M.D.C. HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

DENVER, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"2023 is off to a great start," said MDC's Executive Chairman, Larry A. Mizel, "thanks to a combination of improved market conditions and strategic pricing initiatives, we have seen a rebound in homebuying activity to start the year. Net new orders in the first quarter increased significantly relative to the fourth quarter of 2022, as buyers returned to the market for the start of the spring selling season. Order momentum built as the quarter progressed, and we saw order totals increase on a sequential basis each month."

Mr. Mizel continued, "It was also a successful quarter from a delivery standpoint, as we closed 1,851 homes for the three-month period, well ahead of our stated guidance. Our teams did an excellent job overcoming supply chain obstacles and municipal delays to close homes in backlog in a timely manner. We also benefited from having more specs available for sale during the quarter, which led to an increase in quick move-in closings."

Mr. Mizel concluded, "We reported $81 million in net income for the first quarter, or $1.08 per diluted share. We also generated significant cash flow from operations, which boosted our cash and marketable securities balance at the end of the quarter to over $1.6 billion. We believe this puts us in a great position to continue our disciplined approach to growth while simultaneously funding our industry-leading dividend payout of $2.00 per share on an annualized basis."

"We continue to see several favorable fundamental and demographic trends in our markets driving new home demand," said David Mandarich, MDC's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Existing home inventory, which serves as competition for the new home market, remains scarce in most of our markets. Employment trends have been resilient, giving potential buyers the stable income and confidence needed to purchase a new home. In addition, many of the markets in which we build are seeing outsized growth, thanks to an influx of jobs and high-wage earners from other parts of the country. These industry positives, coupled with our more affordable product focus and strong balance sheet, give me confidence in the long-term outlook for MDC."

2023 First Quarter Highlights and Comparisons to 2022 First Quarter

• Home sale revenues of $1.02 billion compared to $1.24 billion

◦ Unit deliveries of 1,851 vs. 2,233

◦ Average selling price of deliveries of $551,000 vs. $556,000 • Homebuilding pretax income of $91.0 million compared to $188.5 million

◦ Gross margin from home sales of 16.8% vs. 25.7%

◦ Inventory impairments of $7.8 million vs. $0.6 million

◦ Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues ("SG&A rate") of 9.3% vs. 10.4% • Financial services pretax income of $18.0 million compared to $13.4 million • Net income of $80.7 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to $148.4 million, or $2.02 per diluted share

◦ Effective tax rate of 25.9% vs 26.5% • Dollar value of net new orders of $957.3 million compared to $1.84 billion

◦ Unit gross orders of 2,520 vs. 3,781

◦ Cancellations as a percentage gross sales of 29.9% vs. 16.7%

◦ Unit net orders of 1,767 vs. 3,151 • Cash flow from operating activities of $426.2 million compared to $118.1 million

2023 Outlook and Other Selected Information 1

• Projected home deliveries for the 2023 second quarter between 1,600 and 1,700

◦ Projected average selling price for 2023 second quarter unit deliveries of approximately $550,000

◦ Projected gross margin from home sales for the 2023 second quarter of approximately 17.0% (assuming no impairments or warranty adjustments) • Active subdivision count at March 31, 2023 of 236, up 18% year-over-year • Lots controlled of 22,942 at March 31, 2023, down 39% year-over-year • Quarterly cash dividend of fifty cents ($0.50) per share declared on April 17, 2023

◦ Consistent record of stable or increasing dividends for nearly 30 years





1 See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

About MDC

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 230,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, including any statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, (1) general economic conditions, changes in consumer confidence, inflation or deflation and employment levels; (2) changes in business conditions experienced by MDC, including cancellation rates, net home orders, home gross margins, land and home values and subdivision counts; (3) changes in interest rates, mortgage lending programs and the availability of credit; (4) changes in the market value of MDC's investments in marketable securities; (5) uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including repurchase requirements associated with HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation's sale of mortgage loans (6) the relative stability of debt and equity markets; (7) competition; (8) the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by MDC in its homebuilding operations; (9) the availability and cost of performance bonds and insurance covering risks associated with our business; (10) shortages and the cost of labor; (11) weather related slowdowns and natural disasters; (12) slow growth initiatives; (13) building moratoria; (14) governmental regulation, including orders addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the interpretation of tax, labor and environmental laws; (15) terrorist acts and other acts of war; (16) changes in energy prices; and (17) other factors over which MDC has little or no control. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties applicable to MDC's business is contained in MDC's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which is scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed in this press release will increase with the passage of time. MDC undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or webcasts should be consulted.

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022









(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Homebuilding:





Home sale revenues $ 1,020,016

$ 1,240,520 Home cost of sales (840,747)

(921,378) Inventory impairments (7,800)

(660) Total cost of sales (848,547)

(922,038) Gross profit 171,469

318,482 Selling, general and administrative expenses (94,988)

(129,314) Interest and other income 13,459

755 Other expense 1,059

(1,424) Homebuilding pretax income 90,999

188,499







Financial Services:





Revenues 29,486

29,131 Expenses (15,250)

(16,935) Other income, net 3,734

1,187 Financial services pretax income 17,970

13,383







Income before income taxes 108,969

201,882 Provision for income taxes (28,269)

(53,461) Net income $ 80,700

$ 148,421







Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax:





Unrealized gain (loss) related to available-for-sale debt securities 323

— Other comprehensive income (loss) 323

— Comprehensive income $ 81,023

$ 148,421







Earnings per share:





Basic $ 1.10

$ 2.09 Diluted $ 1.08

$ 2.02







Weighted average common shares outstanding:





Basic 72,647,659

70,766,146 Diluted 74,021,989

72,938,414







Dividends declared per share $ 0.50

$ 0.50

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022









(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) ASSETS





Homebuilding:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 781,738

$ 696,075 Restricted cash 2,268

3,143 Marketable securities 691,767

443,712 Trade and other receivables 67,865

116,364 Inventories:





Housing completed or under construction 1,585,951

1,722,061 Land and land under development 1,671,824

1,793,718 Total inventories 3,257,775

3,515,779 Property and equipment, net 63,787

63,730 Deferred tax asset, net 46,528

49,252 Prepaids and other assets 66,721

70,007 Total homebuilding assets 4,978,449

4,958,062 Financial Services:





Cash and cash equivalents 20,985

17,877 Marketable securities 117,610

117,388 Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net 166,252

229,513 Other assets 32,525

40,432 Total financial services assets 337,372

405,210 Total Assets $ 5,315,821

$ 5,363,272 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Homebuilding:





Accounts payable $ 119,351

$ 109,218 Accrued and other liabilities 342,167

383,406 Revolving credit facility 10,000

10,000 Senior notes, net 1,482,779

1,482,576 Total homebuilding liabilities 1,954,297

1,985,200 Financial Services:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 100,876

110,536 Mortgage repurchase facility 130,527

175,752 Total financial services liabilities 231,403

286,288 Total Liabilities 2,185,700

2,271,488 Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 73,087,335 and 72,585,596 issued and

outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 731

726 Additional paid-in-capital 1,778,025

1,784,173 Retained earnings 1,351,042

1,306,885 Accumulated other comprehensive income 323

— Total Stockholders' Equity 3,130,121

3,091,784 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 5,315,821

$ 5,363,272

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022









(Dollars in thousands) Operating Activities:





Net income $ 80,700

$ 148,421 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Stock-based compensation expense 5,498

14,882 Depreciation and amortization 5,500

6,652 Inventory impairments 7,800

660 Project abandonment costs (1,048)

1,434 Amortization of discount of marketable debt securities (8,472)

— Deferred income tax benefit 2,617

842 Net changes in assets and liabilities:





Trade and other receivables 55,868

(16,677) Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net 63,261

94,615 Housing completed or under construction 135,581

(277,187) Land and land under development 115,874

107,321 Prepaids and other assets 3,470

(20,479) Accounts payable and accrued other liabilities (40,485)

57,571 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 426,164

118,055







Investing Activities:





Purchases of marketable securities (434,374)

— Maturities of marketable securities 195,000

— Purchases of property and equipment (5,386)

(6,884) Net cash used in investing activities (244,760)

(6,884)







Financing Activities:





Proceeds from (payments on) mortgage repurchase facility, net (45,225)

(78,069) Dividend payments (36,543)

(35,583) Issuance of shares under stock-based compensation programs, net (11,740)

(12,628) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (93,508)

(126,280)







Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 87,896

(15,109) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:





Beginning of period 717,095

603,459 End of period $ 804,991

$ 588,350







Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:





Homebuilding:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 781,738

$ 474,447 Restricted cash 2,268

6,400 Financial Services:





Cash and cash equivalents 20,985

107,503 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 804,991

$ 588,350

New Home Deliveries



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

% Change

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price





































(Dollars in thousands) West 1,064

$ 577,933

$ 543.2

1,243

$ 707,311

$ 569.0

(14) %

(18) %

(5) % Mountain 487

301,155

618.4

548

335,128

611.5

(11) %

(10) %

1 % East 300

140,928

469.8

442

198,081

448.1

(32) %

(29) %

5 % Total 1,851

$ 1,020,016

$ 551.1

2,233

$ 1,240,520

$ 555.5

(17) %

(18) %

(1) %

Net New Orders



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

% Change

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Monthly Absorption Rate 1

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Monthly Absorption Rate 1

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Monthly Absorption Rate

















































(Dollars in thousands) West 1,012

$ 566,909

$ 560.2

2.47

1,704

$ 1,000,954

$ 587.4

5.54

(41) %

(43) %

(5) %

(55) % Mountain 410

237,546

579.4

2.47

920

581,971

632.6

5.63

(55) %

(59) %

(8) %

(56) % East 345

152,809

442.9

3.03

527

253,850

481.7

4.78

(35) %

(40) %

(8) %

(37) % Total 1,767

$ 957,264

$ 541.7

2.56

3,151

$ 1,836,775

$ 582.9

5.42

(44) %

(48) %

(7) %

(53) %

1 Calculated as total net new orders (gross orders less cancellations) in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period

Active Subdivisions















Average Active Subdivisions

Active Subdivisions

Three Months Ended

March 31,

%

March 31,

%

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change West 141

112

26 %

137

103

33 % Mountain 56

53

6 %

55

55

— % East 39

35

11 %

38

37

3 % Total 236

200

18 %

230

195

18 %

Backlog



March 31,

2023

2022

% Change

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price





































(Dollars in thousands) West 1,839

$ 1,020,206

$ 554.8

4,677

$ 2,651,123

$ 566.8

(61) %

(62) %

(2) % Mountain 638

444,681

697.0

2,546

1,668,048

655.2

(75) %

(73) %

6 % East 413

197,034

477.1

1,335

628,631

470.9

(69) %

(69) %

1 % Total 2,890

$ 1,661,921

$ 575.1

8,558

$ 4,947,802

$ 578.1

(66) %

(66) %

(1) %

Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)



March 31,

%

2023

2022

Change Unsold:









Completed 255

19

1,242 % Under construction 1,277

313

308 % Total unsold started homes 1,532

332

361 % Sold homes under construction or completed 2,493

7,445

(67) % Model homes under construction or completed 560

513

9 % Total homes completed or under construction 4,585

8,290

(45) %

Lots Owned and Optioned (including homes completed or under construction)



March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022





Lots Owned

Lots Optioned

Total

Lots Owned

Lots Optioned

Total

Total % Change West 11,766

422

12,188

15,548

4,237

19,785

(38) % Mountain 4,944

1,034

5,978

6,741

4,240

10,981

(46) % East 3,281

1,495

4,776

4,318

2,728

7,046

(32) % Total 19,991

2,951

22,942

26,607

11,205

37,812

(39) %

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

Change













(Dollars in thousands) General and administrative expenses $ 42,776

$ 71,983

$ (29,207) General and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues 4.2 %

5.8 %

-160 bps Marketing expenses $ 23,096

$ 25,632

$ (2,536) Marketing expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues 2.3 %

2.1 %

20 bps Commissions expenses $ 29,116

$ 31,699

$ (2,583) Commissions expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues 2.9 %

2.6 %

30 bps Total selling, general and administrative expenses $ 94,988

$ 129,314

$ (34,326) Total selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues 9.3 %

10.4 %

-110 bps

Capitalized Interest



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022









(Dollars in thousands) Homebuilding interest incurred $ 17,454

$ 17,258 Less: Interest capitalized (17,454)

(17,258) Homebuilding interest expensed $ —

$ —







Interest capitalized, beginning of period $ 59,921

$ 58,054 Plus: Interest capitalized during period 17,454

17,258 Less: Previously capitalized interest included in home cost of sales (16,065)

(14,844) Interest capitalized, end of period $ 61,310

$ 60,468

