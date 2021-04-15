MDC Partners (MDCA) Expands Global Team with Hire of S4 Exec Rebecca Routs

Company Adds Client Lead for Strategic Global Accounts

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) today announced that it has hired Rebecca Routs as Senior Director for Key Client Relationships, responsible for working with the centralized MDC Global team and leading key client engagements for the global network. As part of the expanded centralized client team at MDC, Routs will leverage and connect the company's specialist agencies, scaled global media, and content offerings around the world to drive even greater impact and value for clients. Routs joins MDC from S4 Capital, where for four years she led many high-profile Google business initiatives as part of the Firewood agency.

The appointment comes nine months after MDC hired Julia Hammond to establish and lead a new division dedicated to global business. Since then, the company has also hired Chief Media Officer Deirdre McGlashan to leverage the power of technology across media and communications for its clients, and engaged in ambitious international expansions through its global affiliates program across MENA, Eastern Europe, Russia, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The addition of Routs provides a central point of leadership to seamlessly access the diverse agency network talent, allowing for agile activation and connected scale.

"We're investing in our priority global accounts with talent who can partner with clients to focus on meaningful business and brand outcomes," said Hammond. "With the strengths of our network's incredible agencies, Rebecca's proven success as a client leader coupled with her background in data and analytics sets her up perfectly to make an immediate impact on our client's business."

"MDC is reimagining the outdated client solutions model in an industry that is demanding change," said Routs. "Continuous transformation is crucial to staying relevant in this ever-changing digital environment, and this team knows it. MDC and its agencies collectively have an extraordinary level of talent, world-class capabilities, and forward-thinking strategies. I am excited by the opportunity to join MDC's Global team and to partner with agency experts to help marketers seamlessly and effectively drive results in service of their business goals."

An international executive who has lived in 14 cities across five countries, Routs started her agency-side career at AKQA working on the Verizon business before joining KBS, the MDC agency now known as Forsman & Bodenfors. While at KBS, Routs served as Account Supervisor on the BMW account, before joining Firewood in 2017 to lead key Google initiatives. More recently, Routs focused on nurturing and expanding the Google business within S4 following the holding company's acquisition of Firewood in early 2020.

About MDC Partners Inc.

MDC Partners is one of the most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is celebrated for its innovative advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agency partners, which are responsible for some of the most memorable and effective campaigns for the world's most respected brands. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions, MDC Partners drives creative excellence, business growth and measurable return on marketing investment for over 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information about MDC Partners and its partner firms, visit our website at mdc-partners.com and follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/mdcpartners.

SOURCE MDC Partners Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mdc-partners.com

