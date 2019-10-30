M.D.C. Holdings Announces 2019 Third Quarter Results

Strong execution of strategy to offer more affordable homes drives a 58% increase in third quarter net orders and a 16% increase in ending backlog value, setting the stage for significant year-over-year revenue and income growth in coming quarters.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Oct 30, 2019, 16:05 ET

DENVER, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Larry A. Mizel, MDC's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "MDC delivered another strong performance in the third quarter of 2019, generating net income of $51 million, or $0.79 per diluted share.  Net new orders increased 58% year-over-year on a sales pace of 3.6 homes per community per month.  The sizable demand we experienced during the quarter led us to raise prices at a majority of our communities.  We believe that these price increases reflected marketplace conditions, as the sales pace in September remained at a healthy 3.3 homes per community for the month."

Mr. Mizel continued, "We continue to focus our efforts on the more affordable segments of the market, as demand for lower priced homes remains strong across our geographic footprint.  We believe this trend will continue for some time given the widespread lack of affordable housing and the demographic shifts occurring in this country."

Mr. Mizel concluded, "We have experienced remarkable order growth this year and have done so without the use of heavy discounting or changing our approach to speculative inventory.  Our company's long-term strategy focuses on limiting risk by adhering to a built-to-order model with the objective of maximizing the value of each lot.  We believe this strategy, coupled with our industry leading dividend payout, leads to superior risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders over time."  

2019 Third Quarter Highlights and Comparisons to 2018 Third Quarter

  • Home sale revenues of $750.3 million, down 2% from $766.0 million
    • Unit deliveries up 8% to 1,713
    • Average selling price of deliveries down 9% to $438,000
  • Net income of $50.6 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, down 5% from $53.4 million or $0.86 per diluted share*
    • Effective tax rate of 19.5% vs. 20.8%
  • Gross margin from home sales of 18.8% versus 17.7%
    • No inventory impairments vs. $11.1 million
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues ("SG&A rate") of 12.4% vs. 10.9%
    • $9.8 million of stock based compensation expense versus $2.4 million
  • Dollar value of net new orders up 50% to $871.7 million from $581.2 million
    • Unit net orders increased 58% to 2,036
    • Monthly sales absorption pace increased 34% to 3.6
    • Average selling price of net orders down 5% to $428,000

* Per share amount for the 2018 third quarter has been adjusted for the 8% stock dividend declared and paid in the 2019 first quarter.

2019 Outlook – Selected Information

  • Backlog dollar value at September 30, 2019 up 16% year-over-year to $2.10 billion
    • Estimated gross margin from homes in backlog at September 30, 2019 slightly higher than 2019 third quarter closing gross margin of 18.8%
    • Backlog conversion ratio (home deliveries divided by beginning backlog) for the fourth quarter of approximately 50%
    • Average selling price for fourth quarter unit deliveries estimated at approximately $450,000
  • Active subdivision count at September 30, 2019 of 190, up 20% year-over-year
  • Quarterly dividend of $0.30 ($1.20 annualized) declared in October 2019

About MDC

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 205,000 homebuyers since 1977.  MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattle and Portland. The Company's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, including any statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, (1) general economic conditions, including changes in consumer confidence, inflation or deflation and employment levels; (2) changes in business conditions experienced by MDC, including cancellation rates, net home orders, home gross margins, land and home values and subdivision counts; (3) changes in interest rates, mortgage lending programs and the availability of credit; (4) changes in the market value of MDC's investments in marketable securities; (5) uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including repurchase requirements associated with HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation's sale of mortgage loans (6) the relative stability of debt and equity markets; (7) competition; (8) the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by MDC in its homebuilding operations; (9) the availability and cost of performance bonds and insurance covering risks associated with our business; (10) shortages and the cost of labor; (11) weather related slowdowns and natural disasters; (12) slow growth initiatives; (13) building moratoria; (14) governmental regulation, including the interpretation of tax, labor and environmental laws; (15) terrorist acts and other acts of war; (16) changes in energy prices; and (17) other factors over which MDC has little or no control. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties applicable to MDC's business is contained in MDC's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, which is scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.  All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed in this press release will increase with the passage of time. MDC undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or webcasts should be consulted.

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,


September 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Homebuilding:










Home sale revenues

$

750,274

$

766,027

$

2,130,396

$

2,123,323

Home cost of sales

(609,316)

(619,248)

(1,724,040)

(1,722,283)

Inventory impairments

-

(11,098)

(610)

(11,848)

Total cost of sales

(609,316)

(630,346)

(1,724,650)

(1,734,131)

Gross profit

140,958

135,681

405,746

389,192

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(92,716)

(83,523)

(257,689)

(236,435)

Interest and other income

2,336

1,953

7,491

5,586

Other expense

(1,887)

(1,128)

(4,188)

(2,562)

Homebuilding pretax income

48,691

52,983

151,360

155,781












Financial Services:










Revenues

22,388

19,611

58,389

60,018

Expenses

(10,352)

(9,408)

(28,883)

(27,850)

Interest and other income

1,312

1,230

3,943

3,490

Net gain on marketable equity securities

767

3,004

7,934

3,129

Financial services pretax income

14,115

14,437

41,383

38,787












Income before income taxes

62,806

67,420

192,743

194,568

Provision for income taxes

(12,226)

(14,028)

(47,020)

(38,513)

Net income

$

50,580

$

53,392

$

145,723

$

156,055












Comprehensive income

$

50,580

$

53,392

$

145,723

$

156,055












Earnings per share:










Basic

$

0.81

$

0.87

$

2.36

$

2.56

Diluted

$

0.79

$

0.86

$

2.29

$

2.52












Weighted average common shares outstanding:










Basic

61,978,195

60,665,349

61,422,925

60,505,916

Diluted

63,968,215

61,804,792

63,360,535

61,592,092












Dividends declared per share

$

0.30

$

0.28

$

0.90

$

0.83

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)


September 30,


December 31,


2019

2018

ASSETS

(Dollars in thousands, except

per share amounts)

Homebuilding:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

285,338

$

414,724

Restricted cash

16,325

6,363

Trade and other receivables

58,528

52,982

Inventories:




Housing completed or under construction

1,204,641

952,436

Land and land under development

1,191,036

1,180,558

Total inventories

2,395,677

2,132,994

Property and equipment, net

63,673

58,167

Operating lease right-of-use asset

31,251

-

Deferred tax asset, net

27,712

37,178

Prepaid and other assets

46,395

45,794

Total homebuilding assets

2,924,899

2,748,202

Financial Services:




Cash and cash equivalents

46,790

49,052

Marketable securities

52,876

40,879

Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net

117,020

149,211

Other assets

16,994

13,733

Total financial services assets

233,680

252,875

      Total Assets

$

3,158,579

$

3,001,077

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Homebuilding:




Accounts payable

$

79,043

$

50,505

Accrued liabilities

189,296

196,247

Operating lease liability

31,887

-

Revolving credit facility

15,000

15,000

Senior notes, net

989,050

987,967

Total homebuilding liabilities

1,304,276

1,249,719

Financial Services:




Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

62,031

58,543

Mortgage repurchase facility

90,471

116,815

Total financial services liabilities

152,502

175,358

      Total Liabilities

1,456,778

1,425,077

Stockholders' Equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding

-

-

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 62,597,390 and 56,615,352 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

626

566

Additional paid-in-capital

1,341,858

1,168,442

Retained earnings

359,317

406,992

Total Stockholders' Equity

1,701,801

1,576,000

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

3,158,579

$

3,001,077

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) 


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,


September 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018

(Dollars in thousands)

Operating Activities:










Net income

$

50,580

$

53,392

$

145,723

$

156,055

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in:










operating activities:










Stock-based compensation expense

9,795

2,425

18,178

8,500

Depreciation and amortization


5,537

5,454

15,478

15,406

Inventory impairments

-

11,098

610

11,848

Net gain on marketable equity securities

(767)

(3,004)

(7,934)

(3,129)

Amortization of discount / premiums on marketable debt securities, net

-

-

-

(366)

Deferred income tax expense

1,729

535

9,488

4,092

Net changes in assets and liabilities:










      Trade and other receivables

(4,646)

(4,732)

(4,682)

(7,049)

      Mortgage loans held-for-sale

(7,683)

(7,651)

32,191

23,278

      Housing completed or under construction

(133,221)

1,919

(251,749)

(131,657)

      Land and land under development

(34,899)

(65,506)

(10,461)

(149,963)

      Prepaid expenses and other assets

317

(7,220)

(3,889)

(12,328)

      Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

24,475

10,232

23,929

26,067

Net cash used in operating activities

(88,783)

(3,058)

(33,118)

(59,246)












Investing Activities:










Purchases of marketable securities

(5,224)

(2,524)

(10,340)

(17,183)

Maturities of marketable securities

-

-

-

50,000

Sales of marketable securities

1,220

850

6,277

13,310

Purchases of property and equipment

(6,268)

(6,848)

(20,128)

(19,899)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(10,272)

(8,522)

(24,191)

26,228












Financing Activities:










Payments on mortgage repurchase facility, net

7,432

9,965

(26,344)

(21,556)

Dividend payments

(18,701)

(16,940)

(54,337)

(50,733)

Issuance of shares under stock-based compensation programs, net

(1,024)

4,024

16,304

9,859

Net cash used in financing activities

(12,293)

(2,951)

(64,377)

(62,430)












Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(111,348)

(14,531)

(121,686)

(95,448)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:










      Beginning of period

459,801

433,323

470,139

514,240

      End of period

$

348,453

$

418,792

$

348,453

$

418,792












Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:










Homebuilding:










Cash and cash equivalents

$

285,338

$

360,947

$

285,338

$

360,947

Restricted cash

16,325

7,866

16,325

7,866

Financial Services:










Cash and cash equivalents

46,790

49,979

46,790

49,979

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

348,453

$

418,792

$

348,453

$

418,792

New Home Deliveries



 Three Months Ended September 30, 



2019

2018

% Change



Homes


Home Sale
Revenues


Average
Price


Homes


Home Sale
Revenues


Average
Price


Homes


Home
Sale
Revenues

Average
Price



(Dollars in thousands)

West

927

$

410,414

$

442.7

836

$

409,001

$

489.2

11%

0%

(10)%

Mountain

537

263,802

491.2

535

272,989

510.3

0%

(3)%

(4)%

East

249

76,058

305.5

213

84,037

394.5

17%

(9)%

(23)%

Total

1,713

$

750,274

$

438.0

1,584

$

766,027

$

483.6

8%

(2)%

(9)%
















































Nine Months Ended September 30, 



2019

2018

 % Change



Homes


Home Sale
Revenues


Average
Price


Homes


Home Sale
Revenues


Average
Price


Homes


Home
Sale
Revenues

Average
Price



(Dollars in thousands)

West

2,464

$

1,164,502

$

472.6

2,286

$

1,120,316

$

490.1

8%

4%

(4)%

Mountain

1,480

760,470

513.8

1,473

750,162

509.3

0%

1%

1%

East

641

205,424

320.5

611

252,845

413.8

5%

(19)%

(23)%

Total

4,585

$

2,130,396

$

464.6

4,370

$

2,123,323

$

485.9

5%

0%

(4)%

Net New Orders


 Three Months Ended September 30, 


2019

2018

% Change

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average
Price

Monthly
Absorption
Rate *

Homes

Dollar Value

Average
Price

Monthly
Absorption
Rate *

Homes

Dollar
Value

Average
Price

Monthly
Absorption
Rate

(Dollars in thousands)

West

1,168

$

516,000

$

441.8

4.09

690

$

316,556

$

458.8

3.06

69%

63%

(4)%

34%

Mountain

565

271,800

481.1

2.86

418

206,945

495.1

2.22

35%

31%

(3)%

29%

East

303

83,896

276.9

3.58

182

57,649

316.8

2.64

66%

46%

(13)%

35%

Total

2,036

$

871,696

$

428.1

3.59

1,290

$

581,150

$

450.5

2.67

58%

50%

(5)%

34%

























































 Nine Months Ended September 30, 


2019

2018

% Change

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average Price

Monthly
Absorption
Rate *

Homes

Dollar Value

Average
Price

Monthly
Absorption
Rate *

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average
Price

Monthly
Absorption
Rate

(Dollars in thousands)

West

3,379

$

1,543,584

$

456.8

4.14

2,743

$

1,274,115

$

464.5

4.14

23%

21%

(2)%

0%

Mountain

1,974

960,109

486.4

3.30

1,593

814,939

511.6

3.02

24%

18%

(5)%

9%

East

912

268,578

294.5

4.02

579

207,394

358.2

2.78

58%

30%

(18)%

45%

Total

6,265

$

2,772,271

$

442.5

3.82

4,915

$

2,296,448

$

467.2

3.51

27%

21%

(5)%

9%





























*Calculated as total net new orders in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period

Active Subdivisions









Average Active Subdivisions

Average Active Subdivisions


Active Subdivisions

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30,


%

September 30,


%

September 30,


%


2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

West

93

73

27%

96

75

28%

92

73

26%

Mountain

67

64

5%

66

63

5%

66

59

12%

East

30

21

43%

29

23

26%

25

24

4%

Total

190

158

20%

191

161

19%

183

156

17%

Backlog



September 30,



2019

2018

% Change


Homes

Dollar

Value

Average
Price

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average
Price

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average
Price


(Dollars in thousands)

West

2,438

$

1,146,912

$

470.4

1,908

$

939,247

$

492.3

28%

22%

(4)%

Mountain

1,537

768,317

499.9

1,373

717,988

522.9

12%

7%

(4)%

East

641

183,856

286.8

423

145,829

344.7

52%

26%

(17)%

Total

4,616

$

2,099,085

$

454.7

3,704

$

1,803,064

$

486.8

25%

16%

(7)%

Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)



September 30,


%


2019

2018

Change

Unsold:





Completed

82

129

(36)%

Under construction

255

311

(18)%

Total unsold started homes

337

440

(23)%

Sold homes under construction or completed

3,433

2,835

21%

Model homes under construction or completed

455

403

13%

Total homes completed or under construction

4,225

3,678

15%

Lots Owned and Optioned (including homes completed or under construction)



September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018



Lots<