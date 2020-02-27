MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results For The Three And Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019

Company Delivers High End of Guidance as Strategic Plan Takes Hold

FOURTH QUARTER & 2019 HIGHLIGHTS:

Revenue of $382.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus $393.7 million in the prior period, a decline of 3.0%; and $1.42 billion in 2019 versus $1.48 billion in the prior year, a decline of 4.1%.

million in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus million in the prior period, a decline of 3.0%; and in 2019 versus in the prior year, a decline of 4.1%. Organic revenue declined 1.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 3.1% in 2019.

Net loss attributable to MDC Partners common shareholders was $10.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus $83.7 million in the prior period.

in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus in the prior period. Net loss attributable to MDC Partners common shareholders was $17.0 million in 2019 versus $132.1 million in the prior period.

in 2019 versus in the prior period. Adjusted EBITDA of $57.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus $52.0 million in the prior period, an increase of 9.8%. Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 14.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 13.2% in the prior period.

in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus in the prior period, an increase of 9.8%. Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 14.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 13.2% in the prior period. Adjusted EBITDA of $174.2 million in 2019 versus $162.6 million in the prior year, an increase of 7.1%. Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 12.3% in 2019, compared with 11.0% in the prior year.

in 2019 versus in the prior year, an increase of 7.1%. Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 12.3% in 2019, compared with 11.0% in the prior year. Excluding Kingsdale, Adjusted EBITDA increased 14.3% in the fourth quarter and 13.5% in 2019 compared with the prior year periods.

Covenant EBITDA (LTM) of $184.2 million as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 versus $172.6 million as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, an improvement of 6.7%. (Refer to Schedule 7 and Schedule 8)

as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 versus as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, an improvement of 6.7%. Net New Business wins totaled a positive $37.2 million in the fourth quarter and $93.6 million in 2019.

(NASDAQ: MDCA) – MDC Partners Inc. ("MDC Partners" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

"We are beginning to see the benefits of the strategic plan we implemented in 2019. In the fourth quarter, we delivered sequential revenue growth of 11% while maintaining our focus on reducing costs across the organization, resulting in improved profitability and Covenant EBITDA near the top of our guided range at $184.2 million," said Mark Penn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MDC Partners. "Net new business remained strong in the quarter at $37 million and over $100 million for the last nine months of 2019 since my arrival. In addition to our operational improvements across the organization that will continue to drive results, with the recent announcements of the Anomaly Alliance and Constellation, we now have six tentpole partner networks designed to enhance collaboration across disciplines, benefiting our clients and agencies alike."

Frank Lanuto, Chief Financial Officer, added, "We delivered a solid performance in the fourth quarter, reporting $57 million in Adjusted EBITDA and over $92 million in cash flow from operations in the quarter, ending the year with $107 million in cash and no revolver borrowings, reducing our leverage to 4.5x."

Fourth Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Financial Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $382.0 million versus $393.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, a decline of 3.0%. The effect on revenue of foreign exchange due to the strong US Dollar was negative 0.3%, the impact of non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net was negative 1.2%, and organic revenue declined 1.5%. Organic revenue was favorably impacted by 279 basis points from increased billable pass-through costs incurred on clients' behalf from certain of our partner firms acting as principal.

Net New Business wins in the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $37.2 million.

Net loss attributable to MDC Partners common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $10.5 million versus a net loss of $83.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. This improvement was primarily due to a decline in expenses principally driven by a reduction in staff costs, a lower impairment charge in 2019 and a foreign exchange gain in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus a loss in the prior year fourth quarter, partially offset by a decline in revenues. Diluted loss per share attributable to MDC Partners common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $0.15 versus diluted loss per share of $1.46 for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $57.0 million versus $52.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 9.8%. Excluding the impact of the Kingsdale divestiture, Adjusted EBITDA increased 14.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with the prior year period.

The improvement was primarily driven by reduction in staff costs, partially offset by lower revenue. This led to a 170 basis point improvement in Adjusted EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 14.9% from 13.2% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Revenue in 2019 was $1.42 billion versus $1.48 billion in 2018, a decrease of 4.1%. The effect on revenue of foreign exchange due to the strong US Dollar was negative 0.9%, the impact of non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net was negative 0.1%, and organic revenue decline was 3.1%. Organic revenue was favorably impacted by 206 basis points from increased billable pass-through costs incurred on clients' behalf from certain of our partner firms acting as principal.

Net New Business wins in 2019 totaled $93.6 million.

Net loss attributable to MDC Partners common shareholders in 2019 was $17.0 million, an improvement versus a net loss of $132.1 million in 2018. This change was principally due to a decline in expenses primarily driven by a reduction in staff and administrative costs, a lower impairment charge in 2019 and a foreign exchange gain in 2019 versus a loss in 2018, partially offset by a decline in revenues. Diluted loss per share attributable to MDC Partners common shareholders in 2019 was $0.25 versus a diluted loss per share of $2.31 in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA in 2019 was $174.2 million versus $162.6 million in 2018, an increase of 7.1%. Excluding the impact of the Kingsdale divestiture, Adjusted EBITDA increased 13.5% in 2019 compared with 2018. The improvement was primarily driven by lower staff and administrative costs at Partner agencies and at Corporate, partially offset by a decline in revenues. This led to a 130 basis point improvement in Adjusted EBITDA Margin in in 2019 to 12.3% from 11.0% in 2018.

Covenant EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) was $184.2 million at December 31, 2019 versus $172.6 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of 6.7%.

Financial Outlook

2020 financial guidance is updated as follows:





2020 Outlook Commentary *











Organic Revenue Growth We expect approximately 2 to 4% growth in organic revenue.

















Foreign Exchange Impact, net No estimated impact at this time.

















Impact of Non-GAAP Acquisitions

(Dispositions), net Our current expectations are that the impact of acquisitions,

net of disposition activity, will decrease revenue by approximately

130 basis points.

















Covenant EBITDA and Adjustments The Company expects to complete fiscal year 2020 with

approximately $200 million to $210 million of Covenant EBITDA.

The Company has applied certain pro forma and other adjustments,

as expressly provided under its credit facility to derive its 2020

Covenant EBITDA forecast.









































* The Company has excluded a quantitative reconciliation with respect to the Company's 2020

guidance under the "unreasonable efforts" exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.



Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. (ET) to discuss its results. The conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-412-902-4266 or toll free 1-888-346-6216. An investor presentation has been posted on our website at www.mdc-partners.com and may be referred to during the conference call.

A recording of the conference call will be available one hour after the call until 12:00 a.m. (ET), March 5, 2020, by dialing 1-412-317-0088 or toll free 1-877-344-7529 (passcode 10139158), or by visiting our website at www.mdc-partners.com.

About MDC Partners Inc.

MDC Partners is one of the most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is celebrated for its innovative advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agency partners, which are responsible for some of the most memorable and effective campaigns for the world's most respected brands. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions, MDC Partners drives creative excellence, business growth and measurable return on marketing investment for over 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information about MDC Partners and its partner firms, visit our website at www.mdc-partners.com and follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/mdcpartners .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to its reported results, MDC Partners has included in this earnings release certain financial results that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines as "non-GAAP financial measures." Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period to period comparisons of the Company's results. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following:

(1) Organic Revenue: "Organic revenue growth" and "organic revenue decline" refer to the positive or negative results, respectively, of subtracting both the foreign exchange and acquisition (disposition) components from total revenue growth. The acquisition (disposition) component is calculated by aggregating prior period revenue for any acquired businesses, less the prior period revenue of any businesses that were disposed of during the current period. The organic revenue growth (decline) component reflects the constant currency impact of (a) the change in revenue of the partner firms that the Company has held throughout each of the comparable periods presented, and (b) "non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net". Non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net consists of (i) for acquisitions during the current year, the revenue effect from such acquisition as if the acquisition had been owned during the equivalent period in the prior year and (ii) for acquisitions during the previous year, the revenue effect from such acquisitions as if they had been owned during that entire year (or same period as the current reportable period), taking into account their respective pre-acquisition revenues for the applicable periods, and (iii) for dispositions, the revenue effect from such disposition as if they had been disposed of during the equivalent period in the prior year.

(2) Net New Business: Estimate of annualized revenue for new wins less annualized revenue for losses incurred in the period.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents operating profit plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, and other items.

(4) Covenant EBITDA: Covenant EBITDA is a measure that includes pro forma adjustments for acquisitions, one-time charges, permitted dispositions and other items, as defined in the Company's Credit Agreement. Pro forma adjustments for our real estate consolidation to our new headquarters at 1 World Trade Center ("1WTC") are calculated to include the lease expense recognized as of the first period required by US GAAP for 1WTC and excluding the future costs of all leases that will either be terminated or sublet as permitted dispositions in connection with the relocation. We believe that the presentation of Covenant EBITDA is useful to investors as it eliminates the effect of certain non-cash and other items not necessarily indicative of a company's underlying operating performance. In addition, the presentation of Covenant EBITDA provides additional information to investors about the calculation of, and compliance with, certain financial covenants in the Company's Credit Agreement.

Included in this earnings release are tables reconciling MDC Partners' reported results to arrive at certain of these non-GAAP financial measures. The Company provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis as we cannot predict certain elements which are included in reported GAAP results, including the impact of foreign exchange rates, among other measures. We are unable to reconcile our projected 2020 Organic Revenue Growth to the corresponding GAAP measure because we are unable to predict the 2020 impact of foreign exchange due to the unpredictability of future changes in foreign exchange rates and because we are unable to predict the occurrence or impact of any acquisitions, dispositions, or other potential changes. We are unable to reconcile our projected 2020 Covenant EBITDA to the corresponding GAAP measure because the amount and timing of many future charges that impact these measures (such as amortization of future acquired intangible assets, foreign exchange transaction gains or losses, impairment charges, provision or benefit for income taxes, and certain assumptions used in the calculation of deferred acquisition consideration) are variable, uncertain, or out of our control and therefore cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable effort, if at all. As a result, we are unable to provide reconciliations of these measures. In addition, we believe such reconciliations could imply a degree of precision that might be confusing or misleading to investors. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on future GAAP financial results.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including without limitation the information under the heading "Financial Outlook" and statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, earnings (loss) guidance, recent business and economic trends, potential acquisitions, and estimates of amounts for redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration, constitute forward-looking statements. Words such as "estimates", "expects", "contemplates", "will", "anticipates", "projects", "plans", "intends", "believes", "forecasts", "may", "should", and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events, if any.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following:

risks associated with international, national and regional conditions that could affect the Company or its clients, including as a result of the recent Coronavirus outbreak;

the Company's ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients;

reduction in client spending and changes in client advertising, marketing and corporate communications requirements;

financial failure of the Company's clients;

the Company's ability to retain and attract key employees;

the Company's ability to achieve the full amount of its stated cost saving initiatives;

the Company's implementation of strategic initiatives;

the Company's ability to remain in compliance with its debt agreements and the Company's ability to finance its contingent payment obligations when due and payable, including but not limited to those relating to redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration;

the successful completion and integration of acquisitions which complement and expand the Company's business capabilities; and

foreign currency fluctuations.

Investors should carefully consider these risk factors and the additional risk factors outlined in more detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's other SEC filings.

SCHEDULE 1 MDC PARTNERS INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (US$ in 000s, Except per Share Amounts)





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue:













Services $ 381,975



$ 393,662



$ 1,415,803



$ 1,476,203

Operating Expenses:













Cost of services sold 260,725



256,088



961,076



991,198

Office and general expenses 94,219



78,919



328,339



349,056

Depreciation and amortization 9,460



10,984



38,329



46,196

Goodwill and other asset impairment 5,875



56,732



7,819



80,057



370,279



402,723



1,335,563



1,466,507

Operating income (loss) 11,696



(9,061)



80,240



9,696

Other Income (expense):













Interest expense and finance charges, net (15,658)



(17,070)



(64,942)



(67,075)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) 4,349



(13,324)



8,750



(23,258)

Other, net 2,158



(992)



(2,401)



230



(9,151)



(31,386)



(58,593)



(90,103)

Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in earnings of non-

consolidated affiliates 2,545



(40,447)



21,647



(80,407)

Income tax expense 4,241



34,970



10,533



31,603

Income (loss) before equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates (1,696)



(75,417)



11,114



(112,010)

Equity in earnings (losses) of non-consolidated affiliates —



(296)



352



62

Net income (loss) (1,696)



(75,713)



11,466



(111,948)

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest (5,419)



(5,885)



(16,156)



(11,785)

Net income (loss) attributable to MDC Partners Inc. (7,115)



(81,598)



(4,690)



(123,733)

Accretion on and net income allocated to convertible preference

shares (3,373)



(2,151)



(12,304)



(8,355)

Net loss attributable to MDC Partners Inc. common shareholders $ (10,488)



$ (83,749)



$ (16,994)



$ (132,088)

Loss Per Common Share:













Basic













Net loss attributable to MDC Partners Inc. common shareholders $ (0.15)



$ (1.46)



$ (0.25)



$ (2.31)

Diluted













Net loss attributable to MDC Partners Inc. common shareholders $ (0.15)



$ (1.46)



$ (0.25)



$ (2.31)

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:













Basic 72,149,204



57,519,286



69,132,100



57,218,994

Diluted 72,149,204



57,519,286



69,132,100



57,218,994



SCHEDULE 2 MDC PARTNERS INC. UNAUDITED REVENUE RECONCILIATION (US$ in 000s, except percentages)





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Revenue $

% Change

Revenue $

% Change December 31, 2018 $ 393,662







$ 1,476,203





















Organic revenue growth (decline) (1) (5,905)



(1.5)%

(46,142)



(3.1)% Non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net (4,759)



(1.2)%

(1,561)



(0.1)% Foreign exchange impact (1,023)



(0.3)%

(12,697)



(0.9)% Total change (11,687)



(3.0)%

(60,400)



(4.1)% December 31, 2019 $ 381,975







$ 1,415,803







(1) "Organic revenue growth" and "organic revenue decline" refer to the positive or negative results, respectively, of subtracting both the foreign exchange and acquisition (disposition) components from total revenue growth. The acquisition (disposition) component is calculated by aggregating prior period revenue for any acquired businesses, less the prior period revenue of any businesses that were disposed of during the current period. The organic revenue growth (decline) component reflects the constant currency impact of (a) the change in revenue of the partner firms which the Company has held throughout each of the comparable periods presented, and (b) "non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net". Non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net consists of (i) for acquisitions during the current year, the revenue effect from such acquisition as if the acquisition had been owned during the equivalent period in the prior year and (ii) for acquisitions during the previous year, the revenue effect from such acquisitions as if they had been owned during that entire year (or same period as the current reportable period), taking into account their respective pre-acquisition revenues for the applicable periods, and (iii) for dispositions, the revenue effect from such disposition as if they had been disposed of during the equivalent period in the prior year. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" herein.

Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding

SCHEDULE 3 MDC PARTNERS INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (US$ in 000s, except percentages) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019





Advertising and

Communications

Global

Integrated

Agencies

Domestic

Creative

Agencies

Specialist

Communications

Media

Services

All

Other

Corporate

Total Revenue $381,975

$168,207

$54,007

$52,367

$22,010

$85,384

—

$381,975































Net loss attributable to MDC

Partners Inc. common

shareholders



























(10,488) Adjustments to reconcile to

operating income (loss):





























Accretion on convertible

preference shares



























3,373 Net income attributable to

the noncontrolling interests



























5,419 Income tax expense



























4,241 Interest expense and

finance charges, net



























15,658 Foreign exchange income



























(4,349) Other, net



























(2,158) Operating income (loss) $26,899

$13,406

$5,721

$4,933

$(1,768)

$4,607

$(15,203)

$11,696 margin 7.0%

8.0%

10.6%

9.4%

(8.0)%

5.4%





3.1%































Additional adjustments to

reconcile to Adjusted

EBITDA:





























Depreciation and

amortization 9,222

4,061

1,135

668

730

2,628

238

9,460 Goodwill and other asset impairment 5,028

—

—

—

929

4,099

847

5,875 Stock-based compensation 16,980

16,535

194

86

31

134

1,428

18,408 Deferred acquisition

consideration adjustments 9,030

4,846

367

2,890

—

927

—

9,030 Distributions from non-

consolidated affiliates (2) —

—

—

—

—

—

2,219

2,219 Other items, net (3) —

—

—

—

—

—

349

349 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $67,159

$38,848

$7,417

$8,577

$(78)

$12,395

$(10,122)

$57,037 Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.6%

23.1%

13.7%

16.4%

(0.4)%

14.5%





14.9%

































(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, and as shown above it represents operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, impairment and other items. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" herein. (2) Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates includes (i) cash received for profit distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, and (ii) consideration from the sale of ownership interests in non-consolidated affiliates less contributions to date plus undistributed earnings (losses). (3) Other items, net includes items such as severance expense and other restructuring expenses. See Schedule 11 for a reconciliation of amounts. Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding

SCHEDULE 4 MDC PARTNERS INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (US$ in 000s, except percentages) For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019





Advertising and

Communications

Global

Integrated

Agencies

Domestic

Creative

Agencies

Specialist

Communications

Media

Services

All Other

Corporate

Total Revenue $1,415,803

$598,184

$230,718

$180,591

$97,825

$308,485

—

$1,415,803































Net loss attributable to MDC

Partners Inc. common

shareholders



























(16,994) Adjustments to reconcile to

operating income (loss):





























Accretion on convertible

preference shares



























12,304 Net income attributable to

the noncontrolling interests



























16,156 Equity in earnings of non-

consolidated affiliates



























(352) Income tax expense



























10,533 Interest expense and

finance charges, net



























64,942 Foreign exchange income



























(8,750) Other, net



























2,401 Operating income (loss) $126,008

$58,933

$28,254

$23,822

$(5,398)

$20,397

$(45,768)

$80,240 margin 8.9%

9.9%

12.2%

13.2%

(5.5)%

6.6%





5.7%































Additional adjustments to

reconcile to Adjusted

EBITDA:





























Depreciation and

amortization 37,461

16,572

4,843

2,577

3,261

10,208

868

38,329 Goodwill and other asset

impairment 6,972

1,944

—

—

929

4,099

847

7,819 Stock-based compensation 29,160

26,207

1,532

209

20

1,192

1,880

31,040 Deferred acquisition

consideration adjustments 5,403

1,219

276

3,308

75

525

—

5,403 Distributions from non-

consolidated affiliates (2) (250)

—

(250)

—

—

—

2,298

2,048 Other items, net (3) —

—

—

—

—

—

9,274

9,274 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $204,754

$104,875

$34,655

$29,916

$(1,113)

$36,421

$(30,601)

$174,153 Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.5%

17.5%

15.0%

16.6%

(1.1)%

11.8%





12.3%

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, and as shown above it represents operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, impairment, and other items. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" herein. (2) Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates includes (i) cash received for profit distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, and (ii) consideration from the sale of ownership interests in non-consolidated affiliates less contributions to date plus undistributed earnings (losses). (3) Other items, net includes items such as severance expense and other restructuring expenses. See Schedule 11 for a reconciliation of amounts. Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding

SCHEDULE 5 MDC PARTNERS INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (US$ in 000s, except percentages) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018





Advertising and

Communications

Global

Integrated

Agencies

Domestic

Creative

Agencies

Specialist

Communications

Media

Services

All

Other

Corporate

Total Revenue $393,662

$165,296

$63,138

$45,401

$30,912

$88,915

—

$393,662































Net loss attributable to MDC

Partners Inc. common

shareholders



























(83,749) Adjustments to reconcile to

operating income (loss):





























Accretion on convertible

preference shares



























2,151 Net income attributable to

the noncontrolling interests



























5,885 Equity in earnings of non-

consolidated affiliates



























296 Income tax expense



























34,970 Interest expense and

finance charges, net



























17,070 Foreign exchange loss



























13,324 Other, net



























992 Operating income (loss) $860

$35,727

$6,939

$3,671

$(51,091)

$5,614

$(9,921)

$(9,061) margin 0.2%

21.6%

11.0%

8.1%

(165.3)%

6.3%





(2.3)%































Additional adjustments to

reconcile to Adjusted

EBITDA:





























Depreciation and

amortization 10,805

4,474

1,259

1,054

699

3,319

179

10,984 Goodwill and other asset

impairment 56,732

—

0

—

52,041

4,691

—

56,732 Stock-based compensation 964

(81)

566

81

25

373

570

1,534 Deferred acquisition

consideration adjustments (8,979)

(8,778)

778

(352)

135

(762)

—

(8,979) Distributions from non-

consolidated affiliates (2) —

—

—

—

—

—

270

270 Other items, net (3) —

—

—

—

—

—

479

479 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $60,382

$31,342

$9,542

$4,454

$1,809

$13,235

$(8,423)

$51,959 Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.3%

19.0%

15.1%

9.8%

5.9%

14.9%





13.2%

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, and as shown above it represents operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, impairment and other items. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" herein. (2) Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates includes (i) cash received for profit distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, and (ii) consideration from the sale of ownership interests in non-consolidated affiliates less contributions to date plus undistributed earnings (losses). (3) Other items, net includes items such as severance expense and other restructuring expenses. See Schedule 11 for a reconciliation of amounts. Note: Due to changes in the composition of certain business and the Company's internal management and reporting structure during 2019, reportable segment results for the 2018 periods presented have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain businesses between segments. The changes were as follows: 1) Doner, previously within the Global Integrated Agencies category is now aggregated into the Domestic Creative Agencies reportable segment, 2) Yes and Company, previously within the Media Services category, was included within the Domestic Creative Agencies reportable segment, 3) HL Group and Redscout, previously within Specialist Communications and All Other category, respectively are included in Yes & Company, and 4)Varick Media, previously within the Yes & Company operating segment is included within MDC Media Partners. Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding

SCHEDULE 6 MDC PARTNERS INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (US$ in 000s, except percentages) For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018





Advertising and

Communications

Global

Integrated

Agencies

Domestic

Creative

Agencies

Specialist

Communications

Media

Services

All Other

Corporate

Total Revenue $1,476,203

$610,290

$246,642

$163,367

$121,859

$334,045

—

$1,476,203































Net loss attributable to MDC

Partners Inc. common

shareholders



























(132,088) Adjustments to reconcile to

operating income (loss):





























Accretion on convertible

preference shares



























8,355 Net income attributable to

the noncontrolling interests



























11,785 Equity in earnings of non-

consolidated affiliates



























(62) Income tax expense



























31,603 Interest expense and finance

charges, net



























67,075 Foreign exchange loss



























23,258 Other, net



























(230) Operating income (loss) $64,853

$63,972

$51

$17,316

$(51,169)

$34,683

$(55,157)

$9,696 margin 4.4%

10.5%

—%

10.6%

(42.0)%

10.4%





0.7%































Additional adjustments to

reconcile to Adjusted

EBITDA:





























Depreciation and

amortization 45,434

21,179

5,052

4,113

2,693

12,397

762

46,196 Goodwill and other asset

impairment 77,740

3,180

17,828

—

52,041

4,691

2,317

80,057 Stock-based compensation 13,757

8,095

2,623

372

276

2,391

4,659

18,416 Deferred acquisition

consideration adjustments (457)

(5,999)

1,318

1,865

279

2,080

—

(457) Distributions from non-

consolidated affiliates (2) —

—

—

—

—

—

779

779 Other items, net (3) —

—

—

—

—

—

7,879

7,879 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $201,327

$90,427

$26,872

$23,666

$4,120

$56,242

$(38,761)

$162,566 Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.6%

14.8%

10.9%

14.5%

3.4%

16.8%





11.0%

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, and as shown above it represents operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, impairment and other items. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" herein. (2) Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates includes (i) cash received for profit distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, and (ii) consideration from the sale of ownership interests in non-consolidated affiliates less contributions to date plus undistributed earnings (losses). (3) Other items, net includes items such as severance expense and other restructuring expenses. See Schedule 11 for a reconciliation of amounts. Note: Due to changes in the composition of certain business and the Company's internal management and reporting structure during 2019, reportable segment results for the 2018 periods presented have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain businesses between segments. The changes were as follows: 1) Doner, previously within the Global Integrated Agencies category is now aggregated into the Domestic Creative Agencies reportable segment, 2) Yes and Company, previously within the Media Services category, was included within the Domestic Creative Agencies reportable segment, 3) HL Group and Redscout, previously within Specialist Communications and All Other category, respectively are included in Yes & Company, and 4)Varick Media, previously within the Yes & Company operating segment is included within MDC Media Partners. Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding

SCHEDULE 7 MDC PARTNERS INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO COVENANT EBITDA (US$ in 000s)





2019

Covenant

EBITDA

(LTM) (1)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q4-2019 -

LTM Net income (loss) attributable to MDC Partners Inc.

common shareholders $ (2,497)



$ 776



$ (5,058)



$ (10,488)



$ (17,267)

Adjustments to reconcile to operating income (loss):

















Accretion on and net income allocated to convertible

preference shares 2,383



3,515



3,306



3,373



12,577

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests 429



3,043



7,265



5,419



16,156

Equity in earnings (losses) of non-consolidated affiliates (83)



(206)



(63)



—



(352)

Income tax expense 746



2,088



3,457



4,241



10,532

Interest expense and finance charges, net 16,761



16,413



16,110



15,658



64,942

Foreign exchange loss (gain) (5,442)



(2,932)



3,973



(4,349)



(8,750)

Other, net 3,384



745



431



(2,158)



2,402

Operating income (loss) 15,681



23,442



29,421



11,696



80,240





















Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA:

















Depreciation and amortization 8,838



10,663



9,368



9,460



38,329

Goodwill and other asset impairment —



—



1,944



5,875



7,819

Stock-based compensation 2,972



3,634



6,026



18,408



31,040

Deferred acquisition consideration adjustments (7,643)



2,073



1,943



9,030



5,403

Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates —



31



(202)



2,219



2,048

Other items, net (2) 1,626



6,594



705



349



9,274

Adjusted EBITDA 21,474



46,437



49,205



57,037



174,153





















Adjustments to reconcile to Covenant EBITDA:

















Proforma dispositions (3) (1,965)



—



—



—



(1,965)

Severance due to eliminated positions 1,534



2,346



1,956



3,221



9,057

Other adjustments, net (4) 1,412



989



228



368



2,997

Covenant adjusted EBITDA $ 22,455



$ 49,772



$ 51,389



$ 60,626



$ 184,242



(1) Covenant EBITDA is a measure that includes pro forma adjustments for acquisitions, one-time charges, permitted dispositions, and other adjustments, as defined in the Company's Credit Agreement. Covenant EBITDA is calculated as the aggregate of operating results for the rolling last twelve months (LTM). Each quarter is presented to provide the information utilized to calculate Covenant EBITDA. Historical Covenant EBITDA may be re-casted in the current period for any proforma adjustments related to acquisitions and/or dispositions in the current period. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" herein. (2) Other items, net includes items such as severance expense, other restructuring expenses and costs associated with the Company's strategic review process. (3) Represents Kingsdale EBITDA for the respective period. (4) Other adjustments, net primarily includes one-time professional fees and costs associated with real estate consolidation.

Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

SCHEDULE 8 MDC PARTNERS INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO COVENANT EBITDA (US$ in 000s)





2018

Covenant

EBITDA

(LTM) (1)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q4-2018

LTM Net income (loss) attributable to MDC Partners Inc.

common shareholders $ (31,443)



$ 1,133



$ (18,234)



$ (83,749)



$ (132,293)

Adjustments to reconcile to operating income (loss):

















Accretion on and net income allocated to convertible

preference shares 2,027



2,273



2,109



2,151



8,560

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests 897



2,545



2,458



5,885



11,785

Equity in earnings (losses) of non-consolidated affiliates (86)



28



(300)



296



(62)

Income tax expense (8,330)



1,977



2,986



34,970



31,603

Interest expense and finance charges, net 16,083



16,859



17,063



17,070



67,075

Foreign exchange loss (gain) 6,660



6,549



(3,275)



13,324



23,258

Other, net (441)



(592)



(189)



992



(230)

Operating income (loss) (14,633)



30,772



2,618



(9,061)



9,696





















Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA:

















Depreciation and amortization 12,375



11,703



11,134



10,984



46,196

Goodwill and other asset impairment 2,317



—



21,008



56,732



80,057

Stock-based compensation 5,037



5,603



6,242



1,534



18,416

Deferred acquisition consideration adjustments 2,587



(5,067)



11,003



(8,980)



(457)

Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates 20



11



478



270



779

Other items, net (2) 122



(68)



7,347



478



7,879

Adjusted EBITDA 7,825



42,954



59,830



51,957



162,566





















Adjustments to reconcile to Covenant EBITDA:

















Proforma acquisitions/dispositions (3) (1,189)



(3,558)



(1,195)



(2,148)



(8,090)

Severance due to eliminated positions 2,955



4,169



1,155



3,615



11,894

Other adjustments, net (4) 1,706



2,067



600



1,877



6,250

Covenant adjusted EBITDA $ 11,297



$ 45,632



$ 60,390



$ 55,301



$ 172,620





















(1) Covenant EBITDA is a measure that includes pro forma adjustments for acquisitions, one-time charges, permitted dispositions, and other adjustments, as defined in the Company's Credit Agreement. Covenant EBITDA is calculated as the aggregate of operating results for the rolling last twelve months (LTM). Each quarter is presented to provide the information utilized to calculate Covenant EBITDA. Historical Covenant EBITDA may be re-casted in the current period for any proforma adjustments related to acquisitions and/or dispositions in the current period. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" herein. (2) Other items, net includes items such as severance expense, other restructuring expenses and costs associated with the Company's strategic review process. (3) Kingsdale EBITDA of $2,872 in Q1, $4,184 in Q2, $1,705 in Q3 and $2,055 in Q4. (4) Other adjustments, net primarily includes one-time professional fees and costs associated with real estate consolidation.

Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

SCHEDULE 9 MDC PARTNERS INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (US$ in 000s)





December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018







ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 106,933



$ 30,873

Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,304 and $1,879 450,403



395,200

Expenditures billable to clients 30,133



42,369

Assets held for sale —



78,913

Other current assets 35,613



42,499

Total Current Assets 623,082



589,854

Fixed assets, at cost, less accumulated depreciation of $129,579 and $128,546 81,054



88,189

Right-of-use assets - operating leases 223,622



—

Investments in non-consolidated affiliates 6,161



6,556

Goodwill 740,674



740,955

Other intangible assets, net 54,893



67,765

Deferred tax assets 154,544



92,741

Other assets 24,018



25,513

Total Assets $ 1,908,048



$ 1,611,573

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS, AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 200,147



$ 221,995

Accruals and other liabilities 353,575



313,141

Liabilities held for sale —



35,967

Advance billings 171,742



138,505

Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases 48,659



—

Current portion of deferred acquisition consideration 45,521



32,928

Total Current Liabilities 819,644



742,536

Long-term debt 887,630



954,107

Long-term portion of deferred acquisition consideration 29,699



50,767

Long-term lease liabilities - operating leases 219,163



—

Other liabilities 21,584



54,255

Deferred tax liabilities 72,743



5,329

Total Liabilities 2,050,463



1,806,994

Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 41,944



51,546

Commitments, Contingencies, and Guarantees





Shareholders' Deficit:





Convertible preference shares, 145,000 authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 95,000 at December 31, 2018 152,746



90,123

Common stock and other paid-in capital 96,498



58,579

Accumulated deficit (469,593)



(464,903)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (4,268)



4,720

MDC Partners Inc. Shareholders' Deficit (224,617)



(311,481)

Noncontrolling interests 40,258



64,514

Total Shareholders' Deficit (184,359)



(246,967)

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders' Deficit $ 1,908,048



$ 1,611,573



SCHEDULE 10 MDC PARTNERS INC. UNAUDITED SUMMARY CASH FLOW DATA (US$ in 000s)





Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 86,539



$ 17,280

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 115



(50,431)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (11,729)



21,434

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and cash held in trusts 1



77

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and cash held in trusts

including cash classified within assets held for sale $ 74,926



$ (11,640)

Change in cash and cash equivalents held in trusts classified within held for sale (3,307)



(8,298)

Change in cash and cash equivalents classified within assets held for sale 4,441



—

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 76,060



$ (19,938)



Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding

SCHEDULE 11 MDC PARTNERS INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF COMPONENTS OF NON- GAAP MEASURES (US$ in 000s)





2018

2019

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD NON-GAAP ACQUISITIONS (DISPOSITIONS), NET

















GAAP revenue from current year acquisitions $ —

$ 11,066

$ 12,734

$ 12,317

$ 36,117



$ —

$ 698

$ 1,347

$ 1,396

$ 3,441

GAAP revenue from prior year acquisitions (1) —

—

—

—

—



15,685

1,519

1,109

291

18,604

Impact of adoption of ASC 606 exclusion —

450

(1,122)

504

(168)



—

—

—

—

—

Foreign exchange impact —

—

—

—

—



—

—

470

(246)

224

Contribution to organic revenue (growth) decline (2) —

(3,417)

(945)

(3,243)

(7,605)



(4,008)

(440)

(2,185)

(1,694)

(8,327)

Prior year revenue from dispositions (3) (5,261)

(5,592)

(3,847)

—

(14,700)



(1,825)

(5,995)

(3,178)

(4,505)

(15,503)

Non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net $ (5,261)

$ 2,507

$ 6,820

$ 9,578

$ 13,644



$ 9,852

$ (4,218)

$ (2,437)

$ (4,758)

$ (1,561)



























2018

2019

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD OTHER ITEMS, NET





















SEC investigation and class action litigation expenses 122

235

(88)

131

400



—

—

—

—

—

D&O insurance proceeds —

(303)

(231)

(24)

(558)



—

—

—

—

—

Severance and other restructuring expenses —

—

7,665

372

8,037



—

6,703

705

—

7,408

Strategic review process costs —

—

—

—

—



1,626

(109)

—

349

1,866

Total other items, net $ 122

$ (68)

$ 7,346

$ 479

$ 7,879



$ 1,626

$ 6,594

$ 705

$ 349

$ 9,274



























2018

2019

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD CASH INTEREST, NET & OTHER





















Cash interest paid (649)

(30,765)

(1,597)

(31,001)

(64,012)



(1,629)

(30,014)

(882)

(29,698)

(62,223)

Bond interest accrual adjustment (14,625)

14,625

(14,625)

14,625

—



(14,625)

14,625

(14,625)

14,625

—

Adjusted cash interest paid (15,274)

(16,140)

(16,222)

(16,376)

(64,012)



(16,254)

(15,389)

(15,507)

(15,073)

(62,223)

Interest income 148

159

91

227

625



149

138

165

162

614

Total cash interest, net & other $ (15,126)

$ (15,981)

$ (16,131)

$ (16,149)

$ (63,387)



$ (16,105)

$ (15,251)

$ (15,342)

$ (14,911)

$ (61,609)



























2018

2019

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, NET





















Capital expenditures (3,799)

(5,890)

(5,543)

(5,032)

(20,264)



(3,606)

(4,317)

(5,863)

(4,810)

(18,596)



























2018

2019

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD MISCELLANEOUS OTHER DISCLOSURES



















Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests 897

2,545

2,458

5,885

11,785



429

3,043

7,265

5,419

16,156

Cash taxes $ 1,333

$ 1,293

$ 2,196

$ (986)

$ 3,836



$ 1,677

$ 1,817

$ 137

$ (1,335)

$ 2,296



(1) GAAP revenue from prior year acquisitions for 2019 and 2018 relates to acquisitions which occurred in 2018 and 2017, respectively. (2) Contribution to organic revenue growth (decline) represents the change in revenue, measured on a constant currency basis, relative to the comparable pre-acquisition period for acquired businesses that are included in the Company's organic revenue growth (decline) calculation. (3) Prior year revenue from dispositions reflects the incremental impact on revenue for the comparable period after the Company's disposition of such disposed business, plus revenue from each business disposed of by the Company in the previous year through the twelve month anniversary of the disposition. Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

