MDCallU Launches Affordable, On-Demand Virtual Healthcare for Texas Families

LUBBOCK, Texas, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MDCallU today announced the launch of a suite of 24/7 telemedicine services that will change the way Americans think about access to healthcare and mental health services. MDCallU is convenient, high-quality medical care, regardless of location, packaged for ultimate affordability for those who need quick care for the most routine ailments.

"We learned this week Texas continues to rank at the bottom of our nation for healthcare coverage and we believe MDCallU can help bridge this gap so a parent never has to choose between an electric bill or earache," said Barry Tidrow, president of MDCallU. "Telemedicine isn't a new concept but we're packaging it in a way that is attainable, user-friendly and incorporates dermatology and vital mental health services."

Powered by MDLIVE, the industry leader in telemedicine, members can virtually visit with a doctor from home, office or on the go. MDLIVE Board Certified doctors are available anytime, anywhere, 24/7/365, by phone or secure video, to diagnose and treat non-emergency medical conditions such as cold and flu, allergies, upper respiratory infections, pink eye and urinary tract infections.

MDCallU addresses head-on the healthcare access issues Texans face in terms of overcrowded emergency rooms, community hospital closures and expeditious appointments. According to a 2018 report, "What's Next? Practical Suggestions for Rural Communities," conducted by the A&M Rural and Community Health Institute and the Episcopal Health Foundation, challenges to consider in Texas are:

35 counties have no physician.

80 counties have five or fewer physicians.

185 Texas counties have no psychiatrist.

Membership is ideal for those in between insurance coverage, traveling, or simply struggling to get an appointment when a midnight fever strikes. With telemedicine, doctors can diagnose symptoms, prescribe medication (when necessary), and send prescriptions to a pharmacy of choice, whether you're at home or while traveling.

The convenience factor coupled with the on-demand style and affordability that virtual healthcare provides is the reason that some experts predict by 2025 virtual healthcare visits will out-pace office physician visits. Membership options are available annually, semi-annually or monthly. Once you are a member there is no co-pay for telemedicine and teledermatology. Each plan comes with a discount pharmacy card powered by Lower My RX , so members are always paying the best price for medications.

Members also get access to behavioral health services at the most affordable copay in the industry. Behavioral Health service providers range from psychiatrists, licensed professional counselors, licensed marriage family therapists, licensed clinical social workers and psychologists. All sessions are confidential and can be done in the privacy of your home 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Most common issues treated are depression, anxiety, stress, substance use, child behavior, family counseling, PTSD and trauma.

About MDCallU

Founded in 2014, by West Texas native Barry Tidrow, MDCallU gives people access to the tools necessary to keep families healthy for less and from the comfort of their home. Partnered with MDLIVE, the leading telemedicine provider of online and on-demand healthcare delivery services and software that benefit patients, hospitals, employers, payers, physician practice groups and accountable care organizations, MDCallU provides affordable on-demand, virtual access to healthcare providers for routine illnesses at a zero copay. Monthly, annual or semi-annual membership fees offers access to telemedicine, teledermatology as well as access to psychiatrists, licensed professional counselors, and mental health professionals in the privacy of your home and the most affordable copay in the industry.

