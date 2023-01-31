M.D.C. HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES 2022 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

Record full year home sale revenues of $5.59 billion; Over $900 million of cash flow from operating activities; Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $1.28 billion

DENVER, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

"MDC generated net income of $562 million for fiscal year 2022, or $7.67 per diluted share, representing one of the most profitable years in our company's history," said MDC's Executive Chairman, Larry A. Mizel. "Home sale revenues increased 9% year-over-year helping us generate over $900 million of cash flow from operating activities. We ended the year with a debt to capital ratio of 32.6% and total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $1.28 billion."

Mr. Mizel continued, "While 2022 was a banner year for our company from a financial perspective, it was a challenging one for new home sales, as the combination of rising mortgage rates and overall economic uncertainty led to a sharp decline in order activity in the second half of the year. We began experiencing slower gross order and increased cancellation activity in the second and third quarters, and this carried into the fourth quarter. We did experience a rebound in order activity in December thanks to a more aggressive approach to pricing and incentives, an encouraging sign that price elasticity exists in our markets."

Mr. Mizel concluded, "As we head into the spring 2023 selling season, we have modified our strategy to focus more on quick move-in inventory as we believe that the majority of today's buyers want a shorter time between sale and close. In addition, we are requiring higher deposit amounts on build-to-order homes. We feel that these initiatives are the right approach for today's new home environment and should lead to better net sales results relative to the second half of 2022."

"Consistent with our operating strategy, we have been diligent in managing our land position to align with current market conditions." said David Mandarich, MDC's President and Chief Executive Officer. "By acting decisively, we generated considerable cash flow in 2022. This has positioned us well to capitalize on land acquisition opportunities that we believe will emerge during this industry downturn, likely with better pricing and terms than were previously available. As we work to bring these opportunities to fruition, we are also working closely with our trades and suppliers to reduce our build costs in this softer demand environment. By staying vigilant on our costs and land position, we have put ourselves in a position to weather the current slowdown and take advantage of an eventual recovery."

2022 Fourth Quarter Highlights and Comparisons to 2021 Fourth Quarter

Home sale revenues increased 4% to $1.49 billion from $1.44 billion

from Average selling price of deliveries up 8% to $582,000



Unit deliveries down 4% to 2,554

Homebuilding pretax income decreased 51% to $94.5 million from $193.5 million

from Gross margin from home sales decreased 850 basis points to 15.0% from 23.5%



Inventory impairments of $92.8 million in Q4 2022 vs $1.6 million in Q4 2021

in Q4 2022 vs in Q4 2021

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues ("SG&A rate") improved by 20 basis points to 8.9%

Net income of $79.8 million , or $1.08 per diluted share, down 51% from $162.7 million or $2.21 per diluted share

, or per diluted share, down 51% from or per diluted share Effective tax rate of 29.5% vs. 22.2%

Unit gross orders decreased 55% to 1,502 from 3,308

Cancellations as a percentage of beginning backlog increased to 24.6% from 8.7%



Gross order average selling price down approximately 1% to $551,000

2022 Full Year Highlights and Comparisons to 2021 Full Year

Home sale revenues increased 9% to $5.59 billion from $5.10 billion

from Unit deliveries down 3% to 9,710

Homebuilding pretax income increased 5% to $691.5 million from $659.7 million

from Gross margin from home sales of 22.4% vs. 23.1%



Inventory impairments of $121.9 million vs $1.6 million

vs

SG&A rate improved to 9.6% vs. 9.7%

Net income of $562.1 million , or $7.67 per diluted share, down 2% from $573.7 million or $7.83 per diluted share

, or per diluted share, down 2% from or per diluted share Effective tax rate of 26.0% vs. 23.7%

Cash flow from operating activities of $905.6 million compared to cash used in operating activities of $208.0 million

compared to cash used in operating activities of $208.0 million Dollar value of net new orders decreased 50% to $3.01 billion from $6.04 billion

2023 Outlook and Other Selected Information 1

Active subdivisions at December 31, 2022 up 20% year-over-year to 225

up 20% year-over-year to 225 Projected home deliveries for the 2023 first quarter between 1,500 and 1,600

Projected average selling price for 2023 first quarter unit deliveries between $550,000 and $560,000

and

Projected gross margin from home sales for the 2023 first quarter of approximately 18% to 19% (assuming no impairments or warranty adjustments)

Quarterly cash dividend of fifty cents ($0.50) per share declared on January 23, 2023

per share declared on Consistent record of stable or increasing dividends for more than 25 years

1 See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

About MDC

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 230,000 homebuyers since 1977. MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattle, Portland, Boise, Nashville, Austin, Albuquerque and Huntsville. MDC's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, including any statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, (1) general economic conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in consumer confidence, inflation or deflation and employment levels; (2) changes in business conditions experienced by MDC, including restrictions on business activities resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, cancellation rates, net home orders, home gross margins, land and home values and subdivision counts; (3) changes in interest rates, mortgage lending programs and the availability of credit; (4) changes in the market value of MDC's investments in marketable securities; (5) uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including repurchase requirements associated with HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation's sale of mortgage loans (6) the relative stability of debt and equity markets; (7) competition; (8) the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by MDC in its homebuilding operations; (9) the availability and cost of performance bonds and insurance covering risks associated with our business; (10) shortages and the cost of labor; (11) weather related slowdowns and natural disasters; (12) slow growth initiatives; (13) building moratoria; (14) governmental regulation, including orders addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the interpretation of tax, labor and environmental laws; (15) terrorist acts and other acts of war; (16) changes in energy prices; and (17) other factors over which MDC has little or no control. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties applicable to MDC's business is contained in MDC's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which is scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed in this press release will increase with the passage of time. MDC undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or webcasts should be consulted.

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Homebuilding:













Home sale revenues $ 1,487,279

$ 1,435,124

$ 5,586,264

$ 5,102,456 Home cost of sales (1,170,989)

(1,096,946)

(4,214,379)

(3,924,093) Inventory impairments (92,800)

(1,600)

(121,875)

(1,600) Total cost of sales (1,263,789)

(1,098,546)

(4,336,254)

(3,925,693) Gross profit 223,490

336,578

1,250,010

1,176,763 Selling, general and administrative expenses (131,797)

(130,023)

(536,395)

(493,993) Loss on debt retirement —

(11,421)

—

(23,571) Interest and other income 7,046

981

10,843

5,965 Other expense (4,258)

(2,595)

(32,991)

(5,476) Homebuilding pretax income 94,481

193,520

691,467

659,688

















Financial Services:













Revenues 32,262

30,767

131,723

152,212 Expenses (16,887)

(16,555)

(71,327)

(64,477) Other income (expense), net 3,364

1,416

7,991

4,271 Financial services pretax income 18,739

15,628

68,387

92,006

















Income before income taxes 113,220

209,148

759,854

751,694 Provision for income taxes (33,444)

(46,487)

(197,715)

(178,037) Net income $ 79,776

$ 162,661

$ 562,139

$ 573,657

















Comprehensive income $ 79,776

$ 162,661

$ 562,139

$ 573,657

















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 1.11

$ 2.30

$ 7.87

$ 8.13 Diluted $ 1.08

$ 2.21

$ 7.67

$ 7.83

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 71,646,237

70,303,149

71,035,558

70,174,281 Diluted 73,179,135

73,110,624

72,943,844

72,854,601

















Dividends declared per share $ 0.50

$ 0.50

$ 2.00

$ 1.67

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021









(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) ASSETS





Homebuilding:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 696,075

$ 485,839 Restricted cash 3,143

12,799 Marketable securities 443,712

— Trade and other receivables 116,364

98,580 Inventories:





Housing completed or under construction 1,722,061

1,917,616 Land and land under development 1,793,718

1,843,235 Total inventories 3,515,779

3,760,851 Property and equipment, net 63,730

60,561 Deferred tax assets, net 49,252

17,942 Prepaids and other assets 70,007

106,562 Total homebuilding assets 4,958,062

4,543,134 Financial Services:





Cash and cash equivalents 17,877

104,821 Marketable securities 117,388

— Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net 229,513

282,529 Other assets 40,432

33,044 Total financial services assets 405,210

420,394 Total Assets $ 5,363,272

$ 4,963,528 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Homebuilding:





Accounts payable $ 109,218

$ 149,488 Accrued and other liabilities 383,406

370,910 Revolving credit facility 10,000

10,000 Senior notes, net 1,482,576

1,481,781 Total homebuilding liabilities 1,985,200

2,012,179 Financial Services:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 110,536

97,903 Mortgage repurchase facility 175,752

256,300 Total financial services liabilities 286,288

354,203 Total Liabilities 2,271,488

2,366,382 Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 72,585,596 and 70,668,093 issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 726

707 Additional paid-in-capital 1,784,173

1,709,276 Retained earnings 1,306,885

887,163 Total Stockholders' Equity 3,091,784

2,597,146 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 5,363,272

$ 4,963,528

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

















(Dollars in thousands) Operating Activities:













Net income $ 79,776

$ 162,661

$ 562,139

$ 573,657 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Stock-based compensation expense 10,637

12,823

60,985

39,655 Depreciation and amortization 7,088

7,736

27,751

31,666 Inventory impairments 92,800

1,600

121,875

1,600 Project abandonment costs 4,371

2,510

33,129

5,417 Gain on sale of other assets —

—

—

(2,014) Amortization of discount of marketable debt securities (3,208)

—

(4,290)

— Loss on retirement of debt —

11,421

—

23,571 Deferred income tax expense (27,130)

(1,641)

(31,310)

(6,488) Net changes in assets and liabilities:













Trade and other receivables (2,463)

30,195

(21,784)

(25,334) Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net (38,680)

(33,608)

53,016

(49,973) Housing completed or under construction 505,348

29,179

186,265

(431,926) Land and land under development (75,662)

(381,112)

(95,402)

(502,781) Prepaids and other assets 39,786

(1,374)

31,736

8,545 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (30,970)

38,142

(18,464)

126,415 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 561,693

(121,468)

905,646

(207,990)

















Investing Activities:













Purchases of marketable securities (365,684)

—

(656,810)

— Maturities of marketable securities 100,000

—

100,000

— Proceeds from sale of other assets —

—

—

2,014 Purchases of property and equipment (7,646)

(6,665)

(29,075)

(29,693) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (273,330)

(6,665)

(585,885)

(27,679)

















Financing Activities:













Advances on mortgage repurchase facility, net (20,462)

40,506

(80,548)

53,910 Payments of senior notes —

(140,557)

—

(276,951) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes —

—

—

694,662 Dividend payments (35,632)

(35,340)

(142,417)

(118,529) Payments of deferred debt issuance costs —

—

—

(1,720) Issuance of shares under stock-based compensation programs, net 28,385

(663)

16,840

(16,216) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (27,709)

(136,054)

(206,125)

335,156

















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 260,654

(264,187)

113,636

99,487 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:













Beginning of period 456,441

867,646

603,459

503,972 End of period $ 717,095

$ 603,459

$ 717,095

$ 603,459

















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:













Homebuilding:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 696,075

$ 485,839

$ 696,075

$ 485,839 Restricted cash 3,143

12,799

3,143

12,799 Financial Services:













Cash and cash equivalents 17,877

104,821

17,877

104,821 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 717,095

$ 603,459

$ 717,095

$ 603,459

New Home Deliveries

Three Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

% Change

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price





































(Dollars in thousands) West 1,308

$ 756,109

$ 578.1

1,408

$ 770,695

$ 547.4

(7) %

(2) %

6 % Mountain 756

492,850

651.9

781

462,807

592.6

(3) %

6 %

10 % East 490

238,320

486.4

474

201,622

425.4

3 %

18 %

14 % Total 2,554

$ 1,487,279

$ 582.3

2,663

$ 1,435,124

$ 538.9

(4) %

4 %

8 %



Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

% Change

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price





































(Dollars in thousands) West 5,234

$ 3,024,056

$ 577.8

5,732

$ 2,964,766

$ 517.2

(9) %

2 %

12 % Mountain 2,616

1,689,376

645.8

2,770

1,567,198

565.8

(6) %

8 %

14 % East 1,860

872,832

469.3

1,480

570,492

385.5

26 %

53 %

22 % Total 9,710

$ 5,586,264

$ 575.3

9,982

$ 5,102,456

$ 511.2

(3) %

9 %

13 %

Net New Orders

Three Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

% Change

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Monthly Absorption Rate *

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Monthly Absorption Rate *

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Monthly Absorption Rate

















































(Dollars in thousands) West 155

$ 67,710

$ 436.8

0.39

1,424

$ 776,984

$ 545.6

4.70

(89) %

(91) %

(20) %

(92) % Mountain (37)

(25,924)

700.6

(0.24)

704

431,931

613.5

4.27

(105) %

(106) %

14 %

(106) % East 72

32,649

453.5

0.64

517

225,834

436.8

4.31

(86) %

(86) %

4 %

(85) % Total 190

$ 74,435

$ 391.8

0.29

2,645

$ 1,434,749

$ 542.4

4.50

(93) %

(95) %

(28) %

(94) %



Year Ended December31,

2022

2021

% Change

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Monthly Absorption Rate *

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Monthly Absorption Rate *

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Monthly Absorption Rate

















































(Dollars in thousands) West 2,909

$ 1,735,202

$ 596.5

2.01

6,238

$ 3,417,437

$ 547.8

5.25

(53) %

(49) %

9 %

(62) % Mountain 1,157

788,734

681.7

1.85

2,926

1,831,755

626.0

4.33

(60) %

(57) %

9 %

(57) % East 978

489,946

501.0

2.25

1,803

789,810

438.1

4.05

(46) %

(38) %

14 %

(44) % Total 5,044

$ 3,013,882

$ 597.5

2.02

10,967

$ 6,039,002

$ 550.7

4.75

(54) %

(50) %

9 %

(57) % *Calculated as total net new orders in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period

Active Subdivisions













Average Active Subdivisions

Active Subdivisions

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

%

December 31,

%

December 31,

%

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change West 134

96

40 %

133

101

32 %

120

99

21 % Mountain 53

54

(2) %

51

55

(7) %

52

56

(7) % East 38

37

3 %

37

40

(7) %

36

37

(3) % Total 225

187

20 %

222

196

13 %

208

192

8 %

Backlog

December 31,

2022

2021

% Change

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price





































(Dollars in thousands) West 1,891

$ 1,049,805

$ 555.2

4,216

$ 2,328,949

$ 552.4

(55) %

(55) %

— % Mountain 715

515,460

720.9

2,174

1,402,052

644.9

(67) %

(63) %

12 % East 368

187,629

509.9

1,250

567,695

454.2

(71) %

(67) %

12 % Total 2,974

$ 1,752,894

$ 589.4

7,640

$ 4,298,696

$ 562.7

(61) %

(59) %

5 %

Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)

December 31,

%

2022

2021

Change Unsold:









Completed 396

25

1,484 % Under construction 1,063

312

241 % Total unsold started homes 1,459

337

333 % Sold homes under construction or completed 2,756

6,379

(57) % Model homes under construction or completed 555

479

16 % Total homes completed or under construction 4,770

7,195

(34) %

Lots Owned and Optioned (including homes completed or under construction)

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021





Lots Owned

Lots Optioned

Total

Lots Owned

Lots Optioned

Total

Total % Change West 12,667

687

13,354

15,968

4,534

20,502

(35) % Mountain 5,398

1,561

6,959

6,660

4,171

10,831

(36) % East 3,534

1,455

4,989

4,304

2,443

6,747

(26) % Total 21,599

3,703

25,302

26,932

11,148

38,080

(34) %

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

























(Dollars in thousands) General and administrative expenses $ 66,614

$ 66,986

$ (372)

$ 292,349

$ 246,042

$ 46,307 General and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues 4.5 %

4.7 %

-20 bps

5.2 %

4.8 %

40 bps Marketing expenses $ 25,308

$ 26,240

$ (932)

$ 103,330

$ 104,435

$ (1,105) Marketing expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues 1.7 %

1.8 %

-10 bps

1.8 %

2.0 %

-20 bps Commissions expenses $ 39,875

$ 36,797

$ 3,078

$ 140,716

$ 143,516

$ (2,800) Commissions expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues 2.7 %

2.6 %

10 bps

2.5 %

2.8 %

-30 bps Total selling, general and administrative expenses $ 131,797

$ 130,023

$ 1,774

$ 536,395

$ 493,993

$ 42,402 Total selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues 8.9 %

9.1 %

-20 bps

9.6 %

9.7 %

-10 bps

Capitalized Interest

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

















(Dollars in thousands) Homebuilding interest incurred $ 17,419

$ 18,651

$ 69,450

$ 72,500 Less: Interest capitalized (17,419)

(18,651)

(69,450)

(72,500) Homebuilding interest expensed $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —















Interest capitalized, beginning of period $ 63,583

$ 57,435

$ 58,054

$ 52,777 Plus: Interest capitalized during period 17,419

18,651

69,450

72,500 Less: Previously capitalized interest included in home and land cost of sales (21,081)

(18,032)

(67,583)

(67,223) Interest capitalized, end of period $ 59,921

$ 58,054

$ 59,921

$ 58,054

