 384,530

$ 489.8

769

$ 391,806

$ 509.5

2%

(2)%

(4)%

Mountain 534



287,476



538.3

522

268,541

514.4

2%

7%

5%

East 195



60,838



312.0

221



89,261



403.9

(12)%

(32)%

(23)%

Total 1,514

$ 732,844

$ 484.0

1,512

$ 749,608

$ 495.8

0%

(2)%

(2)%































































































Six Months Ended June 30,



2019

2018

% Change



Homes

Home Sale

Revenues

Average

Price

Homes

Home Sale

Revenues

Average

Price

Homes

Home

Sale

Revenues Average

Price



(Dollars in thousands)

West 1,537

$ 754,088

$ 490.6

1,450

$ 711,315

$ 490.6

6%

6%

0%

Mountain 943



496,668



526.7

938

477,173

508.7

1%

4%

4%

East 392



129,366



330.0

398



168,808



424.1

(2)%

(23)%

(22)%

Total 2,872

$ 1,380,122

$ 480.5

2,786

$ 1,357,296

$ 487.2

3%

2%

(1)%

Net New Orders



Three Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

% Change

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate *

Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate *

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate

(Dollars in thousands) West 1,246

$ 550,742

$ 442.0

4.46

1,020

$ 458,082

$ 449.1

4.55

22%

20%

(2)%

(2)% Mountain 690

318,275

461.3

3.56

508

250,454

493.0

2.97

36%

27%

(6)%

20% East 337



98,843



293.3

4.36

193



67,627



350.4

2.65

75%

46%

(16)%

65% Total 2,273

$ 967,860

$ 425.8

4.13

1,721

$ 776,163

$ 451.0

3.68

32%

25%

(6)%

12%

















































































































Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

% Change

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate *

Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate *

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate

(Dollars in thousands) West 2,211

$ 1,003,236

$ 453.7

4.15

2,053

$ 937,759

$ 456.8

4.66

8%

7%

(1)%

(11)% Mountain 1,409

669,523

475.2

3.53

1,175

590,045

502.2

3.45

20%

13%

(5)%

2% East 609



182,141



299.1

4.33

397



147,943



372.7

2.82

53%

23%

(20)%

54% Total 4,229

$ 1,854,900

$ 438.6

3.94

3,625

$ 1,675,747

$ 462.3

3.93

17%

11%

(5)%

0%





*Calculated as total net new orders in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period

Active Subdivisions

















Average Active Subdivisions

Average Active Subdivisions



Active Subdivisions

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

%

June 30,

%

June 30,

%



2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

West 97

78

24%

94

75

25%

89

73

22%

Mountain 65

61

7%

65

57

14%

66

57

16%

East 25

25

0%

26

24

8%

23

24

(4)%

Total 187

164

14%

185

156

19%

178

154

16%

Backlog





June 30,



2019

2018

% Change



Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price



(Dollars in thousands)

West 2,197

$ 1,016,327

$ 462.6

2,054

$ 1,011,780

$ 492.6

7%

0%

(6)%

Mountain 1,509



739,921



490.3

1,490



766,539



514.5

1%

(3)%

(5)%

East 587



173,436



295.5

454



170,364



375.3

29%

2%

(21)%

Total 4,293

$ 1,929,684

$ 449.5

3,998

$ 1,948,683

$ 487.4

7%

(1)%

(8)%

Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)





June 30,

%



2019

2018

Change

Unsold:











Completed 96

86

12%

Under construction 236

268

(12)%

Total unsold started homes 332

354

(6)%

Sold homes under construction or completed 3,023

2,980

1%

Model homes under construction or completed 457

373

23%

Total homes completed or under construction 3,812

3,707

3%