M.D.C. HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

DENVER, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thursday, October 26, 2023. M.D.C Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"MDC delivered another quarter of strong profitability, generating net income of $107.3 million, or $1.40 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2023," said MDC's Executive Chairman, Larry Mizel. "Home sale revenues were $1.09 billion on new home deliveries of 1,968 at an average sales price of $552,000. Gross margin from home sales improved 280 basis points from the second quarter of 2023 to 19.2%, while SG&A as a percent of home sale revenues improved on both a sequential and year-over-year basis to 9.3%. These results further demonstrate our ability to deliver solid profitability in a high interest rate environment."

"Net new orders improved considerably from the prior year period, thanks to a significant reduction in cancellations and our use of financing incentives that lessened the impact of higher mortgage rates for our buyers," said David Mandarich MDC's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our sales pace for the quarter was 2.4 homes per community per month and was fairly consistent across our homebuilding footprint. We continue to see motivated buyers in our markets, provided we can meet their affordability needs."

"Despite the challenges that higher interest rates present, I remain confident in our company's outlook," said Mr. Mizel. "The US economy has shown great resilience in terms of GDP growth and job creation, while home prices nationally have held firm. The new home market continues to benefit from a lack of existing home supply, and large public builders like MDC are poised to gain market share. We plan on taking advantage of this opportunity in the coming quarters and therefore have increased our land acquisition efforts."

Mr. Mizel concluded, "Our average build time for homes that closed in the quarter improved significantly as compared to the second quarter. This improvement, coupled with our increased focus on spec home production, has led to better inventory turns and cash generation. Our cash and marketable securities balance at the end of the quarter stood at $1.78 billion, giving us ample liquidity to reinvest in our operations and pay our industry-leading dividend of $2.20 on an annualized basis. The progress we made this quarter has us well positioned to end 2023 on a strong note and carry the momentum into the new year."

2023 Third Quarter Highlights and Comparisons to 2022 Third Quarter

Home sale revenues of $1.09 billion compared to $1.41 billion Unit deliveries of 1,968 vs. 2,387 Average selling price of deliveries of $552,000 vs. $590,000

compared to Homebuilding pretax income of $127.4 million compared to $168.2 million Gross margin from home sales of 19.2% vs. 22.7% Inventory impairments of $6.2 million vs $28.4 million Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues ("SG&A rate") of 9.3% vs. 10.0% Project abandonment expense of $11.8 million in the third quarter of 2022

compared to Financial services pretax income of $12.4 million compared to $17.6 million

compared to Net income of $107.3 million , or $1.40 per diluted share, compared to $144.4 million , or $1.98 per diluted share Effective tax rate of 23.2% vs 22.3%

, or per diluted share, compared to , or per diluted share Dollar value of net new orders increased 532% to $965.5 million from $152.8 million Unit gross orders increased 42% to 2,227 from 1,569 Cancellations as a percentage of gross orders of 23.9% vs. 80.9% Average selling price of gross orders decreased 4% to $560,000 from $583,000

from

2023 Outlook and Other Selected Information 1

Projected home deliveries for the 2023 fourth quarter between 2,200 and 2,400 Projected average selling price for 2023 fourth quarter unit deliveries of between $545,000 and $555,000 Projected gross margin from home sales for the 2023 fourth quarter between 18.0% and 19.5% (assuming no impairments or warranty adjustments)

Active subdivision count at September 30, 2023 of 235, up 7% year-over-year

of 235, up 7% year-over-year Lots controlled of 22,353 at September 30, 2023 , down 24% year-over-year

, down 24% year-over-year Quarterly cash dividend of fifty-five cents ($0.55) per share declared on October 23, 2023 Consistent record of stable or increasing dividends for nearly 30 years

per share declared on

1 See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

About MDC

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, including any statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, (1) general economic conditions, changes in consumer confidence, inflation or deflation and employment levels; (2) changes in business conditions experienced by MDC, including cancellation rates, net home orders, home gross margins, land and home values and subdivision counts; (3) changes in interest rates, mortgage lending programs and the availability of credit; (4) changes in the market value of MDC's investments in marketable securities; (5) uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including repurchase requirements associated with HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation's sale of mortgage loans (6) the relative stability of debt and equity markets; (7) competition; (8) the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by MDC in its homebuilding operations; (9) the availability and cost of performance bonds and insurance covering risks associated with our business; (10) shortages and the cost of labor; (11) weather related slowdowns and natural disasters; (12) slow growth initiatives; (13) building moratoria; (14) governmental regulation, including orders addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the interpretation of tax, labor and environmental laws; (15) terrorist acts and other acts of war; (16) changes in energy prices; and (17) other factors over which MDC has little or no control. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties applicable to MDC's business is contained in MDC's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, which is scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed in this press release will increase with the passage of time. MDC undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or webcasts should be consulted.

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Homebuilding:













Home sale revenues $ 1,087,050

$ 1,407,642

$ 3,210,536

$ 4,098,985 Home cost of sales (872,624)

(1,059,996)

(2,622,362)

(3,043,390) Inventory impairments (6,200)

(28,415)

(27,500)

(29,075) Total cost of sales (878,824)

(1,088,411)

(2,649,862)

(3,072,465) Gross profit 208,226

319,231

560,674

1,026,520 Selling, general and administrative expenses (101,311)

(141,435)

(303,032)

(404,598) Interest and other income 20,414

2,220

51,812

3,797 Other income (expense) 55

(11,800)

987

(28,733) Homebuilding pretax income 127,384

168,216

310,441

596,986















Financial Services:













Revenues 23,769

34,101

85,874

99,461 Expenses (15,494)

(18,704)

(46,231)

(54,440) Other income, net 4,148

2,176

11,742

4,627 Financial services pretax income 12,423

17,573

51,385

49,648















Income before income taxes 139,807

185,789

361,826

646,634 Provision for income taxes (32,502)

(41,389)

(80,328)

(164,271) Net income $ 107,305

$ 144,400

$ 281,498

$ 482,363















Other comprehensive income net of tax:













Unrealized gain related to available-for-sale debt securities 1

—

91

— Other comprehensive income 1

—

91

— Comprehensive income $ 107,306

$ 144,400

$ 281,589

$ 482,363















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 1.44

$ 2.03

$ 3.82

$ 6.78 Diluted $ 1.40

$ 1.98

$ 3.73

$ 6.59















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 74,198,016

70,880,405

73,265,878

70,829,761 Diluted 76,253,178

72,729,453

75,106,356

72,892,635















Dividends declared per share $ 0.55

$ 0.50

$ 1.55

$ 1.50

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022









(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) ASSETS





Homebuilding:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,207,532

$ 696,075 Restricted cash 4,300

3,143 Marketable securities 346,351

443,712 Trade and other receivables 81,305

116,364 Inventories:





Housing completed or under construction 1,921,134

1,722,061 Land and land under development 1,315,196

1,793,718 Total inventories 3,236,330

3,515,779 Property and equipment, net 62,403

63,730 Deferred tax asset, net 46,615

49,252 Prepaids and other assets 70,791

70,007 Total homebuilding assets 5,055,627

4,958,062 Financial Services:





Cash and cash equivalents 150,457

17,877 Marketable securities 79,166

117,388 Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net 164,254

229,513 Other assets 38,499

40,432 Total financial services assets 432,376

405,210 Total Assets $ 5,488,003

$ 5,363,272 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Homebuilding:





Accounts payable $ 135,265

$ 109,218 Accrued and other liabilities 312,882

383,406 Revolving credit facility 10,000

10,000 Senior notes, net 1,483,193

1,482,576 Total homebuilding liabilities 1,941,340

1,985,200 Financial Services:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 108,650

110,536 Mortgage repurchase facility 145,470

175,752 Total financial services liabilities 254,120

286,288 Total Liabilities 2,195,460

2,271,488 Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 74,662,468 and 72,585,596 issued and

outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 747

726 Additional paid-in-capital 1,817,494

1,784,173 Retained earnings 1,474,211

1,306,885 Accumulated other comprehensive income 91

— Total Stockholders' Equity 3,292,543

3,091,784 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 5,488,003

$ 5,363,272

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

















(Dollars in thousands) Operating Activities:













Net income $ 107,305

$ 144,400

$ 281,498

$ 482,363 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Stock-based compensation expense 4,073

25,555

14,358

50,348 Depreciation and amortization 6,417

6,760

17,870

20,663 Inventory impairments 6,200

28,415

27,500

29,075 Project abandonment costs (45)

11,809

(963)

28,758 Amortization of discount of marketable debt securities (6,008)

(1,082)

(24,864)

(1,082) Deferred income tax benefit (expense) (8)

(5,387)

2,608

(4,180) Net changes in assets and liabilities:













Trade and other receivables (12,242)

3,011

44,979

(19,321) Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net (5,508)

(763)

65,259

91,696 Housing completed or under construction (189,317)

149,218

(202,912)

(319,083) Land and land under development 92,308

(117,282)

456,441

(19,740) Prepaids and other assets (4,360)

(2,275)

(3,097)

(8,050) Accounts payable and accrued and other liabilities (27,595)

(69,486)

(55,528)

12,506 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (28,780)

172,893

623,149

343,953















Investing Activities:













Purchases of marketable securities (422,943)

(291,126)

(1,088,433)

(291,126) Maturities of marketable securities 680,000

—

1,249,000

— Purchases of property and equipment (4,330)

(7,731)

(14,880)

(21,429) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 252,727

(298,857)

145,687

(312,555)















Financing Activities:













Payments on mortgage repurchase facility, net 22,319

20,649

(30,282)

(60,086) Dividend payments (41,063)

(35,622)

(114,172)

(106,785) Issuance of shares under stock-based compensation programs, net 1,220

1,141

20,812

(11,545) Net cash used in financing activities (17,524)

(13,832)

(123,642)

(178,416)















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 206,423

(139,796)

645,194

(147,018) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:













Beginning of period 1,155,866

596,237

717,095

603,459 End of period $ 1,362,289

$ 456,441

$ 1,362,289

$ 456,441















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:













Homebuilding:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,207,532

$ 417,298

$ 1,207,532

$ 417,298 Restricted cash 4,300

4,657

4,300

4,657 Financial Services:













Cash and cash equivalents 150,457

34,486

150,457

34,486 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,362,289

$ 456,441

$ 1,362,289

$ 456,441

New Home Deliveries



Three Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

% Change

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average

Price





































(Dollars in thousands) West 1,198

$ 651,472

$ 543.8

1,312

$ 772,356

$ 588.7

(9) %

(16) %

(8) % Mountain 441

284,142

644.3

647

424,397

655.9

(32) %

(33) %

(2) % East 329

151,436

460.3

428

210,889

492.7

(23) %

(28) %

(7) % Total 1,968

$ 1,087,050

$ 552.4

2,387

$ 1,407,642

$ 589.7

(18) %

(23) %

(6) %



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

% Change

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average

Price





































(Dollars in thousands) West 3,424

$ 1,845,964

$ 539.1

3,926

$ 2,267,946

$ 577.7

(13) %

(19) %

(7) % Mountain 1,467

931,367

634.9

1,860

1,196,526

643.3

(21) %

(22) %

(1) % East 937

433,205

462.3

1,370

634,513

463.1

(32) %

(32) %

— % Total 5,828

$ 3,210,536

$ 550.9

7,156

$ 4,098,985

$ 572.8

(19) %

(22) %

(4) %

Net New Orders



Three Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

% Change

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price 1

Monthly Absorption Rate 2

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price 1

Monthly Absorption

Rate 2

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Monthly Absorption Rate

















































(Dollars in thousands) West 1,022

$ 590,558

$ 577.8

2.38

193

$ 93,481

$ 484.4

0.51

430 %

532 %

19 %

371 % Mountain 401

250,285

624.2

2.39

(3)

2,838

N/A

(0.02)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A East 272

124,655

458.3

2.45

109

56,514

518.5

1.01

150 %

121 %

(12) %

143 % Total 1,695

$ 965,498

$ 569.6

2.39

299

$ 152,833

$ 511.1

0.46

467 %

532 %

11 %

416 %

1 Gross order average selling price for the three months ended September 30, 2023 decreased approximately 4% year-over-year to $560,000.



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

% Change

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Monthly Absorption Rate 2

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Monthly Absorption

Rate 2

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Monthly Absorption Rate

















































(Dollars in thousands) West 3,375

$ 1,939,875

$ 574.8

2.68

2,754

$ 1,677,039

$ 608.9

2.66

23 %

16 %

(6) %

1 % Mountain 1,285

781,530

608.2

2.55

1,194

811,860

679.9

2.52

8 %

(4) %

(11) %

1 % East 969

439,187

453.2

2.91

906

457,919

505.4

2.80

7 %

(4) %

(10) %

4 % Total 5,629

$ 3,160,592

$ 561.5

2.68

4,854

$ 2,946,818

$ 607.1

2.64

16 %

7 %

(8) %

2 %

2 Calculated as total net new orders (gross orders less cancellations) in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period.

Active Subdivisions















Average Active Subdivisions

Average Active Subdivisions

Active Subdivisions

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

%

September 30,

%

September 30,

%

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change West 141

132

7 %

143

127

13 %

140

115

22 % Mountain 55

51

8 %

56

52

8 %

56

53

6 % East 39

37

5 %

37

36

3 %

37

36

3 % Total 235

220

7 %

236

215

10 %

233

204

14 %

Backlog



September 30,

2023

2022

% Change

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price





































(Dollars in thousands) West 1,842

$ 1,113,867

$ 604.7

3,044

$ 1,762,858

$ 579.1

(39) %

(37) %

4 % Mountain 533

355,759

667.5

1,508

1,038,037

688.4

(65) %

(66) %

(3) % East 400

188,972

472.4

786

396,406

504.3

(49) %

(52) %

(6) % Total 2,775

$ 1,658,598

$ 597.7

5,338

$ 3,197,301

$ 599.0

(48) %

(48) %

— %

Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)



September 30,

%

2023

2022

Change Unsold:









Completed 236

187

26 % Under construction 2,445

895

173 % Total unsold started homes 2,681

1,082

148 % Sold homes under construction or completed 2,585

5,094

(49) % Model homes under construction or completed 552

532

4 % Total homes completed or under construction 5,818

6,708

(13) %

Lots Owned and Optioned (including homes completed or under construction)



September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022





Lots Owned

Lots Optioned

Total

Lots Owned

Lots Optioned

Total

Total % Change West 10,128

1,092

11,220

13,893

914

14,807

(24) % Mountain 4,420

1,793

6,213

6,151

2,458

8,609

(28) % East 3,218

1,702

4,920

3,848

1,992

5,840

(16) % Total 17,766

4,587

22,353

23,892

5,364

29,256

(24) %

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

(Dollars in thousands) General and administrative expenses $ 46,232

$ 80,858

$ (34,626)

$ 141,213

$ 225,735

$ (84,522) General and administrative expenses as a percentage of

home sale revenues 4.3 %

5.7 %

-140 bps

4.4 %

5.5 %

-110 bps Marketing expenses $ 24,875

$ 26,355

$ (1,480)

$ 70,608

$ 78,022

$ (7,414) Marketing expenses as a percentage of home sale

revenues 2.3 %

1.9 %

40 bps

2.2 %

1.9 %

30 bps Commissions expenses $ 30,204

$ 34,222

$ (4,018)

$ 91,211

$ 100,841

$ (9,630) Commissions expenses as a percentage of home sale

revenues 2.8 %

2.4 %

40 bps

2.8 %

2.5 %

30 bps Total selling, general and administrative expenses $ 101,311

$ 141,435

$ (40,124)

$ 303,032

$ 404,598

$ (101,566) Total selling, general and administrative expenses as a

percentage of home sale revenues 9.3 %

10.0 %

-70 bps

9.4 %

9.9 %

-50 bps

Capitalized Interest



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

















(Dollars in thousands) Homebuilding interest incurred $ 17,482

$ 17,391

$ 52,386

$ 52,031 Less: Interest capitalized (17,482)

(17,391)

(52,386)

(52,031) Homebuilding interest expensed $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —















Interest capitalized, beginning of period $ 61,953

$ 62,169

$ 59,921

$ 58,054 Plus: Interest capitalized during period 17,482

17,391

52,386

52,031 Less: Previously capitalized interest included in home cost of sales (14,007)

(15,977)

(46,879)

(46,502) Interest capitalized, end of period $ 65,428

$ 63,583

$ 65,428

$ 63,583

