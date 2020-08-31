MDC Partners Announces Proposal to Change Jurisdiction of Incorporation to Delaware

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MDC Partners Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: MDCA) today announced it has filed a registration statement, including a management proxy circular, with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") pursuant to which the Company proposes to change its jurisdiction of incorporation from the federal jurisdiction of Canada to the State of Delaware (the "U.S. Domestication") pursuant to a "continuance" effected in accordance with Section 188 of the Canada Business Corporations Act and a concurrent "domestication" effected in accordance with Section 388 of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware.

Following SEC clearance of the Company's registration statement, the Company will hold a special meeting of shareholders to seek shareholder approval for the U.S. Domestication. Details of the Company's special meeting of shareholders will be announced at a later date.

The Company believes that the U.S. Domestication will better reflect the Company's U.S.-focused business and operations.

Frank Lanuto, Chief Financial Officer, stated, "Becoming a U.S.-domiciled company is part of our overall plan to reduce organizational complexity and duplicative administrative costs. We believe this will make investing in our securities more desirable, including for investors limited to securities of U.S.-domiciled companies, as well as better align us with our U.S. peers."

About MDC Partners Inc.

MDC Partners is one of the most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is celebrated for its innovative advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agency partners, which are responsible for some of the most memorable and effective campaigns for the world's most respected brands. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions, MDC Partners drives creative excellence, business growth and measurable return on marketing investment for over 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information about MDC Partners and its partner firms, visit our website at mdc-partners.com and follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/mdcpartners .

