M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Announces Changes to Richmond American Homes' Leadership Team

DENVER, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), parent company to the Richmond American Homes companies, recently announced changes to its leadership team at the regional homebuilding operations level.

Jack Gallagher has been promoted to Regional President of Richmond American Homes, overseeing homebuilding operations in the Mid-Atlantic region and Florida. Mr. Gallagher joined the Company in 2004 and has held a variety of leadership roles across multiple markets, including Division President for the Mid-Atlantic region since 2015. Mr. Gallagher is a graduate of Duke University with undergraduate and graduate degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Engineering Management.

David Viger, who has served as a Regional President for Richmond American Homes since 2015, will now oversee homebuilding operations in Arizona, Utah and Northern California. Mr. Viger joined the Company in 2004 and, prior to his promotion to Regional President, served as Division President for several different markets across the country. Mr. Viger earned his undergraduate degree from the U.S. Naval Academy and achieved the rank of Lieutenant before retiring from the U.S. Navy. Upon completion of his military service, he signed as an unrestricted free agent with the New York Jets and spent five years in the NFL.

"I am excited to have David and Jack in our regional leadership positions. Given their long tenure at Richmond American Homes, I am confident in their leadership and management abilities, which will help us continue to drive growth and strong risk-adjusted returns for the Company," said President and Chief Operating Officer David Mandarich.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 205,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

