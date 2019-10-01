MDCalc: An Innovative Digital Media Channel that Reaches Healthcare Professionals

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A common need among marketers is to connect with prescribers close to the point of prescription. Medical calculators are used largely at that "moment of decision," which makes them an attractive component of 360-degree HCP media plans employed by modern marketers.



"In a fragmented media landscape, pharma marketers need to be able to reach healthcare professionals effectively, and segmented by specialty," said Media Director at Silverlight Digital Peter Niemi. "While there are many options to connect with HCPs, MDCalc is a unique way to reach this audience when they are most receptive to clients' messages. It offers an innovative and brand safe option to the walled gardens of digital media."



"Medical calculators have exploded in the past few years, from 40 calculators used by 10% of physicians in 2005, to 550+ calculators used by 65%+ of all US physicians today. They are a crucial source of treatment information," said Joseph Habboushe, CEO and founder of MDCalc. "MDCalc is the leading provider of medical calculators."



Get started with a powerful way to reach today's HCP, with the proven power of MDCalc. Contact us at https://www.mdcalc.com/media or email joe@mdcalc.com



About MDCalc



MDCalc is the #1 medical reference for clinical decision tools and content used by over one million medical professionals globally, including more than 50% of US physicians. Since 2005, MDCalc has been an essential part of the clinician's workflow to help achieve better patient outcomes. Evidence-based tools and content written by physician experts support 35+ specialties and cover 200+ patient conditions. MDCalc was founded by practicing emergency medicine physicians Dr. Graham Walker and Dr. Joe Habboushe.



MDCalc is committed to supporting providers at the point-of-care and does not allow advertising to influence content. There will always be a clear separation between MDCalc content and advertiser content. If you have any questions about an ad on MDCalc, please contact us.



