MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Adopted ASC 606 effective January 1, 2018 using the Modified Retrospective Method, therefore reported results are not comparable with the prior period (which continues to be reported under ASC 605)

using the Modified Retrospective Method, therefore reported results are not comparable with the prior period (which continues to be reported under ASC 605) Revenue of $327.0 million versus $344.7 million a year ago (as reported under ASC 605); excluding the impact of the adoption of ASC 606, revenue was $348.2 million , an increase of 1.0%

versus a year ago (as reported under ASC 605); excluding the impact of the adoption of ASC 606, revenue was , an increase of 1.0% Organic revenue growth of 1.0%

Net loss attributable to MDC Partners common shareholders of $31.4 million versus a loss of $11.1 million a year ago (as reported under ASC 605); excluding the impact from the adoption of ASC 606, Net loss attributable to MDC Partners common shareholders was $27.0 million

versus a loss of a year ago (as reported under ASC 605); excluding the impact from the adoption of ASC 606, Net loss attributable to MDC Partners common shareholders was Adjusted EBITDA of $7.8 million versus $35.8 million a year ago (as reported under ASC 605); excluding the impact of the adoption of ASC 606, Adjusted EBITDA was $13.9 million

versus a year ago (as reported under ASC 605); excluding the impact of the adoption of ASC 606, Adjusted EBITDA was Net New Business wins totaled $19.9 million

Updating 2018 financial guidance

(NASDAQ: MDCA) – MDC Partners Inc. ("MDC Partners" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Scott Kauffman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MDC Partners, said, "While the prospects for the business in 2018 were strong coming into the year, the performance in March and April was disappointing. Apart from the impact of the new accounting rules, the combination of select client cut backs and a slower conversion of our new business pipeline has led us to update our 2018 financial targets. The pipeline of new business opportunities is substantial and our partner agencies are well positioned which we expect will support a return to better top line growth in the coming quarters."

David Doft, Chief Financial Officer of MDC Partners, said, "Given the significant costs related to the adoption of ASC 606, our investments in growth initiatives, combined with elevated severance, we expected a muted first quarter performance from a profitability standpoint. The first quarter was also impacted by a shift in timing of revenue, which had a direct impact on the bottom line. Even with this expectation, the underlying performance is leading us to update our outlook to incorporate the increased risk that has emerged. We now expect organic revenue growth of 1% to 3% and 0 to 40 basis points of margin expansion, including a 60 basis points favorable impact on our margins from the accounting change that was not in our initial expectation."

Adoption of ASC 606

Effective January 1, 2018, we adopted ASC Topic 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" (ASC 606). In accordance with the new revenue accounting standard, we were required to change certain aspects of our accounting policy as it relates to performance incentives, non-refundable retainer fees, and certain third-party pass-through and out-of-pocket costs. ASC 606 was applied using the modified retrospective method, with the cumulative effect of the initial adoption being recognized as an adjustment to opening retained earnings at January 1, 2018 for contracts that were not completed as of that date, and then we report all future periods under the new policy. Comparative prior periods have not been restated and continue to be reported under the historical accounting standards and policies in effect for those periods.

As a result of the adoption of ASC 606, our first quarter 2018 financial performance is not directly comparable with last year. We have therefore provided additional disclosure to assist investors in reconciling the two accounting standards, including updating the definition of the Non-GAAP metric Organic Revenue to exclude the impact of the change in accounting standard and the provision of additional schedules which shows the impact of the adoption of ASC 606 on our GAAP and Non-GAAP performance metrics. See schedules 2 and 3.

First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was $327.0 million versus $344.7 million for the first quarter of 2017. The decline in revenue was primarily due the adoption of ASC 606, which reduced revenue by $21.3 million, or 6.2%. The effect of foreign exchange was positive 1.6%, the impact of non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net was negative 1.5%, and organic revenue growth was 1.0%. Organic revenue growth was favorably impacted by 340 basis points from increased billable pass-through costs incurred on clients' behalf from certain of our partner firms acting as principal.

Net loss attributable to MDC Partners common shareholders for the first quarter of 2018 was $31.4 million versus a loss of $11.1 million for the first quarter of 2017. Diluted loss per share attributable to MDC Partners common shareholders for the first quarter of 2018 was ($0.56) versus a loss of ($0.21) per share for the first quarter of 2017. The impact of the adoption of ASC 606 was an increase in net loss attributable to MDC Partners common shareholders of $4.4 million, or $0.08 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2018 was $7.8 million versus $35.8 million for the first quarter of 2017. The impact of the adoption of ASC 606 was a reduction of $6.1 million. Excluding the impact of the adoption of ASC 606, Adjusted EBITDA was $13.9 million with margins of 4.0%.

Financial Outlook

2018 financial guidance is revised as follows:





2018 Outlook Commentary *











Organic Revenue Growth We expect 1-3% growth in organic revenue (versus approximately 4% growth previously), whose definition now excludes the impact of the adoption of ASC 606 in the reconciliation of reported revenue.











Pass-through and Out-of-Pocket Costs The adoption of ASC 606 resulted in certain client contracts previously being accounted for as principal, now being accounted for as agent. This results in a reduction in full year gross revenue of approximately $65 million with a corresponding reduction in direct costs, with no impact on profit.











Foreign Exchange Impact, net Assuming currency rates remain where they are, and based on our most recent projections, the net impact of foreign exchange is expected to be positive by approximately 50 basis points versus 100 basis points previously.











Impact of Non-GAAP Acquisitions (Dispositions), net Our current expectations are that the impact of acquisitions, net of disposition activity, will increase revenue by approximately 80 basis points.











Adjusted EBITDA Margin We expect margins to be flat to 40 basis points of expansion versus approximately 20 basis points expansion previously. Our revised outlook incorporates an approximately 60 basis point benefit from the shift from gross to net revenue accounting related to certain client contracts, whereas our prior outlook did not. Our revised outlook therefore implies an approximately 60 basis point reduction from our prior outlook, excluding the impact from the accounting change.

















* The Company has excluded a quantitative reconciliation with respect to the Company's 2018 guidance under the "unreasonable efforts" exception in item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. (ET) to discuss results. The conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-412-902-4266 or toll free 1-888-346-6216. An investor presentation has been posted on our website at www.mdc-partners.com and may be referred to during the conference call.

A recording of the conference call will be available one hour after the call until 12:00 a.m. (ET), May 16, 2018, by dialing 1-412-317-0088 or toll free 1-877-344-7529 (passcode 10118999), or by visiting our website at www.mdc-partners.com.

About MDC Partners Inc.

MDC Partners is one of the fastest-growing and most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. Its 50+ advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agencies are responsible for some of the most memorable and engaging campaigns for the world's most respected brands. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is known for its unique partnership model, empowering the most entrepreneurial and innovative talent to drive competitive advantage and business growth for clients. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights, and strategic consulting solutions, MDC Partners drives measurable results and optimizes return on marketing investment for over 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information about MDC Partners and its partner firms, visit our website at www.mdc-partners.com and follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/mdcpartners.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to its reported results, MDC Partners has included in this earnings release certain financial results that the Securities and Exchange Commission defines as "non-GAAP financial measures." Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period to period comparisons of the Company's results. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following:

(1) Organic Revenue: "Organic revenue growth" and "organic revenue decline" refer to the positive or negative results, respectively, of subtracting both the foreign exchange and acquisition (disposition) components from total revenue growth, excluding the impact of adopting ASC 606. The acquisition (disposition) component is calculated by aggregating prior period revenue for any acquired businesses, less the prior period revenue of any businesses that were disposed of during the current period. The organic revenue growth (decline) component reflects the constant currency impact of (a) the change in revenue of the partner firms which the Company has held throughout each of the comparable periods presented, and (b) "non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net". Non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net consists of (i) for acquisitions during the current year, the revenue effect from such acquisition as if the acquisition had been owned during the equivalent period in the prior year and (ii) for acquisitions during the previous year, the revenue effect from such acquisitions as if they had been owned during that entire year (or same period as the current reportable period), taking into account their respective pre-acquisition revenues for the applicable periods, and (iii) for dispositions, the revenue effect from such disposition as if they had been disposed of during the equivalent period in the prior year.

(2) Net New Business: Estimate of annualized revenue for new wins less annualized revenue for losses incurred in the period.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents operating profit plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, and other items.

Included in this earnings release are tables reconciling MDC Partners' reported results to arrive at certain of these non-GAAP financial measures. We are unable to reconcile our projected 2018 organic revenue growth to the corresponding GAAP measure because we are unable to predict the 2018 impact of foreign exchange due to the unpredictability of future changes in foreign exchange rates and because we are unable to predict the occurrence or impact of any acquisitions, dispositions, or other potential changes. We are unable to reconcile our projected 2018 increase in Adjusted EBITDA margin to the corresponding GAAP measure because the amount and timing of many future charges that impact these measures (such as amortization of future acquired intangible assets, foreign exchange transaction gains or losses, impairment charges, provision or benefit for income taxes, and certain assumptions used in the calculation of deferred acquisition consideration) are variable, uncertain, or out of our control and therefore cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable effort, if at all. As a result, we are unable to provide reconciliations of these measures. In addition, we believe such reconciliations could imply a degree of precision that might be confusing or misleading to investors.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including without limitation statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, earnings guidance, recent business and economic trends, potential acquisitions, and estimates of amounts for redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration, constitute forward-looking statements. Words such as "estimates", "expects", "contemplates", "will", "anticipates", "projects", "plans", "intends", "believes", "forecasts", "may", "should", and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events, if any.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following:

risks associated with severe effects of international, national and regional economic conditions;

the Company's ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients;

the spending patterns and financial success of the Company's clients;

the Company's ability to retain and attract key employees;

the Company's ability to remain in compliance with its debt agreements and the Company's ability to finance its contingent payment obligations when due and payable, including but not limited to those relating to redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration;

the successful completion and integration of acquisitions which complement and expand the Company's business capabilities, and the potential impact of one or more asset sales;

foreign currency fluctuations; and

risks associated with the ongoing Canadian class litigation claim.

The Company's business strategy includes ongoing efforts to engage in acquisitions of ownership interests in entities in the marketing communications services industry. The Company intends to finance these acquisitions by using available cash from operations, from borrowings under its credit facility and through incurrence of bridge or other debt financing, any of which may increase the Company's leverage ratios, or by issuing equity, which may have a dilutive impact on existing shareholders proportionate ownership. At any given time, the Company may be engaged in a number of discussions that may result in one or more acquisitions. These opportunities require confidentiality and may involve negotiations that require quick responses by the Company. Although there is uncertainty that any of these discussions will result in definitive agreements or the completion of any transactions, the announcement of any such transaction may lead to increased volatility in the trading price of the Company's securities.

Investors should carefully consider these risk factors and the additional risk factors outlined in more detail in the Company's 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors" and in the Company's other SEC filings.

SCHEDULE 1







MDC PARTNERS INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (US$ in 000s, except share and per share amounts)











Three Months Ended March 31,



2018 (1) 2017















Revenue

$ 326,968 $ 344,700







Operating expenses:





Cost of services sold

243,030 237,563 Office and general expenses

83,879 87,840 Depreciation and amortization

12,375 10,898 Other asset impairment

2,317 -



341,601 336,301 Operating profit (loss)

(14,633) 8,399







Other income (expense):





Other, net

(6,219) 2,567 Interest expense and finance charges

(16,231) (16,768) Interest income

148 227



(22,302) (13,974) Loss before income taxes and equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates

(36,935) (5,575) Income tax expense (benefit)

(8,330) 3,969 Loss before equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates

(28,605) (9,544) Equity in earings (losses) of non-consolidated affiliates

86 (139) Net loss

(28,519) (9,683) Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests

(897) (883) Net loss attributable to MDC Partners Inc.

(29,416) (10,566) Accretion on convertible preference shares

(2,027) (507) Net loss attributable to MDC Partners Inc. common shareholders

$ (31,443) $ (11,073)







Loss per common share:





Basic and diluted:





Net loss attributable to MDC Partners Inc. common shareholders

$ (0.56) $ (0.21)







Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:





Basic and diluted

56,415,042 52,998,244















(1) Effective January 1, 2018, we adopted ASC Topic 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" (ASC 606). ASC 606 was applied using the modified retrospective method, with the cumulative effect of the initial adoption being recognized as an adjustment to opening retained earnings at January 1, 2018. As a result, comparative prior periods have not been adjusted and continue to be reported under ASC 605 "Revenue Recognition" (ASC 605). For the three months ended March 31, 2018, the adoption of ASC 606 reduced revenue by $21.3 million, increased operating loss by $6.1 million, and increased Net loss attributable to MDC Partners common shareholders by $4.4 million, or $0.08 per share. As required, we have provided a reconciliation of the current presentation under ASC 606 to the prior presentation under ASC 605 in this release in Schedule 2.

SCHEDULE 2









MDC PARTNERS INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF COMPONENTS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (US$ in 000s, except percentages)



















For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018











As Reported Adjustments Adjusted to Exclude

the Impact of

Adoption of ASC 606









Revenue

$ 326,968 $ 21,276 $ 348,244 Costs of services sold

243,030 15,197 258,227 Operating loss

(14,633) 6,079 (8,554) Net loss attributable to MDC Partners, Inc. common shareholders

(31,443) 4,436 (27,007) Loss per common share - basic and diluted

(0.56) 0.08 (0.48)









Organic Revenue Growth

1.0% - 1.0% Adjusted EBITDA

$ 7,824 $ 6,079 $ 13,903 margin

2.4%

4.0%









* The table above summarizes the impact of the adoption of ASC 606 on our US GAAP and non-GAAP performance metrics.









Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.









SCHEDULE 3

MDC PARTNERS INC.



UNAUDITED REVENUE RECONCILIATION

(US$ in 000s, except percentages)

































Three Months Ended









Revenue $ % Change





March 31, 2017 as reported under ASC 605

$ 344,700





















Organic revenue growth (1)

3,296 1.0%





Non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net

(5,261) (1.5%)





Foreign exchange impact

5,509 1.6%





Impact of adoption of ASC 606 (2)

(21,276) (6.2%)





Total change

(17,732) (5.1%)



















March 31, 2018 as reported under ASC 606

$ 326,968

















(1) "Organic revenue growth" and "organic revenue decline" refer to the positive or negative results, respectively, of subtracting both the foreign exchange and acquisition (disposition) components from total revenue growth, excluding the impact of adopting ASC 606. The acquisition (disposition) component is calculated by aggregating prior period revenue for any acquired businesses, less the prior period revenue of any businesses that were disposed of during the current period. The organic revenue growth (decline) component reflects the constant currency impact of (a) the change in revenue of the partner firms which the Company has held throughout each of the comparable periods presented, and (b) "non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net". Non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net consists of (i) for acquisitions during the current year, the revenue effect from such acquisition as if the acquisition had been owned during the equivalent period in the prior year and (ii) for acquisitions during the previous year, the revenue effect from such acquisitions as if they had been owned during that entire year (or same period as the current reportable period), taking into account their respective pre-acquisition revenues for the applicable periods, and (iii) for dispositions, the revenue effect from such disposition as if they had been disposed of during the equivalent period in the prior year. (2) In accordance with the adoption of ASC 606, we were required to change certain aspects of our revenue recognition accounting policy as it relates to performance incentives, retainer fees, and certain third-party pass-through and out-of-pocket costs. Under the prior guidelines, performance incentives were recognized in revenue when specific quantitative goals were achieved, or when the Company's performance against qualitative goals was determined by the client. Under ASC 606, the Company now estimates the amount of the incentive that will be earned at the inception of the contract and recognizes such incentive over the term of the contract. Additionally, previously, fees for non-refundable retainers were generally recognized on a straight-line basis over the term of the specific customer arrangement. Under ASC 606, an input method is typically used to measure progress and recognize revenue for these types of arrangements. Finally, the adoption of ASC 606 resulted in certain client arrangements previously being accounted for as principal, now being accounted for as agent. In these instances, certain third-party pass-through and out-of-pocket costs which were billed to clients in connection with services being provided, are no longer included in revenue and therefore the revenue recorded is equal to the net amount retained.













Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.













SCHEDULE 4

































MDC PARTNERS INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (US$ in 000s, except percentages)

































For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018, as reported under ASC 606





































































Global

Domestic























Advertising and

Integrated

Creative

Specialized

Media















Communications

Agencies

Agencies

Communications

Services

All Other

Corporate

Total







































































































































Revenue

$ 326,968

$ 150,355

$ 21,296

$ 43,150

$ 31,257

$ 80,910

$ -

$ 326,968





































































































Net loss attributable to MDC Partners Inc.





























$ (29,416) Adjustments to reconcile to operating profit (loss):































Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests





























897 Equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates





























(86) Income tax benefit





























(8,330) Interest expense and finance charges, net





























16,083 Other, net





























6,219 Operating profit (loss)

$ (561)

$ (15,761)

$ 3,454

$ 4,027

$ 487

$ 7,232

$ (14,072)

$ (14,633) margin

-0.2%

-10.5%

16.2%

9.3%

1.6%

8.9%





-4.5%

































Additional adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA:































Depreciation and amortization

12,151

8,016

353

1,002

644

2,136

224

12,375 Other asset impairment

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,317

2,317 Stock-based compensation

3,789

2,547

149

336

74

683

1,248

5,037 Deferred acquisition consideration adjustments

2,586

1,434

-

528

82

542

-

2,586 Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates **

-

-

-

-

-

-

20

20 Other items, net ***

-

-

-

-

-

-

122

122

































Adjusted EBITDA *

$ 17,965

$ (3,764)

$ 3,956

$ 5,893

$ 1,287

$ 10,593

$ (10,141)

$ 7,824 margin

5.5%

-2.5%

18.6%

13.7%

4.1%

13.1%





2.4%





































































































* Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, but as shown above it represents operating profit (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, and other items. ** Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates includes (i) cash received for profit distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, and (ii) consideration from the sale of ownership interests in non-consolidated affiliates less contributions to date plus undistributed earnings (losses). *** Other items, net includes legal fees and related expenses, net of insurance proceeds, relating to the SEC investigation and related class action litigation claims. See Schedule 8 for reconciliation of amounts.





SCHEDULE 5

































MDC PARTNERS INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (US$ in 000s, except percentages)

































For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2017, as reported under ASC 605





































































Global

Domestic























Advertising and

Integrated

Creative

Specialized

Media















Communications

Agencies

Agencies

Communications

Services

All Other

Corporate

Total







































































































































Revenue

$ 344,700

$ 179,225

$ 20,910

$ 40,684

$ 35,244

$ 68,637

$ -

$ 344,700





































































































Net loss attributable to MDC Partners Inc.





























$ (10,566) Adjustments to reconcile to operating profit (loss):































Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests





























883 Equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates





























139 Income tax expense





























3,969 Interest expense and finance charges, net





























16,541 Other, net





























(2,567) Operating profit (loss)

$ 16,968

$ (640)

$ 3,524

$ 4,348

$ 2,642

$ 7,094

$ (8,569)

$ 8,399 margin

4.9%

-0.4%

16.9%

10.7%

7.5%

10.3%





2.4%

































Additional adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA:































Depreciation and amortization

10,589

5,961

360

1,216

1,005

2,047

309

10,898 Stock-based compensation

4,346

2,989

155

518

160

524

604

4,950 Deferred acquisition consideration adjustments

11,431

8,508

350

344

169

2,060

-

11,431 Other items, net **

-

-

-

-

-

-

135

135

































Adjusted EBITDA *

$ 43,334

$ 16,818

$ 4,389

$ 6,426

$ 3,976

$ 11,725

$ (7,521)

$ 35,813 margin

12.6%

9.4%

21.0%

15.8%

11.3%

17.1%





10.4%





































































































* Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, but as shown above it represents operating profit (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, and other items. ** Other items, net includes legal fees and related expenses, net of insurance proceeds, relating to the SEC investigation and related class action litigation claims. See Schedule 8 for reconciliation of amounts.



Note: Results for 2017 have been recasted to reflect the reclassification of one of our marketing services businesses from All Other to the Global Integrated Agencies Segment, effective January 1, 2018.





SCHEDULE 6









MDC PARTNERS INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (US$ in 000s)























March 31,

December 31,



2018

2017













(Unaudited)



Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 29,202

$ 46,179 Cash held in trusts

4,467

4,632 Accounts receivable, net

424,918

434,072 Expenditures billable to clients

57,885

31,146 Other current assets

36,273

26,742 Total current assets

552,745

542,771 Fixed assets, net

85,370

90,306 Investments in non-consolidated affiliates

6,442

6,307 Goodwill

832,510

835,935 Other intangible assets, net

66,353

70,605 Deferred tax assets

126,252

115,325 Other assets

31,405

37,643 Total assets

$ 1,701,077

$ 1,698,892









Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' deficit







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 202,724

$ 244,527 Trust liability

4,467

4,632 Accruals and other liabilities

290,003

327,812 Advance billings

210,245

148,133 Current portion of long-term debt

322

313 Current portion of deferred acquisition consideration

40,909

50,213 Total current liabilities

748,670

775,630 Long-term debt, less current portion

942,806

882,806 Long-term portion of deferred acquisition consideration

82,822

72,213 Other liabilities

55,197

54,110 Deferred tax liabilities

6,899

6,760 Total liabilities

1,836,394

1,791,519









Redeemable noncontrolling interests

54,345

62,886









Shareholders' deficit







Convertible preference shares (liquidation preference $103,379)

90,123

90,220 Common shares

353,074

352,432 Charges in excess of capital

(314,662)

(314,241) Accumulated deficit

(370,586)

(340,000) Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)

1,425

(1,954) MDC Partners Inc. shareholders' deficit

(240,626)

(213,543) Noncontrolling interests

50,964

58,030 Total shareholders' deficit

(189,662)

(155,513) Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' deficit

$ 1,701,077

$ 1,698,892































SCHEDULE 7







MDC PARTNERS INC. UNAUDITED SUMMARY CASH FLOW DATA (US$ in 000s)



















Three Months Ended March 31,



2018 2017







Net cash used in operating activities

$ (61,033) $ (33,218)







Net cash used in investing activities

(3,868) (11,090)







Net cash provided by financing activities

47,618 39,631







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

306 (58)







Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

$ (16,977) $ (4,735)















Note: Effective January 1, 2018, we adopted ASU 2016-15, "Statement of Cash Flows", which clarifies how cash receipts and cash payments in certain transactions are presented and classified on the statement of cash flows. We applied ASU 2016-15 on a retrospective basis, and accordingly the prior period has been reclassified to conform to the new standard.

SCHEDULE 8

































MDC PARTNERS INC.







UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF COMPONENTS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES







(US$ in 000s)































































2017

2018











Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY

Q1







NON-GAAP ACQUISITIONS (DISPOSITIONS), NET























GAAP revenue from prior year acquisitions *

$ 18,552 $ 24,983 $ - $ - $ 43,535

$ -







Foreign exchange impact

1,046 1,341 - - 2,387

-







Contribution to organic revenue (growth) decline **

1,470 (6,399) - - (4,929)

-







Prior year revenue from dispositions ***

(691) (660) (3,153) (6,103) (10,607)

(5,261)







Non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net

$ 20,377 $ 19,265 $ (3,153) $ (6,103) $ 30,386

$ (5,261)































































2017

2018











Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY

Q1







OTHER ITEMS, NET























SEC investigation and class action litigation expenses

$ 339 $ 382 $ 330 $ 287 $ 1,338

$ 122







D&O insurance proceeds

(204) (482) - (399) (1,085)

-







Total other items, net

$ 135 $ (100) $ 330 $ (112) $ 253

$ 122































































2017

2018











Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY

Q1







CASH INTEREST, NET & OTHER























Cash interest paid

$ (999) $ (30,567) $ (758) $ (30,571) $ (62,895)

$ (649)







Bond interest accrual adjustment

(14,625) 14,625 (14,625) 14,625 -

(14,625)







Adjusted cash interest paid

(15,624) (15,942) (15,383) (15,946) (62,895)

(15,274)







Interest income

227 178 145 209 759

148







Total cash interest, net & other

$ (15,397) $ (15,764) $ (15,238) $ (15,737) $ (62,136)

$ (15,126)































































2017

2018











Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY

Q1







CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, NET























Capital expenditures

$ (9,413) $ (11,743) $ (7,149) $ (4,653) $ (32,958)

$ (3,799)







Landlord reimbursements

75 3,146 1,357 1,858 6,436

219







Total capital expenditures, net

$ (9,338) $ (8,597) $ (5,792) $ (2,795) $ (26,522)

$ (3,580)































































2017

2018











Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY

Q1







MISCELLANEOUS OTHER DISCLOSURES























Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests

$ 883 $ 2,214 $ 3,491 $ 8,787 $ 15,375

$ 897







Cash taxes

$ 1,293 $ 2,130 $ 3,486 $ 1,191 $ 8,100

$ 1,333



























































* GAAP revenue from prior year acquisitions for 2018 and 2017 relates to acquisitions which occurred in 2017 and 2016, respectively. ** Contributions to organic revenue growth (decline) represents the change in revenue, measured on a constant currency basis, relative to the comparable pre-acquisition period for acquired businesses that is included in the Company's organic revenue growth (decline) calculation. *** Prior year revenue from dispositions reflects the incremental impact on revenue for the comparable period after the Company's disposition of such disposed business, plus revenue from each business disposed of by the Company in the previous year through the twelve month anniversary of the disposition. Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

























