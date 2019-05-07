M.D.C. Holdings' Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 12th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live

DENVER, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced today that it will webcast a presentation being made at the J.P. Morgan 12th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference on Tuesday, May 14th at 10:30 a.m. ET. The presentation can be heard live and will be available for replay by entering the M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. website, www.mdcholdings.com, and selecting "J.P. Morgan 12th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference."

About MDC

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 200,000 homebuyers since 1977. MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattle and Portland. The Company's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com.

