MDC Partners Appoints Desirée Rogers as Independent Director to its Board

"Desiree is a results-oriented business leader, who brings to the Board strong interpersonal, collaborative and marketing skills," said Scott Kauffman, Chairman & CEO of MDC Partners. "As we continue our positive trajectory and build on our gains in 2017, her broad experience will be an asset to our company going forward."

The MDC Partners Board of Directors stands to benefit from Rogers' diverse background, perspective and leadership skills. From 2010 to 2017, she served as Chief Executive Officer of Johnson Publishing Company, overseeing Ebony and Jet magazines, as well as Fashion Fair Cosmetics. Prior to that, Rogers served as Special Assistant to the President and White House Social Secretary in the Obama administration, as the first African-American to serve in this function. Previously, she was the President, Allstate Social Network for Allstate Financial, a personal lines property and casualty insurer.

A resident of Chicago, Ms. Rogers currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Donors Choose, Cradles to Crayons, The Northwestern Memorial Foundation, The Museum of Science and Industry and Pinnacle Entertainment Inc. She also serves on the Executive Committees of World Business Chicago, the Conquer Cancer Foundation and the Economic Club of Chicago.

"This is an exciting time for MDC Partners, which continues to strengthen its position to meet the ever-evolving communication and business needs of complex organizations," said Rogers. "I am excited to be able to offer my expertise and perspective to a company that is leading in creativity and innovation, and that serves as a beacon for entrepreneurial and diverse talent."

