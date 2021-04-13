MDC Partners (MDCA) Agency CPB Names Marianne Malina Global CEO

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CPB today announced the arrival of industry heavyweight and former GSD&M President, Marianne Malina, who will helm the company as Global CEO, beginning May 17th. Malina joins an expanding leadership team, including recently hired Chief Creative Officer, Jorge Calleja, and CPB veteran and Managing Director, Ryan Skubic, in reshaping the storied industry leader for the modern era.

"We welcome Marianne to the growing MDC family," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of MDC Partners. "CPB has always stood for disruptive and effective marketing, and this appointment underscores our commitment to bringing the agency every resource it needs to grow and succeed."

"CPB is the ultimate change-maker," said Malina. "When it comes to agency brands who've truly transformed the industry for the better, the list is very short, and CPB is at the top due to radical and creative influence. It's time for us to lead the next generation of impact. Our collective experience is a solid foundation to build a better advertising industry driven by the most diverse, distributed talent around the globe using creativity to ignite success for brands and business."

John Boiler, who serves as Chair of the Constellation, added, "The industry needs CPB to carry the torch of creativity that drives impact. As long as there are clients who understand that getting noticed drives business, there will need to be CPB. With all of the disruption across agencies, talent, and marketers, there's no better time for CPB to reemerge as the change-maker that it is. With Marianne as CEO, this all-star leadership group has the talent, ambition and undeniable experience to deliver on that promise."

In over two decades at GSD&M, Malina touched every department and held deep long-standing client relationships that served as the bedrock of the agency. Malina was instrumental in rebuilding the firm over the past decade and led disruptive campaigns for the likes of Southwest Airlines, Harry's, Jeep, Wal-Mart, PetSmart, Capital One, Dodge, Popeyes, the U.S. Air Force and Pizza Hut, among many others. In 2017, Malina led the nationwide Time's Up/Advertising initiative to take tangible action against discrimination while promoting equality and representation within the advertising industry.

About CPB

CPB is a member of MDC Partners' Constellation network, with offices in Boulder, London and São Paulo, and a client list that includes Hotels.com, Vrbo, American Airlines, Fruit of the Loom and Veterans United. One of the world's most-lauded agencies, CPB has been named "Agency of the Decade" by Advertising Age and "Agency of the Year" 13 times in the trade press. CPB is also the only agency to have won the Cannes Titanium Grand Prix three times. www.cpbgroup.com

About MDC Partners Inc.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ: MDCA) is one of the most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is celebrated for its innovative advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agency partners, which are responsible for some of the most memorable and effective campaigns for the world's most respected brands. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions, MDC Partners drives creative excellence, business growth and measurable return on marketing investment for over 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information about MDC Partners and its partner firms, visit our website at www.mdc-partners.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

