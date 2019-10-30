M.D.C. Holdings Announces 2019 Third Quarter Results

DENVER, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Larry A. Mizel, MDC's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "MDC delivered another strong performance in the third quarter of 2019, generating net income of $51 million, or $0.79 per diluted share. Net new orders increased 58% year-over-year on a sales pace of 3.6 homes per community per month. The sizable demand we experienced during the quarter led us to raise prices at a majority of our communities. We believe that these price increases reflected marketplace conditions, as the sales pace in September remained at a healthy 3.3 homes per community for the month."

Mr. Mizel continued, "We continue to focus our efforts on the more affordable segments of the market, as demand for lower priced homes remains strong across our geographic footprint. We believe this trend will continue for some time given the widespread lack of affordable housing and the demographic shifts occurring in this country."

Mr. Mizel concluded, "We have experienced remarkable order growth this year and have done so without the use of heavy discounting or changing our approach to speculative inventory. Our company's long-term strategy focuses on limiting risk by adhering to a built-to-order model with the objective of maximizing the value of each lot. We believe this strategy, coupled with our industry leading dividend payout, leads to superior risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders over time."

2019 Third Quarter Highlights and Comparisons to 2018 Third Quarter

Home sale revenues of $750.3 million , down 2% from $766.0 million

, down 2% from Unit deliveries up 8% to 1,713



Average selling price of deliveries down 9% to $438,000

Net income of $50.6 million , or $0.79 per diluted share, down 5% from $53.4 million or $0.86 per diluted share*

, or per diluted share, down 5% from or per diluted share* Effective tax rate of 19.5% vs. 20.8%

Gross margin from home sales of 18.8% versus 17.7%

No inventory impairments vs. $11.1 million

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues ("SG&A rate") of 12.4% vs. 10.9%

$9.8 million of stock based compensation expense versus $2.4 million

of stock based compensation expense versus $2.4 million Dollar value of net new orders up 50% to $871.7 million from $581.2 million

from Unit net orders increased 58% to 2,036



Monthly sales absorption pace increased 34% to 3.6



Average selling price of net orders down 5% to $428,000

* Per share amount for the 2018 third quarter has been adjusted for the 8% stock dividend declared and paid in the 2019 first quarter.

2019 Outlook – Selected Information

Backlog dollar value at September 30, 2019 up 16% year-over-year to $2.10 billion

up 16% year-over-year to Estimated gross margin from homes in backlog at September 30, 2019 slightly higher than 2019 third quarter closing gross margin of 18.8%

slightly higher than 2019 third quarter closing gross margin of 18.8%

Backlog conversion ratio (home deliveries divided by beginning backlog) for the fourth quarter of approximately 50%



Average selling price for fourth quarter unit deliveries estimated at approximately $450,000

Active subdivision count at September 30, 2019 of 190, up 20% year-over-year

of 190, up 20% year-over-year Quarterly dividend of $0.30 ( $1.20 annualized) declared in October 2019

About MDC

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 205,000 homebuyers since 1977. MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattle and Portland. The Company's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, including any statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, (1) general economic conditions, including changes in consumer confidence, inflation or deflation and employment levels; (2) changes in business conditions experienced by MDC, including cancellation rates, net home orders, home gross margins, land and home values and subdivision counts; (3) changes in interest rates, mortgage lending programs and the availability of credit; (4) changes in the market value of MDC's investments in marketable securities; (5) uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including repurchase requirements associated with HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation's sale of mortgage loans (6) the relative stability of debt and equity markets; (7) competition; (8) the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by MDC in its homebuilding operations; (9) the availability and cost of performance bonds and insurance covering risks associated with our business; (10) shortages and the cost of labor; (11) weather related slowdowns and natural disasters; (12) slow growth initiatives; (13) building moratoria; (14) governmental regulation, including the interpretation of tax, labor and environmental laws; (15) terrorist acts and other acts of war; (16) changes in energy prices; and (17) other factors over which MDC has little or no control. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties applicable to MDC's business is contained in MDC's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, which is scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed in this press release will increase with the passage of time. MDC undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or webcasts should be consulted.

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Homebuilding:





















Home sale revenues $ 750,274

$ 766,027

$ 2,130,396

$ 2,123,323 Home cost of sales

(609,316)



(619,248)



(1,724,040)



(1,722,283) Inventory impairments

-



(11,098)



(610)



(11,848) Total cost of sales

(609,316)



(630,346)



(1,724,650)



(1,734,131) Gross profit

140,958



135,681



405,746



389,192 Selling, general and administrative expenses

(92,716)



(83,523)



(257,689)



(236,435) Interest and other income

2,336



1,953



7,491



5,586 Other expense

(1,887)



(1,128)



(4,188)



(2,562) Homebuilding pretax income

48,691



52,983



151,360



155,781























Financial Services:





















Revenues

22,388



19,611



58,389



60,018 Expenses

(10,352)



(9,408)



(28,883)



(27,850) Interest and other income

1,312



1,230



3,943



3,490 Net gain on marketable equity securities

767



3,004



7,934



3,129 Financial services pretax income

14,115



14,437



41,383



38,787























Income before income taxes

62,806



67,420



192,743



194,568 Provision for income taxes

(12,226)



(14,028)



(47,020)



(38,513) Net income $ 50,580

$ 53,392

$ 145,723

$ 156,055























Comprehensive income $ 50,580

$ 53,392

$ 145,723

$ 156,055























Earnings per share:





















Basic $ 0.81

$ 0.87

$ 2.36

$ 2.56 Diluted $ 0.79

$ 0.86

$ 2.29

$ 2.52























Weighted average common shares outstanding:





















Basic

61,978,195



60,665,349



61,422,925



60,505,916 Diluted

63,968,215



61,804,792



63,360,535



61,592,092























Dividends declared per share $ 0.30

$ 0.28

$ 0.90

$ 0.83

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



September 30,

December 31,

2019

2018 ASSETS (Dollars in thousands, except

per share amounts) Homebuilding:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 285,338

$ 414,724 Restricted cash

16,325



6,363 Trade and other receivables

58,528



52,982 Inventories:









Housing completed or under construction

1,204,641



952,436 Land and land under development

1,191,036



1,180,558 Total inventories

2,395,677



2,132,994 Property and equipment, net

63,673



58,167 Operating lease right-of-use asset

31,251



- Deferred tax asset, net

27,712



37,178 Prepaid and other assets

46,395



45,794 Total homebuilding assets

2,924,899



2,748,202 Financial Services:









Cash and cash equivalents

46,790



49,052 Marketable securities

52,876



40,879 Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net

117,020



149,211 Other assets

16,994



13,733 Total financial services assets

233,680



252,875 Total Assets $ 3,158,579

$ 3,001,077 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Homebuilding:









Accounts payable $ 79,043

$ 50,505 Accrued liabilities

189,296



196,247 Operating lease liability

31,887



- Revolving credit facility

15,000



15,000 Senior notes, net

989,050



987,967 Total homebuilding liabilities

1,304,276



1,249,719 Financial Services:









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

62,031



58,543 Mortgage repurchase facility

90,471



116,815 Total financial services liabilities

152,502



175,358 Total Liabilities

1,456,778



1,425,077 Stockholders' Equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding

-



- Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 62,597,390 and 56,615,352 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

626



566 Additional paid-in-capital

1,341,858



1,168,442 Retained earnings

359,317



406,992 Total Stockholders' Equity

1,701,801



1,576,000 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,158,579

$ 3,001,077

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Dollars in thousands) Operating Activities:





















Net income $ 50,580

$ 53,392

$ 145,723

$ 156,055 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in:





















operating activities:





















Stock-based compensation expense

9,795



2,425



18,178



8,500 Depreciation and amortization

5,537



5,454



15,478



15,406 Inventory impairments

-



11,098



610



11,848 Net gain on marketable equity securities

(767)



(3,004)



(7,934)



(3,129) Amortization of discount / premiums on marketable debt securities, net

-



-



-



(366) Deferred income tax expense

1,729



535



9,488



4,092 Net changes in assets and liabilities:





















Trade and other receivables

(4,646)



(4,732)



(4,682)



(7,049) Mortgage loans held-for-sale

(7,683)



(7,651)



32,191



23,278 Housing completed or under construction

(133,221)



1,919



(251,749)



(131,657) Land and land under development

(34,899)



(65,506)



(10,461)



(149,963) Prepaid expenses and other assets

317



(7,220)



(3,889)



(12,328) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

24,475



10,232



23,929



26,067 Net cash used in operating activities

(88,783)



(3,058)



(33,118)



(59,246)























Investing Activities:





















Purchases of marketable securities

(5,224)



(2,524)



(10,340)



(17,183) Maturities of marketable securities

-



-



-



50,000 Sales of marketable securities

1,220



850



6,277



13,310 Purchases of property and equipment

(6,268)



(6,848)



(20,128)



(19,899) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(10,272)



(8,522)



(24,191)



26,228























Financing Activities:





















Payments on mortgage repurchase facility, net

7,432



9,965



(26,344)



(21,556) Dividend payments

(18,701)



(16,940)



(54,337)



(50,733) Issuance of shares under stock-based compensation programs, net

(1,024)



4,024



16,304



9,859 Net cash used in financing activities

(12,293)



(2,951)



(64,377)



(62,430)























Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(111,348)



(14,531)



(121,686)



(95,448) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:





















Beginning of period

459,801



433,323



470,139



514,240 End of period $ 348,453

$ 418,792

$ 348,453

$ 418,792























Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:





















Homebuilding:





















Cash and cash equivalents $ 285,338

$ 360,947

$ 285,338

$ 360,947 Restricted cash

16,325



7,866



16,325



7,866 Financial Services:





















Cash and cash equivalents

46,790



49,979



46,790



49,979 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 348,453

$ 418,792

$ 348,453

$ 418,792

New Home Deliveries





Three Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018

% Change



Homes

Home Sale

Revenues

Average

Price

Homes

Home Sale

Revenues

Average

Price

Homes

Home

Sale

Revenues Average

Price



(Dollars in thousands)

West 927

$ 410,414

$ 442.7

836

$ 409,001

$ 489.2

11%

0%

(10)%

Mountain 537



263,802



491.2

535

272,989

510.3

0%

(3)%

(4)%

East 249



76,058



305.5

213



84,037



394.5

17%

(9)%

(23)%

Total 1,713

$ 750,274

$ 438.0

1,584

$ 766,027

$ 483.6

8%

(2)%

(9)%































































































Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018

% Change



Homes

Home Sale

Revenues

Average

Price

Homes

Home Sale

Revenues

Average

Price

Homes

Home

Sale

Revenues Average

Price



(Dollars in thousands)

West 2,464

$ 1,164,502

$ 472.6

2,286

$ 1,120,316

$ 490.1

8%

4%

(4)%

Mountain 1,480



760,470



513.8

1,473

750,162

509.3

0%

1%

1%

East 641



205,424



320.5

611



252,845



413.8

5%

(19)%

(23)%

Total 4,585

$ 2,130,396

$ 464.6

4,370

$ 2,123,323

$ 485.9

5%

0%

(4)%

Net New Orders



Three Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

% Change

Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate *

Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate *

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate

(Dollars in thousands) West 1,168

$ 516,000

$ 441.8

4.09

690

$ 316,556

$ 458.8

3.06

69%

63%

(4)%

34% Mountain 565

271,800

481.1

2.86

418

206,945

495.1

2.22

35%

31%

(3)%

29% East 303



83,896



276.9

3.58

182



57,649



316.8

2.64

66%

46%

(13)%

35% Total 2,036

$ 871,696

$ 428.1

3.59

1,290

$ 581,150

$ 450.5

2.67

58%

50%

(5)%

34%

















































































































Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

% Change

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate *

Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate *

Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate

(Dollars in thousands) West 3,379

$ 1,543,584

$ 456.8

4.14

2,743

$ 1,274,115

$ 464.5

4.14

23%

21%

(2)%

0% Mountain 1,974

960,109

486.4

3.30

1,593

814,939

511.6

3.02

24%

18%

(5)%

9% East 912



268,578



294.5

4.02

579



207,394



358.2

2.78

58%

30%

(18)%

45% Total 6,265

$ 2,772,271

$ 442.5

3.82

4,915

$ 2,296,448

$ 467.2

3.51

27%

21%

(5)%

9%



























































*Calculated as total net new orders in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period

Active Subdivisions

















Average Active Subdivisions

Average Active Subdivisions



Active Subdivisions

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

%

September 30,

%

September 30,

%



2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

West 93

73

27%

96

75

28%

92

73

26%

Mountain 67

64

5%

66

63

5%

66

59

12%

East 30

21

43%

29

23

26%

25

24

4%

Total 190

158

20%

191

161

19%

183

156

17%

Backlog





September 30,



2019

2018

% Change



Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average

Price



(Dollars in thousands)

West 2,438

$ 1,146,912

$ 470.4

1,908

$ 939,247

$ 492.3

28%

22%

(4)%

Mountain 1,537



768,317



499.9

1,373



717,988



522.9

12%

7%

(4)%

East 641



183,856



286.8

423



145,829



344.7

52%

26%

(17)%

Total 4,616

$ 2,099,085

$ 454.7

3,704

$ 1,803,064

$ 486.8

25%

16%

(7)%

Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)





September 30,

%



2019

2018

Change

Unsold:











Completed 82

129

(36)%

Under construction 255

311

(18)%

Total unsold started homes 337

440

(23)%

Sold homes under construction or completed 3,433

2,835

21%

Model homes under construction or completed 455

403

13%

Total homes completed or under construction 4,225

3,678

15%