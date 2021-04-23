MDC Partners (MDCA) Adds Enormous, One of India's Leading Creative and Digital Transformation Marketing Services Companies, to Global Affiliate Network

Enormous joins rapidly expanding global network as MDC bolsters reach into the critical Indian marketplace and expands global content offering

Highlights:

MDC Partners' recently launched affiliate program is expanding its partner group with the addition of Enormous, one of India's leading creative and digital marketing services companies with expertise in digital, content, media, and design

leading creative and digital marketing services companies with expertise in digital, content, media, and design Enormous will serve as a strategic partner helping to scale MDC's global content capabilities.

Partnership further expands MDC's global footprint, helping to drive culturally relevant breakthrough work on behalf of international clients

MDC Partners Inc. ("MDC") (NASDAQ: MDCA) announced today that it has expanded its global affiliate network with the addition of Enormous, one of India's leading content, creative and digital marketing services companies. As the consumer sector in the Indian market experiences exponential growth, this partnership is a critical step in scaling the MDC global network footprint.

"An integrated, turnkey approach to scale has never been more important, especially as global economies pick up. Clients demand results, not siloes," said Julia Hammond, President, MDC Global.

Launched earlier this year, the MDC affiliate program is designed to diversify the network's offerings across geographies with the complementary capabilities that brands need to thrive in today's global economy, including scaled media, scaled content, and connected commerce. Through their partnership, Enormous and MDC will collaborate on market-level clients and global brands looking to connect with the Indian consumer.

"MDC Partners is one of the greatest creative and digital networks in the world, with some of the most cutting-edge agencies being a part of it. It is, therefore, the start of an exciting journey for us at Enormous. We can look forward to the best in class creative and tech-stack to dip into, for better solutions for our clients. We now have the capability and a network support system for us to be able to handle some of the global brands in India as well," says Ashish Khazanchi, CEO of Enormous.

The partnership with Enormous reinforces MDC's bold growth strategy and mission to deliver clients the scaled creative performance they need. MDC recognizes an increased need for centralized strategies with culturally relevant, platform-specific executions – and the affiliate program delivers on this promise. To date, MDC has established partnerships in the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Russia, with the goal of 50 affiliates across the globe by the end of 2021.

About Enormous

Enormous Brands is one of the leading independent creative agencies in India. It has been ranked as one of the top five effective independent agencies in Asia Pacific by Effie's worldwide. Enormous works across mainline, digital, and content to provide communication solutions to its clients. Some of the very successful marketing campaigns every year in the country come from Enormous.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners is one of the most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is celebrated for its innovative advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agency partners, which are responsible for some of the most memorable and effective campaigns for the world's most respected brands. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions, MDC Partners drives creative excellence, business growth and measurable return on marketing investment for over 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information about MDC Partners and its partner firms, visit our website at www.mdc-partners.com and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/mdcpartners.

