MDC Partners to Present at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

NEW YORK, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: MDCA) – MDC Partners Inc. ("MDC Partners" or the "Company") announced today that Scott Kauffman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and David Doft, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference at The Westin Boston Waterfront in Boston, MA on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 8:00 AM ET. A live, audio webcast of the session will be available to the public at https://www.mdc-partners.com/investors/events/. The webcast archive will be available for 90 days following the event.
About MDC Partners Inc.
MDC Partners is one of the fastest-growing and most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. Its 50+ advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agencies are responsible for some of the most memorable and engaging campaigns for the world's most respected brands. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is known for its unique partnership model, empowering the most entrepreneurial and innovative talent to drive competitive advantage and business growth for clients, and for leading in diversity and inclusion. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights, and strategic consulting solutions, MDC Partners drives measurable results and optimizes return on marketing investment for over 1,700 clients worldwide.
For more information about MDC Partners and its partner firms, visit www.mdc-partners.com and follow us on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/mdcpartners.
