M.D.C. Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results, Dividend Increase, And Management Promotions

Larry A. Mizel, MDC's newly appointed Executive Chairman, stated, "MDC posted another quarter of significant top and bottom line growth in the third quarter of 2020. Home sales revenue grew 33% year-over-year, while net income rose at nearly three times that rate thanks to the operational leverage we were able to achieve in the quarter. Both our home sale gross margin and our SG&A leverage improved during the quarter, a testament to our ability to drive revenue growth while keeping costs in check."

Mr. Mizel continued, "We experienced extremely strong order activity in the third quarter, with net new orders up 73% year-over-year on an absorption pace of 6.1 homes per community per month. The demand has been broad-based both from a geographic and buyer segment standpoint, allowing us to implement price increases at a majority of our communities during the quarter. We believe this demand is being driven by a number of factors, including low interest rates, scarce resale inventory and an accelerating demographic shift towards homebuying."

Mr. Mizel concluded, "MDC remains well positioned to take advantage of the shifts we are seeing in our industry thanks to our focus on the more affordable segments of the market, our geographic footprint and our build-to-order operating model. The favorable industry fundamentals we are experiencing coupled with our market positioning and strategic focus has our Company primed for growth. With a backlog sales value at the end of the quarter nearly 50% higher than a year ago, we expect to end 2020 on a strong note and carry that momentum into 2021."

Dividend Increase

The Company also announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of forty cents ($0.40) per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 to shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020.

Mr. Mizel said, "The dividend increase this quarter reflects our continued confidence in the time-tested operating strategy that we execute at the Company. The dividend has been a key element in our long-standing efforts to generate strong risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders."

Management Promotions and Changes

Additionally, the Company disclosed a number of promotions and changes with the Company's senior management team.

Mr. Mizel will continue his leadership role with MDC as the newly appointed Executive Chairman. As Executive Chairman, Mr. Mizel will continue to be actively involved in all aspects of the Company's operations and continue to set the strategic direction for MDC. Mr. Mizel founded the Company in 1972 and has served as a Director and Chairman since that time.

David D. Mandarich has been appointed as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of MDC. Mr. Mandarich has been associated with the Company since 1977 and has served as President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company since 1999. He has also served as a member of the Company's Board of Directors for 35 years.

Rebecca Givens has been appointed as Senior Vice President and General Counsel of MDC, following the retirement of Michael Touff, who served in the role for more than 25 years. Ms. Givens joins the Company with over 30 years of experience in the Legal field, most recently as Senior Vice President & General Counsel for Spectrum Retirement Communities.

Staci Woolsey has been appointed as Chief Accounting Officer of MDC. In this role, Staci will have oversight over corporate and divisional accounting, financial reporting, planning and analysis, audit and office administration. Ms. Woolsey joined the Company in November 2018 as Vice President and Corporate Controller and is an accomplished finance executive with more than twenty years of global accounting, finance and leadership experience.

David Viger has been promoted to serve as Chief Operating Officer for Richmond American Homes. In this new role, Mr. Viger will have direct management responsibility for most of MDC's Richmond American subsidiaries. Mr. Viger joined the Company in 2004 and, prior to his promotion to Regional President in 2015, served as Division President for several different markets across the country.

Anthony Berris has been promoted to President of Financial Services, continuing in his role as President of HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation ("HMC") but also adding increased oversight responsibility over our other four financial services entities. Anthony joined HMC in 2006 and was promoted to President of HMC in 2012.

Dawn Huth has been promoted to Senior Vice President of National Finance for Richmond American Homes, overseeing the division finance function for our homebuilding operations. She joined the Company in 2009 in an Audit Management role, and in 2014 she was promoted to Vice President of Division Finance.

"The promotion of key leaders in our organization is a critical step in the evolution of our Company," said Mr. Mizel. "As a part of our expanding leadership team, I am confident that they will help continue MDC's long-standing excellence in generating strong risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders."

Mr. Mizel concluded, "On behalf of the Board of Directors and executive management team, I want to express my sincere gratitude to Michael Touff, who is retiring after 26 years of service to our Company. Michael's leadership and counsel will be missed and we wish him all the best in his retirement."

2020 Third Quarter Highlights and Comparisons to 2019 Third Quarter

• Home sale revenues increased 33% to $1.0 billion from $750.3 million

• Unit deliveries up 25% to 2,147

• Average selling price of deliveries up 6% to $466,000 • Homebuilding pretax income increased 109% to $101.7 million from $48.7 million

• Gross margin from home sales increased 170 basis points to 20.5% from 18.8%

• Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues ("SG&A rate") improved by 200 basis points to 10.4% • Financial services pretax income increased 73% to $24.4 million vs. $14.1 million • Net income of $98.9 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, up 96% from $50.6 million or $0.79 per diluted share

• Effective tax rate of 21.5% vs. 19.5% • Dollar value of net new orders increased 89% to $1.65 billion from $871.7 million

• Unit net orders increased 73% to 3,515

• Average selling price of net orders up 10% • Dollar value of ending backlog up 47% to $3.08 billion from $2.10 billion

• Unit backlog increased 41% to 6,511

• Average selling price of homes in backlog up 4%



2020/2021 Outlook and Other Selected Information1



• Home deliveries for the 2020 fourth quarter between 2,400 and 2,600

• Average selling price for 2020 fourth quarter unit deliveries exceeding $460,000

• Gross margin from home sales for the 2020 fourth quarter approaching 21% (excluding impairments and warranty adjustments) • Preliminary target of at least 10,000 home deliveries for 2021 • Lots controlled of 26,830 at September 30, 2020, up 8% year-over-year • Quarterly cash dividend of forty cents ($0.40) per share declared on October 26, 2020, up 21% from the prior quarter and 33% from the prior year



1 See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

About MDC

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 210,000 homebuyers since 1977. MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattle and Portland. The Company's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, including any statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, (1) general economic conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in consumer confidence, inflation or deflation and employment levels; (2) changes in business conditions experienced by MDC, including restrictions on business activities resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, cancellation rates, net home orders, home gross margins, land and home values and subdivision counts; (3) changes in interest rates, mortgage lending programs and the availability of credit; (4) changes in the market value of MDC's investments in marketable securities; (5) uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including repurchase requirements associated with HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation's sale of mortgage loans (6) the relative stability of debt and equity markets; (7) competition; (8) the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by MDC in its homebuilding operations; (9) the availability and cost of performance bonds and insurance covering risks associated with our business; (10) shortages and the cost of labor; (11) weather related slowdowns and natural disasters; (12) slow growth initiatives; (13) building moratoria; (14) governmental regulation, including orders addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the interpretation of tax, labor and environmental laws; (15) terrorist acts and other acts of war; (16) changes in energy prices; and (17) other factors over which MDC has little or no control. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties applicable to MDC's business is contained in MDC's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which is scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed in this press release will increase with the passage of time. MDC undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or webcasts should be consulted.

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Homebuilding:













Home sale revenues $ 1,000,549



$ 750,274



$ 2,584,392



$ 2,130,396

Home cost of sales (795,172)



(609,316)



(2,061,608)



(1,724,040)

Inventory impairments —



—



—



(610)

Total cost of sales (795,172)



(609,316)



(2,061,608)



(1,724,650)

Gross profit 205,377



140,958



522,784



405,746

Selling, general and administrative expenses (103,632)



(92,716)



(285,269)



(257,689)

Interest and other income 756



2,336



3,365



7,491

Other expense (851)



(1,887)



(4,640)



(4,188)

Homebuilding pretax income 101,650



48,691



236,240



151,360

















Financial Services:













Revenues 36,803



22,388



91,653



58,389

Expenses (13,294)



(10,352)



(36,401)



(28,883)

Other income (expense), net 859



2,079



(5,274)



11,877

Financial services pretax income 24,368



14,115



49,978



41,383

















Income before income taxes 126,018



62,806



286,218



192,743

Provision for income taxes (27,080)



(12,226)



(66,124)



(47,020)

Net income $ 98,938



$ 50,580



$ 220,094



$ 145,723

















Comprehensive income $ 98,938



$ 50,580



$ 220,094



$ 145,723

















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 1.54



$ 0.81



$ 3.46



$ 2.36

Diluted $ 1.49



$ 0.79



$ 3.37



$ 2.29

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 63,868,486



61,978,195



63,129,077



61,422,925

Diluted 65,824,910



63,968,215



64,969,855



63,360,535

















Dividends declared per share $ 0.33



$ 0.30



$ 0.99



$ 0.90



M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019









(Dollars in thousands, except

per share amounts) ASSETS





Homebuilding:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 432,277



$ 424,186

Restricted cash 19,732



14,279

Trade and other receivables 90,609



65,829

Inventories:





Housing completed or under construction 1,423,855



1,036,191

Land and land under development 1,221,854



1,330,384

Total inventories 2,645,709



2,366,575

Property and equipment, net 64,024



60,414

Deferred tax asset, net 13,297



21,768

Prepaid and other assets 78,421



78,358

Total homebuilding assets 3,344,069



3,031,409

Financial Services:





Cash and cash equivalents 70,435



35,747

Marketable securities —



56,747

Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net 160,506



197,021

Other assets 37,764



17,432

Total financial services assets 268,705



306,947

Total Assets $ 3,612,774



$ 3,338,356

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Homebuilding:





Accounts payable $ 103,260



$ 87,364

Accrued and other liabilities 259,261



245,940

Revolving credit facility 10,000



15,000

Senior notes, net 1,037,225



989,422

Total homebuilding liabilities 1,409,746



1,337,726

Financial Services:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 84,168



68,529

Mortgage repurchase facility 130,861



149,616

Total financial services liabilities 215,029



218,145

Total Liabilities 1,624,775



1,555,871

Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding —



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 64,865,577 and 62,574,961 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 649



626

Additional paid-in-capital 1,397,220



1,348,733

Retained earnings 590,130



433,126

Total Stockholders' Equity 1,987,999



1,782,485

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,612,774



$ 3,338,356



M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

















(Dollars in thousands) Operating Activities:













Net income $ 98,938



$ 50,580



$ 220,094



$ 145,723

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Stock-based compensation expense 8,608



9,795



18,536



18,178

Depreciation and amortization 7,354



5,537



18,881



15,478

Inventory impairments —



—



—



610

Net (gain) loss on marketable equity securities —



(767)



8,285



(7,934)

Deferred income tax expense 6,531



1,729



8,493



9,488

Net changes in assets and liabilities:













Trade and other receivables 5,933



(4,646)



(17,512)



(4,682)

Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net 13,061



(7,683)



36,515



32,191

Housing completed or under construction (153,440)



(133,221)



(387,269)



(251,749)

Land and land under development 13,792



(34,899)



108,710



(10,461)

Prepaid and other assets (21,523)



317



(20,314)



(3,889)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (5,516)



24,475



35,023



23,929

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (26,262)



(88,783)



29,442



(33,118)

















Investing Activities:













Purchases of marketable securities —



(5,224)



(10,804)



(10,340)

Sales of marketable securities —



1,220



59,266



6,277

Purchases of property and equipment (7,917)



(6,268)



(20,885)



(20,128)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (7,917)



(10,272)



27,577



(24,191)

















Financing Activities:













Payments on mortgage repurchase facility, net (11,233)



7,432



(18,755)



(26,344)

Payments on homebuilding line of credit, net —



—



(5,000)



—

Repayment of senior notes —



—



(250,000)



—

Proceeds from issuance of senior notes —



—



298,050



—

Dividend payments (21,374)



(18,701)



(63,056)



(54,337)

Issuance of shares under stock-based compensation programs, net 28,642



16,304



29,974



16,304

Net cash (used in) financing activities (3,965)



(12,293)



(8,787)



(64,377)

















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (38,144)



(111,348)



48,232



(121,686)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:













Beginning of period 560,588



459,801



474,212



470,139

End of period $ 522,444



$ 348,453



$ 522,444



$ 348,453

















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:













Homebuilding:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 432,277



$ 285,338



$ 432,277



$ 285,338

Restricted cash 19,732



16,325



19,732



16,325

Financial Services:



-







Cash and cash equivalents 70,435



46,790



70,435



46,790

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 522,444



$ 348,453



$ 522,444



$ 348,453



New Home Deliveries



Three Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

% Change

Homes

Home Sale

Revenues

Average

Price

Homes

Home Sale

Revenues

Average

Price

Homes

Home

Sale

Revenues

Average

Price





































(Dollars in thousands) West 1,135



$ 552,319



$ 486.6



927



$ 410,414



$ 442.7



22 %

35 %

10 % Mountain 677



347,095



512.7



537



263,802



491.2



26 %

32 %

4 % East 335



101,135



301.9



249



76,058



305.5



35 %

33 %

(1) % Total 2,147



$ 1,000,549



$ 466.0



1,713



$ 750,274



$ 438.0



25 %

33 %

6 %





Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

% Change

Homes

Home Sale

Revenues

Average

Price

Homes

Home Sale

Revenues

Average

Price

Homes

Home

Sale

Revenues

Average

Price





































(Dollars in thousands) West 3,023



$ 1,447,934



$ 479.0



2,464



$ 1,164,502



$ 472.6



23 %

24 %

1 % Mountain 1,720



886,619



515.5



1,480



760,470



513.8



16 %

17 %

0 % East 851



249,839



293.6



641



205,424



320.5



33 %

22 %

(8) % Total 5,594



$ 2,584,392



$ 462.0



4,585



$ 2,130,396



$ 464.6



22 %

21 %

(1) %

Net New Orders



Three Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

% Change

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate *

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate *

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate

















































(Dollars in thousands) West 1,955



$ 932,111



$ 476.8



6.58

1,168



$ 516,000



$ 441.8



4.09

67 %

81 %

8 %

61 % Mountain 1,051



542,375



516.1



5.70

565



271,800



481.1



2.86

86 %

100 %

7 %

99 % East 509



176,896



347.5



5.39

303



83,896



276.9



3.58

68 %

111 %

26 %

50 % Total 3,515



$ 1,651,382



$ 469.8



6.10

2,036



$ 871,696



$ 428.1



3.59

73 %

89 %

10 %

70 %



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

% Change

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate *

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate *

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate

















































(Dollars in thousands) West 4,646



$ 2,265,557



$ 487.6



5.47

3,379



$ 1,543,584



$ 456.8



4.14

37 %

47 %

7 %

32 % Mountain 2,502



1,309,176



523.3



4.39

1,974



960,109



486.4



3.30

27 %

36 %

8 %

33 % East 1,156



393,913



340.8



4.23

912



268,578



294.5



4.02

27 %

47 %

16 %

5 % Total 8,304



$ 3,968,646



$ 477.9



4.91

6,265



$ 2,772,271



$ 442.5



3.82

33 %

43 %

8 %

28 %



*Calculated as total net new orders in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period

Active Subdivisions















Average Active Subdivisions

Average Active Subdivisions

Active Subdivisions

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

%

September 30,

%

September 30,

%

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change West 102



93



10 %

99



96



3 %

94



92



2 % Mountain 61



67



(9) %

62



66



(6) %

63



66



(5) % East 31



30



3 %

32



29



10 %

30



25



20 % Total 194



190



2 %

193



191



1 %

187



183



2 %

Backlog



September 30,

2020

2019

% Change

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price





































(Dollars in thousands) West 3,646



$ 1,743,547



$ 478.2



2,438



$ 1,146,912



$ 470.4



50 %

52 %

2 % Mountain 1,993



$ 1,033,264



518.4



1,537



$ 768,317



499.9



30 %

34 %

4 % East 872



$ 298,965



342.9



641



$ 183,856



286.8



36 %

63 %

20 % Total 6,511



$ 3,075,776



$ 472.4



4,616



$ 2,099,085



$ 454.7



41 %

47 %

4 %

Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)



September 30,

%

2020

2019

Change Unsold:









Completed 74



82



(10) % Under construction 129



255



(49) % Total unsold started homes 203



337



(40) % Sold homes under construction or completed 4,540



3,433



32 % Model homes under construction or completed 505



455



11 % Total homes completed or under construction 5,248



4,225



24 %

Lots Owned and Optioned (including homes completed or under construction)



September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019





Lots

Owned

Lots

Optioned

Total

Lots

Owned

Lots

Optioned

Total

Total

% Change West 10,140



3,280



13,420



9,128



2,203



11,331



18 % Mountain 6,217



2,708



8,925



6,456



3,139



9,595



(7) % East 2,716



1,769



4,485



2,014



2,003



4,017



12 % Total 19,073



7,757



26,830



17,598



7,345



24,943



8 %

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

























(Dollars in thousands) General and administrative expenses $ 45,980



$ 46,951



$ (971)



$ 131,488



$ 128,849



$ 2,639

General and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues 4.6 %

6.3 %

-170 bps



5.1 %

6.0 %

-90 bps

Marketing expenses $ 24,725



$ 20,457



$ 4,268



$ 68,828



$ 58,266



$ 10,562

Marketing expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues 2.5 %

2.7 %

-20 bps



2.7 %

2.7 %

0 bps

Commissions expenses $ 32,927



$ 25,308



$ 7,619



$ 84,953



$ 70,574



$ 14,379

Commissions expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues 3.3 %

3.4 %

-10 bps



3.3 %

3.3 %

0 bps

Total selling, general and administrative expenses $ 103,632



$ 92,716



$ 10,916



$ 285,269



$ 257,689



$ 27,580

Total selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues 10.4 %

12.4 %

-200 bps



11.0 %

12.1 %

-110 bps



Capitalized Interest



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

















(Dollars in thousands) Homebuilding interest incurred $ 14,799



$ 15,879



$ 46,427



$ 47,890

Less: Interest capitalized (14,799)



(15,879)



(46,427)



(47,890)

Homebuilding interest expensed $ —



$ —



$ —



$ —

















Interest capitalized, beginning of period $ 56,929



$ 58,193



$ 55,310



$ 54,845

Plus: Interest capitalized during period 14,799



15,879



46,427



47,890

Less: Previously capitalized interest included in home cost of sales (16,511)



(14,451)



(46,520)



(43,114)

Interest capitalized, end of period $ 55,217



$ 59,621



$ 55,217



$ 59,621



