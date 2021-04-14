MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: MDCA) – MDC Partners (the "Company") announced today that it has granted equity inducement awards of Class A subordinate voting shares to three new employees, in connection with their joining the Company. Effective April 14, 2021, the Company granted restricted shares to the new employees as follows: Deirdre McGlashan – 100,000 shares; Michaela Pewarski – 50,000 shares; and Peter McElligott – 25,000 shares. The restricted shares granted to Ms. McGlashan and Mr. McElligott will vest on the third anniversary of the grant date, and the restricted shares granted to Ms. Pewarski will vest in two equal installments on the second and third anniversaries of the grant date, subject in each case to the employee's continued employment with the Company through the vesting date. The restricted shares are subject to accelerated vesting upon (i) termination of employment by the Company without Cause or (ii) death or disability. The Company granted these awards as a material inducement to employment in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

MDC Partners is one of the most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is celebrated for its innovative advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agency partners, which are responsible for some of the most memorable and effective campaigns for the world's most respected brands. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions, MDC Partners drives creative excellence, business growth and measurable return on marketing investment for over 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information about MDC Partners and its partner firms, visit our website at www.mdc-partners.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

