M.D.C. HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

DENVER, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"MDC delivered another quarter of strong results in the second quarter of 2023, generating net income of $93 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, on home sale revenues of $1.1 billion," said MDC's Executive Chairman, Larry Mizel. "Net new orders increased on both a sequential and year-over-year basis in the quarter, thanks in large part to a sales pace of 3.1 homes per community per month. We feel that these results reflect both the health of the new home industry and the strength of our operations."

"The new home market continues to benefit from a lack of existing home supply, which has created a real opportunity for homebuilders to take market share and has helped to stabilize pricing," said David Mandarich, MDC's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe this dynamic can continue as long as rates stay at these higher levels, and existing homeowners opt to stay in their current homes. MDC is well positioned to take advantage of these conditions thanks to our focus on affordability and our strong presence in some of the best housing markets in the country."

"Given this favorable industry outlook, we have become more active in the land market, approving the purchase of over 1,300 lots in the second quarter," said Mr. Mizel. "These lots will help us in achieving our growth objectives and improving our size and scale in our markets. With over $1.8 billion in cash and marketable securities at the end of the quarter, we have ample liquidity to both expand our homebuilding operations and continue to fund our industry-leading quarterly dividend, which we just increased to $0.55 per share based on the strength of our results."

Mr. Mizel concluded, "For the first time in over two years, MDC achieved a sequential improvement in the average construction build time for those homes that closed in the quarter. Supply chain conditions and material availability have improved considerably since the pandemic, as we are now projecting a construction build time of under 180 days on homes that we are starting today. The improvement in building conditions, coupled with our increased emphasis on spec inventory, should result in better inventory turns and improved capital efficiency for our company."

2023 Second Quarter Highlights and Comparisons to 2022 Second Quarter

• Home sale revenues of $1.10 billion compared to $1.45 billion



◦ Unit deliveries of 2,009 vs. 2,536



◦ Average selling price of deliveries of $549,000 vs. $572,000

• Homebuilding pretax income of $92.1 million compared to $240.3 million



◦ Gross margin from home sales of 16.4% vs. 26.8%



◦ Inventory impairments of $13.5 million in the second quarter of 2023



◦ Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues ("SG&A rate") of 9.7% vs. 9.2%



◦ Project abandonment expense of $0.1 million vs $15.5 million

• Financial services pretax income of $21.0 million compared to $18.7 million

• Net income of $93.5 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, compared to $189.5 million, or $2.59 per diluted share



◦ Effective tax rate of 17.3% vs 26.8%

• Dollar value of net new orders increased 37% to $1.21 billion from $882.1 million



◦ Unit gross orders increased 21% to 2,717 from 2,237



◦ Cancellations as a percentage of gross orders of 20.2% vs. 37.2%



◦ Average selling price of gross orders decreased 10% to $552,000 from $617,000

• Cash flow from operating activities of $225.8 million compared to $53.0 million



2023 Outlook and Other Selected Information 1

• Projected home deliveries for the 2023 third quarter between 1,850 and 2,000



◦ Projected average selling price for 2023 third quarter unit deliveries of approximately $555,000



◦ Projected gross margin from home sales for the 2023 third quarter between 18.0% and 19.0% (assuming no impairments or warranty adjustments)

• Projected home deliveries for the 2023 full year of at least 8,000

• Active subdivision count at June 30, 2023 of 232, up 12% year-over-year

• Lots controlled of 22,309 at June 30, 2023, down 33% year-over-year

• Quarterly cash dividend of fifty-five cents ($0.55) per share declared on July 24, 2023



◦ Consistent record of stable or increasing dividends for nearly 30 years









About MDC

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this release, including any statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, (1) general economic conditions, changes in consumer confidence, inflation or deflation and employment levels; (2) changes in business conditions experienced by MDC, including cancellation rates, net home orders, home gross margins, land and home values and subdivision counts; (3) changes in interest rates, mortgage lending programs and the availability of credit; (4) changes in the market value of MDC's investments in marketable securities; (5) uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including repurchase requirements associated with HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation's sale of mortgage loans (6) the relative stability of debt and equity markets; (7) competition; (8) the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by MDC in its homebuilding operations; (9) the availability and cost of performance bonds and insurance covering risks associated with our business; (10) shortages and the cost of labor; (11) weather related slowdowns and natural disasters; (12) slow growth initiatives; (13) building moratoria; (14) governmental regulation, including orders addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the interpretation of tax, labor and environmental laws; (15) terrorist acts and other acts of war; (16) changes in energy prices; and (17) other factors over which MDC has little or no control. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties applicable to MDC's business is contained in MDC's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which is scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed in this press release will increase with the passage of time. MDC undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or webcasts should be consulted.

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Homebuilding:













Home sale revenues $ 1,103,470

$ 1,450,823

$ 2,123,486

$ 2,691,343 Home cost of sales (908,991)

(1,062,016)

(1,749,738)

(1,983,394) Inventory impairments (13,500)

—

(21,300)

(660) Total cost of sales (922,491)

(1,062,016)

(1,771,038)

(1,984,054) Gross profit 180,979

388,807

352,448

707,289 Selling, general and administrative expenses (106,733)

(133,849)

(201,721)

(263,163) Interest and other income 17,939

822

31,398

1,577 Other expense (127)

(15,509)

932

(16,933) Homebuilding pretax income 92,058

240,271

183,057

428,770















Financial Services:













Revenues 32,619

36,229

62,105

65,360 Expenses (15,487)

(18,801)

(30,737)

(35,736) Other income, net 3,860

1,264

7,594

2,451 Financial services pretax income 20,992

18,692

38,962

32,075















Income before income taxes 113,050

258,963

222,019

460,845 Provision for income taxes (19,557)

(69,421)

(47,826)

(122,882) Net income $ 93,493

$ 189,542

$ 174,193

$ 337,963















Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax:













Unrealized gain (loss) related to available-for-sale debt securities (233)

—

90

— Other comprehensive income (loss) (233)

—

90

— Comprehensive income $ 93,260

$ 189,542

$ 174,283

$ 337,963















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 1.28

$ 2.66

$ 2.38

$ 4.75 Diluted $ 1.24

$ 2.59

$ 2.33

$ 4.61















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 72,934,920

70,841,476

72,793,951

70,804,019 Diluted 74,956,026

72,881,012

74,500,489

72,945,748















Dividends declared per share $ 0.50

$ 0.50

$ 1.00

$ 1.00

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022









(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) ASSETS





Homebuilding:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,011,748

$ 696,075 Restricted cash 3,503

3,143 Marketable securities 597,152

443,712 Trade and other receivables 67,497

116,364 Inventories:





Housing completed or under construction 1,733,515

1,722,061 Land and land under development 1,411,753

1,793,718 Total inventories 3,145,268

3,515,779 Property and equipment, net 63,014

63,730 Deferred tax asset, net 46,607

49,252 Prepaids and other assets 68,073

70,007 Total homebuilding assets 5,002,862

4,958,062 Financial Services:





Cash and cash equivalents 140,615

17,877 Marketable securities 79,413

117,388 Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net 158,746

229,513 Other assets 31,895

40,432 Total financial services assets 410,669

405,210 Total Assets $ 5,413,531

$ 5,363,272 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Homebuilding:





Accounts payable $ 133,190

$ 109,218 Accrued and other liabilities 341,773

383,406 Revolving credit facility 10,000

10,000 Senior notes, net 1,482,985

1,482,576 Total homebuilding liabilities 1,967,948

1,985,200 Financial Services:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 101,329

110,536 Mortgage repurchase facility 123,151

175,752 Total financial services liabilities 224,480

286,288 Total Liabilities 2,192,428

2,271,488 Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 74,544,221 and 72,585,596 issued and

outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 745

726 Additional paid-in-capital 1,812,299

1,784,173 Retained earnings 1,407,969

1,306,885 Accumulated other comprehensive income 90

— Total Stockholders' Equity 3,221,103

3,091,784 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 5,413,531

$ 5,363,272

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

















(Dollars in thousands) Operating Activities:













Net income $ 93,493

$ 189,542

$ 174,193

$ 337,963 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Stock-based compensation expense 4,787

9,911

10,285

24,793 Depreciation and amortization 5,953

7,251

11,453

13,903 Inventory impairments 13,500

—

21,300

660 Project abandonment costs 130

15,515

(918)

16,949 Amortization of discount of marketable debt securities (10,384)

—

(18,856)

— Deferred income tax benefit (expense) (1)

365

2,616

1,207 Net changes in assets and liabilities:













Trade and other receivables 1,353

(5,655)

57,221

(22,332) Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net 7,506

(2,156)

70,767

92,459 Housing completed or under construction (149,176)

(191,114)

(13,595)

(468,301) Land and land under development 248,259

2,030

364,133

109,351 Prepaids and other assets (2,207)

14,704

1,263

(5,775) Accounts payable and accrued and other liabilities 12,552

12,612

(27,933)

70,183 Net cash provided by operating activities 225,765

53,005

651,929

171,060















Investing Activities:













Purchases of marketable securities (231,116)

—

(665,490)

— Maturities of marketable securities 374,000





569,000

— Purchases of property and equipment (5,164)

(6,814)

(10,550)

(13,698) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 137,720

(6,814)

(107,040)

(13,698)















Financing Activities:













Payments on mortgage repurchase facility, net (7,376)

(2,666)

(52,601)

(80,735) Dividend payments (36,566)

(35,580)

(73,109)

(71,163) Issuance of shares under stock-based compensation programs, net 31,332

(58)

19,592

(12,686) Net cash used in financing activities (12,610)

(38,304)

(106,118)

(164,584)















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 350,875

7,887

438,771

(7,222) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:













Beginning of period 804,991

588,350

717,095

603,459 End of period $ 1,155,866

$ 596,237

$ 1,155,866

$ 596,237















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:













Homebuilding:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,011,748

$ 475,254

$ 1,011,748

$ 475,254 Restricted cash 3,503

5,994

3,503

5,994 Financial Services:













Cash and cash equivalents 140,615

114,989

140,615

114,989 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,155,866

$ 596,237

$ 1,155,866

$ 596,237

New Home Deliveries

Three Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

% Change

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average

Price





































(Dollars in thousands) West 1,162

$ 616,559

$ 530.6

1,371

$ 788,279

$ 575.0

(15) %

(22) %

(8) % Mountain 539

346,070

642.1

665

437,001

657.1

(19) %

(21) %

(2) % East 308

140,841

457.3

500

225,543

451.1

(38) %

(38) %

1 % Total 2,009

$ 1,103,470

$ 549.3

2,536

$ 1,450,823

$ 572.1

(21) %

(24) %

(4) %



Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

% Change

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average

Price





































(Dollars in thousands) West 2,226

$ 1,194,492

$ 536.6

2,614

$ 1,495,590

$ 572.1

(15) %

(20) %

(6) % Mountain 1,026

647,225

630.8

1,213

772,129

636.5

(15) %

(16) %

(1) % East 608

281,769

463.4

942

423,624

449.7

(35) %

(33) %

3 % Total 3,860

$ 2,123,486

$ 550.1

4,769

$ 2,691,343

$ 564.3

(19) %

(21) %

(3) %

Net New Orders

Three Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

% Change

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Monthly Absorption Rate 1

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Monthly Absorption

Rate 1

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Monthly Absorption Rate

















































(Dollars in thousands) West 1,341

$ 761,926

$ 568.2

3.20

857

$ 543,584

$ 634.3

2.45

56 %

40 %

(10) %

31 % Mountain 474

286,350

604.1

2.85

277

196,340

708.8

1.79

71 %

46 %

(15) %

59 % East 352

158,164

449.3

3.17

270

142,221

526.7

2.63

30 %

11 %

(15) %

21 % Total 2,167

$ 1,206,440

$ 556.7

3.10

1,404

$ 882,145

$ 628.3

2.31

54 %

37 %

(11) %

34 %



Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

% Change

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Monthly Absorption Rate 1

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Monthly Absorption

Rate 1

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Monthly Absorption Rate

















































(Dollars in thousands) West 2,353

$ 1,337,435

$ 568.4

2.84

2,561

$ 1,574,372

$ 614.7

3.91

(8) %

(15) %

(8) %

(27) % Mountain 884

528,139

597.4

2.66

1,197

799,482

667.9

3.76

(26) %

(34) %

(11) %

(29) % East 697

313,257

449.4

3.12

797

399,780

501.6

3.73

(13) %

(22) %

(10) %

(17) % Total 3,934

$ 2,178,831

$ 553.8

2.85

4,555

$ 2,773,634

$ 608.9

3.83

(14) %

(21) %

(9) %

(26) %

1 Calculated as total net new orders (gross orders less cancellations) in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period.

Active Subdivisions













Average Active Subdivisions

Average Active Subdivisions

Active Subdivisions

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

%

June 30,

%

June 30,

%

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change West 142

122

16 %

140

117

20 %

138

109

27 % Mountain 56

51

10 %

56

52

8 %

55

53

4 % East 34

34

— %

37

34

9 %

37

36

3 % Total 232

207

12 %

233

203

15 %

230

198

16 %

Backlog

June 30,

2023

2022

% Change

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price





































(Dollars in thousands) West 2,018

$ 1,163,697

$ 576.7

4,163

$ 2,438,184

$ 585.7

(52) %

(52) %

(2) % Mountain 573

385,027

671.9

2,158

1,450,194

672.0

(73) %

(73) %

— % East 457

214,658

469.7

1,105

549,721

497.5

(59) %

(61) %

(6) % Total 3,048

$ 1,763,382

$ 578.5

7,426

$ 4,438,099

$ 597.6

(59) %

(60) %

(3) %

Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)

June 30,

%

2023

2022

Change Unsold:









Completed 184

46

300 % Under construction 1,971

607

225 % Total unsold started homes 2,155

653

230 % Sold homes under construction or completed 2,691

7,007

(62) % Model homes under construction or completed 558

524

6 % Total homes completed or under construction 5,404

8,184

(34) %

Lots Owned and Optioned (including homes completed or under construction)

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022





Lots Owned

Lots Optioned

Total

Lots Owned

Lots Optioned

Total

Total % Change West 10,795

687

11,482

15,027

1,963

16,990

(32) % Mountain 4,552

1,637

6,189

6,696

2,961

9,657

(36) % East 3,197

1,441

4,638

4,111

2,372

6,483

(28) % Total 18,544

3,765

22,309

25,834

7,296

33,130

(33) %

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

(Dollars in thousands) General and administrative expenses $ 52,205

$ 72,894

$ (20,689)

$ 94,981

$ 144,877

$ (49,896) General and administrative expenses as a percentage of

home sale revenues 4.7 %

5.0 %

-30 bps

4.5 %

5.4 %

-90 bps Marketing expenses $ 22,637

$ 26,035

$ (3,398)

$ 45,733

$ 51,667

$ (5,934) Marketing expenses as a percentage of home sale

revenues 2.1 %

1.8 %

30 bps

2.2 %

1.9 %

30 bps Commissions expenses $ 31,891

$ 34,920

$ (3,029)

$ 61,007

$ 66,619

$ (5,612) Commissions expenses as a percentage of home sale

revenues 2.9 %

2.4 %

50 bps

2.9 %

2.5 %

40 bps Total selling, general and administrative expenses $ 106,733

$ 133,849

$ (27,116)

$ 201,721

$ 263,163

$ (61,442) Total selling, general and administrative expenses as a

percentage ofhome sale revenues 9.7 %

9.2 %

50 bps

9.5 %

9.8 %

-30 bps

Capitalized Interest

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

















(Dollars in thousands) Homebuilding interest incurred $ 17,450

$ 17,382

$ 34,904

$ 34,640 Less: Interest capitalized (17,450)

(17,382)

(34,904)

(34,640) Homebuilding interest expensed $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —















Interest capitalized, beginning of period $ 61,310

$ 60,468

$ 59,921

$ 58,054 Plus: Interest capitalized during period 17,450

17,382

34,904

34,640 Less: Previously capitalized interest included in home cost of sales (16,807)

(15,681)

(32,872)

(30,525) Interest capitalized, end of period $ 61,953

$ 62,169

$ 61,953

$ 62,169

